Cytometry: New Developments, Volume 75
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Intrumentation/Fluorochromes: Optimization of Emission Optics for Multicolog Flow Cytometry; Two-photon Tissue Cytometry; Confocal Microscopy: Quantitative Analytical Capabilities; Surface Plasmon Coupled Emission - New Technology for Studying Molecular Processes; Cytometry of Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET); The Rainbow of Fluorescent Proteins; Labeling Cellular Targets with Semiconductor Quantum Dot Conjugates; Next Generation Laser Scanning Cytometry. Section II: General Techniques: Biohazard Sorting; Guidelines for the Presentation of Flow Cytometric Data; Mechanism of Antitumor Drug Action Assessed by Cytometry; Cytometric Methods to Detect Apoptosis; Real-time Analysis of Apoptosis in-vivo; Detection of DNA Damage in Individual Cells by Analysis of Histone H2AX Phosphorylation; Cytometry of Freshwater Phytoplankton; Multiplexed Microsphere Assays (MMAs) for Protein and DNA Binding Reactions. Section III: Immunology/T-Cell Responses: Flow Cytometry Applications of MHC Tetramers; The use of Peptides and Peptide Libraries as T-cell Stimulants in Flow-Cytometric Studies; Flow Cytometric Analysis of Human Antigen-Specific T-cell Proliferation; Detection of T-cell Degranulation: CD107a and b; T-cell Responses to Cancer. Section IV: Multi-Color Immunophenotyping: Multi-color Flow Cytometric Analysis of T Lymphocytes in SIV-Infected Rhesus Macaques; Multi-color Immunophenotyping-Human Immune System Hemopoiesis; Multi-color Immunophenotyping - Human Mature Immune System; Differential Diagnosis of T-cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders by Flow Cytometry Multi-color Immunophenotyping; Isolation and Immunophenotyping of Human and Rhesus Macaque Dendritic Cells; B-cell Immunophenotyping. Section V: Other Topics in Immunology: Flow Cytometry Immunophenotypic Characteristics of Moncytic Population in Acute Moncytic Leukemia (AML-M5), Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia (AML-M4) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML); Phagocyte Function; Neutralizing Antibody Quantification by Flow Cytometry. Section VI: Cytogenetics: Telomere Length Measurements Using Fluorescence in situ Hybridization and Flow Cytometry (Flow-FISH); Detecting Copy Number Changes in Genomic DNA - MAPH and MLPA; Genomic Array Technology; In situ Analyses of Individual Molecules and Complexes of DNA, RNA, and Protein with Padlock and Proximity Probes; Use of Subtelomeric Probes to Study Mental Retardation.
Description
The chapters in CYTOMETRY MCB volumes, including this 4th Edition, provide comprehensive description of particular cytometric methods and review their applications. Some chapters also describe new instrumentation and provide fundamental information on use of new fluorescent probes and on data analysis. Although the term "edition" suggests the update of earlier volumes, in fact, nearly all chapters of the 4th Edition are devoted to new topics. The authors were invited to present not only technical protocols, such as available in other methodology books that specialize in the protocol format, but also to discuss the aspects of the methodology that generally are not included in the protocols. Many chapters, thus, present the theoretical foundations of the described methods, their applicability in experimental laboratory and clinical setting, common traps and pitfalls, problems with data interpretation, comparison with alternative assays, choice of the optimal assay, etc. Some chapters review applications of cytometry and complementary methodologies to particular biological problems or clinical tasks.
Key Features
- Comprehensive presentation of cytometric methods covering theoretical applications, applicability, potential pitfalls, and comparisions to alternative assays
- Discusses many new assays developed since the previous edition
- Presents recent developments in cytometric intrumentation/technology
Readership
Researchers in the fields of cell and molecular biology, immunology, and cytogenetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 10th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496603
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Zbigniew Darzynkiewicz Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF THE NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE AT VALHALLA
Mario Roederer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Immuno-Technology Section and Flow Cytometry Core, Vaccine Research Center, NIAD, NIH, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A.
Hans Tanke Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Cell Biology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands