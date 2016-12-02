Cytology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-1
1st Edition
Authors: Amy MacNeill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482745
eBook ISBN: 9780323482943
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description
Dr. Amy MacNeil has assembled an expert team on Small Animal Cytology. Topics include: Preparation of Cytology Samples - Tricks of the Trade; Pigments - The Importance of Iron; Bone Marrow Aspirate Evaluation; Lymphoid Tissues - Correlations Between Morphology and Flow Cytometry; Ear, Eyes, Nose and Throat - Cytology of the Head and Neck; Cancers of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues; Key Considerations for Synovial Fluid Analysis; Fluid Analysis; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482745
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482943
About the Authors
Amy MacNeill Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.