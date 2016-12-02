Cytology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-1

Dr. Amy MacNeil has assembled an expert team on Small Animal Cytology. Topics include: Preparation of Cytology Samples - Tricks of the Trade; Pigments - The Importance of Iron; Bone Marrow Aspirate Evaluation; Lymphoid Tissues - Correlations Between Morphology and Flow Cytometry; Ear, Eyes, Nose and Throat - Cytology of the Head and Neck; Cancers of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues; Key Considerations for Synovial Fluid Analysis; Fluid Analysis; and more!