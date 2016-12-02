Cytology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482745, 9780323482943

Cytology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Authors: Amy MacNeill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482745
eBook ISBN: 9780323482943
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description

Dr. Amy MacNeil has assembled an expert team on Small Animal Cytology. Topics include: Preparation of Cytology Samples - Tricks of the Trade; Pigments - The Importance of Iron; Bone Marrow Aspirate Evaluation; Lymphoid Tissues - Correlations Between Morphology and Flow Cytometry; Ear, Eyes, Nose and Throat - Cytology of the Head and Neck; Cancers of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues; Key Considerations for Synovial Fluid Analysis; Fluid Analysis; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323482745
eBook ISBN:
9780323482943

About the Authors

Amy MacNeill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University

