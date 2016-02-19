Cytokine-Induced Tumor Immunogenicity
1st Edition
From Exogenous Molecules to Gene Therapy
Description
This remarkable book focuses on the field of cytokines and tumor immunogenicity, in which there has been a recent resurgence of interest, especially with the advent of gene therapy. With major sections devoted to concepts, experimental models, and clinical perspectives, this volume includes chapters from nearly every research group actively contributing to this area. The excitement that pervades the field is captured, and the prospects for the future discussed. The information presented here will provide essential reading for a wide spectrum of basic as well as clinical investigators interested in cytokines and the prospects for successful cancer therapy.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Researchers in basic immunology, and cancer biology, as well as clinicians working in research.
Table of Contents
Preface. Concepts. Experimental Models. Clinical Perspectives. Conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 7th July 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122615207
About the Editor
Guido Forni
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turin, Italy
Robin Foa
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turin, Italy
Angela Santoni
Affiliations and Expertise
University La Sapienza, Rome, Italy