Cytokine-Induced Tumor Immunogenicity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122615207, 9780080918259

Cytokine-Induced Tumor Immunogenicity

1st Edition

From Exogenous Molecules to Gene Therapy

Editors: Guido Forni Robin Foa Angela Santoni David Quinn
eBook ISBN: 9780080918259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122615207
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 1994
Page Count: 488
Description

This remarkable book focuses on the field of cytokines and tumor immunogenicity, in which there has been a recent resurgence of interest, especially with the advent of gene therapy. With major sections devoted to concepts, experimental models, and clinical perspectives, this volume includes chapters from nearly every research group actively contributing to this area. The excitement that pervades the field is captured, and the prospects for the future discussed. The information presented here will provide essential reading for a wide spectrum of basic as well as clinical investigators interested in cytokines and the prospects for successful cancer therapy.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Researchers in basic immunology, and cancer biology, as well as clinicians working in research.

Table of Contents

Preface. Concepts. Experimental Models. Clinical Perspectives. Conclusions.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918259
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122615207

About the Editor

Guido Forni

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turin, Italy

Robin Foa

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turin, Italy

Angela Santoni

Affiliations and Expertise

University La Sapienza, Rome, Italy

David Quinn

