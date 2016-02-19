Cytogenetics of Aneuploids deals with the cytogenetic aspects of aneuploidy in plants, emphasizing the trisomics, monosomics, and nullisomics and cytogenetics of substitution lines as well as alien additions and substitutions. An account of aneuploidy in animals and man is also given. This volume is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of terminology and chromosomal formulas, along with a brief history of the cytogenetics of aneuploids as a field of enquiry. The next chapters review the entire literature on trisomics, their sources, cytology, transmission rates, genetics, morphology, anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry. The discussion then shifts to monosomics and nullisomics, including their sources and cytology as well as breeding behavior, morphology, and genetic studies. Other uses of monosomics and nullisomics are considered. The following chapters deal with intervarietal substitutions and alien additions and substitutions, emphasizing different methods of producing substitution lines and their utility in genetic analysis and practical plant breeding programs. The book concludes by describing special features of aneuploidy in animals and highlighting specific cases of aneuploidy in the animal kingdom. This book will be of interest to plant breeders and geneticists.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

Chromosomal Formulas

2. Sources of Trisomics

Sources of Primary Trisomics

Sources of Tertiary Trisomics

Sources of Secondary Trisomics

Sources of Telotrisomics

Sources of Compensating Trisomics

3. Cytology of Trisomics

Cytology of Primary Trisomics

Cytology of Tertiary Trisomics

Cytology of Secondary Trisomics

Cytology of Telotrisomics

Cytology of Compensating Trisomics

4. Transmission of the Extra Chromosome in Trisomics

Transmission of the Extra Chromosome through the Female

Transmission of the Extra Chromosome through the Male

The Appearance of Nonparental Trisomics in the Progenies of Different Trisomics

Conclusions

5. Genetic Segregation and Other Uses of Trisomics

Genetic Segregation in Primary Trisomics

Genetic Segregation in Tertiary Trisomics

Genetic Segregation in Telotrisomics

Genetic Segregation in Secondary Trisomics

Genetic Segregation in Compensating Trisomics

Other Special Uses of Trisomics

6. Morphology, Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry of Trisomics

Morphology of Trisomics

Anatomy of Trisomics

Physiology of Trisomics

Biochemistry of Trisomics

The Basis of the Trisomic Phenotype

7. Sources and Cytology of Monosomics and Nullisomics

Sources of Monosomics

Cytology of Monosomics

Sources of Nullisomics

Cytology of Nullisomics

8. Breeding Behavior and Morphology of Monosomics and Nullisomics

Breeding Behavior of Monosomics

Morphology of Monosomics

Breeding Behavior of Nullisomics

Morphology of Nullisomics

Conclusions

9. Genetic Studies and Other Uses of Monosomics and Nullisomics

Monosomic Analysis

Other Uses of Monosomics and Nullisomics

10. Cytogenetics of Substitution Lines

Production of Substitution Lines

Genetic Analyses Using Substitution Lines

Other Uses of Substitution Lines

11. Cytogenetics of Alien Additions and Substitutions

Addition Lines

Alien Substitutions

12. Aneuploidy in Animals and Man

Aneuploidy in Man

Aneuploidy in Other Animals

Bibliography

Subject Index

