Cytogenetics Of Aneuploids
1st Edition
Description
Cytogenetics of Aneuploids deals with the cytogenetic aspects of aneuploidy in plants, emphasizing the trisomics, monosomics, and nullisomics and cytogenetics of substitution lines as well as alien additions and substitutions. An account of aneuploidy in animals and man is also given. This volume is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of terminology and chromosomal formulas, along with a brief history of the cytogenetics of aneuploids as a field of enquiry. The next chapters review the entire literature on trisomics, their sources, cytology, transmission rates, genetics, morphology, anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry. The discussion then shifts to monosomics and nullisomics, including their sources and cytology as well as breeding behavior, morphology, and genetic studies. Other uses of monosomics and nullisomics are considered. The following chapters deal with intervarietal substitutions and alien additions and substitutions, emphasizing different methods of producing substitution lines and their utility in genetic analysis and practical plant breeding programs. The book concludes by describing special features of aneuploidy in animals and highlighting specific cases of aneuploidy in the animal kingdom. This book will be of interest to plant breeders and geneticists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
Chromosomal Formulas
2. Sources of Trisomics
Sources of Primary Trisomics
Sources of Tertiary Trisomics
Sources of Secondary Trisomics
Sources of Telotrisomics
Sources of Compensating Trisomics
3. Cytology of Trisomics
Cytology of Primary Trisomics
Cytology of Tertiary Trisomics
Cytology of Secondary Trisomics
Cytology of Telotrisomics
Cytology of Compensating Trisomics
4. Transmission of the Extra Chromosome in Trisomics
Transmission of the Extra Chromosome through the Female
Transmission of the Extra Chromosome through the Male
The Appearance of Nonparental Trisomics in the Progenies of Different Trisomics
Conclusions
5. Genetic Segregation and Other Uses of Trisomics
Genetic Segregation in Primary Trisomics
Genetic Segregation in Tertiary Trisomics
Genetic Segregation in Telotrisomics
Genetic Segregation in Secondary Trisomics
Genetic Segregation in Compensating Trisomics
Other Special Uses of Trisomics
6. Morphology, Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry of Trisomics
Morphology of Trisomics
Anatomy of Trisomics
Physiology of Trisomics
Biochemistry of Trisomics
The Basis of the Trisomic Phenotype
7. Sources and Cytology of Monosomics and Nullisomics
Sources of Monosomics
Cytology of Monosomics
Sources of Nullisomics
Cytology of Nullisomics
8. Breeding Behavior and Morphology of Monosomics and Nullisomics
Breeding Behavior of Monosomics
Morphology of Monosomics
Breeding Behavior of Nullisomics
Morphology of Nullisomics
Conclusions
9. Genetic Studies and Other Uses of Monosomics and Nullisomics
Monosomic Analysis
Other Uses of Monosomics and Nullisomics
10. Cytogenetics of Substitution Lines
Production of Substitution Lines
Genetic Analyses Using Substitution Lines
Other Uses of Substitution Lines
11. Cytogenetics of Alien Additions and Substitutions
Addition Lines
Alien Substitutions
12. Aneuploidy in Animals and Man
Aneuploidy in Man
Aneuploidy in Other Animals
Bibliography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156295