Cytochrome P450 Function and Pharmacological Roles in Inflammation and Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128031193, 9780128031209

Cytochrome P450 Function and Pharmacological Roles in Inflammation and Cancer, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: James Hardwick
eBook ISBN: 9780128031209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128031193
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd July 2015
Page Count: 506
Table of Contents

1.Role of Cytochrome P450 Monooxygenase in Carcinogen and Chemotherapeutic Drug  Metabolism
B. Wahlang, K. Cameron Falkner, Matt C. Cave, and Russell A. Prough
2.Involvement of Cytochrome P450 in Reactive Oxygen Species Formation and Cancer
Eugene G. Hrycay and Stelvio M. Bandiera
3.Polymorphic Variants of Cytochrome P450: Relevance to Cancer and Other Diseases
Ann K. Daly
4.Personalized cancer therapy considering Cytochrome P450 variability
Saskia Preissner, Maurizio Simmaco, Giovanna Gentile and Robert Preissner
5.Xenobiotic and Endobiotic Mediated Interactions between the Cytochrome P450 System and the Inflammatory Response in the Liver
Benjamin L. Woolbright and Hartmut Jaeschke
6.Role of Cytochrome P450s in Inflammation
Peter Christma s
7.Cytochrome P450-CYP2 Family-Epoxygenase Role in Inflammation and Cancer
Chen Chen and Dao Wen Wang
8.Cytochrome P450 ω-Hydroxylases in Inflammation and Cancer
Amanda L. Johnson, Katheryne Z. Edson, Rheem A. Totah and Allan E. Rettie
9.Bile Acid Metabolism and Signaling in Cholestasis, Inflammation and Cancer
Tiangang Li and Udayan Apte
10.Translational Implications of the Alcohol Metabolizing Enzymes, Including Cytochrome P450-2E1, in Alcoholic and Nonalcoholic Liver Disease
Byoung-Joon Song, Mohammed Akbar, Inho Jo,James P. Hardwick and Mohamed A. Abdelmegeed
11.Role of Retinoic Acid Metabolizing Cytochrome P450S, CYP26, In Inflammation and Cancer
Faith Stevison, Jing Jing, Sasmita Tripathy and Nina Isoherranen
12.Cytochrome P450 Vitamin D Hydroxylases in Inflammation and Cancer
Charlotte Gröschel, Samawansha Tennakoon and Enikö Kállay

Description

Cytochrome P450 Function and Pharmacological Roles in Inflammation and Cancer, the latest volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents not only the function of cytochrome P450 but also its pharmacological roles in inflammation and cancer.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from the best authors in the field
  • Ideal reference for those conducting research in cancer, inflammation, cytochrome P450, metabolism, liver disease, and oxidative stress
  • Provides an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists

Readership

Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128031209
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128031193

About the Serial Volume Editors

James Hardwick Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeast Ohio Medical University, Ohio, USA

