Cystoscopy and Urography
2nd Edition
Description
Cystoscopy and Urography, Second Edition presents the significant advances in instrumentation and application of cytoscopy and urography. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 27 chapters.
This edition adds six additional chapters from the first edition; three of these concern urography. The three other chapters survey pelvic resorption, excretion urography, and pyeloscopy. Other chapters deal with fistula of the bladder, funnel-neck deformity of the bladder, and congenital abnormalities of the kidney and ureter. This book also covers the topics of renal tuberculosis, purpura, and a description of endoscopic prostatic surgery.
This book is of value to surgeons and urologists.
Table of Contents
Cystoscopy
Chapter I. Historical
Chapter II. The Cystoscope
Advantages of An Irrigating Model
Description of the Indirect Or Prismatic Cystoscope: The Sheath, with Its Irrigating and Lighting Arrangements; Telescope and Optical Arrangements
The Care and Sterilization of the Cystoscope
The Examination of the Cystoscope before Use: Tracing Faults
Adjusting The Current
Store of Lamps
Sources of Current
Chapter III. Examination of a Urological Patient
Order of Investigation
Indications for and Contraindications to Cystoscopy
Anesthesia: Local; Sacral; General; Spinal
Preparation of the Bladder
The Introduction of the Cystoscope
The Examination of the Bladder
Chapter IV. The Normal Bladder
The Mucosa
The Bladder Musculature
The Trigone
Nomenclature of Other Portions of the Bladder
Ureteric Orifices
Movements of the Bladder Wall
The Air Bubble
Chapter V. Cystitis. Simple Ulceration
Cystitis: Simple Cystitis, General Features; Cystitis Due to the Bacillus Coli Communis; Gonorrhoeal Cystitis
Simple Ulceration of the Bladder
Chapter VI. Tuberculosis of the Urinary Tract
Importance of the Preliminary Diagnosis by Clinical and Pathological Means
Preparation of the Patient
Object of the Cystoscopic Examination
Bladder Appearances in Urinary Tuberculosis
Diagnosis of the Kidney Primarily Affected
Examination of the opposite Kidney
Healing of the Bladder
Urography in Renal Tuberculosis
Chapter VII. Syphilis of the Bladder
Chapter VIII. Bilharziasis of the Bladder
Chapter IX. Trabeculation and Diverticula
Trabeculation
Trabeculation Occurring in Disease of the Central Nervous System
False Diverticula
True Diverticula
Chapter X. Tumors of the Bladder
The Significance of Symptomless Hematuria and the Necessity for Its Early Cystoscopic Investigation
The Examination of Vesical Neoplasms: Indications for Cystoscopy; Conditions Complicating Technique
Tumours of Connective-Tissue Origin
Tumours of Epithelial Origin: Villous Papilloma; Nodular Carcinoma
Neoplasms Invading The Bladder Secondarily
Cystography
Indications for Treatment
The Perurethral Treatment of Simple Papilloma of the Bladder
Chemical Coagulation of Bladder Tumors
Endometrioma
Chapter XI. Vesical Calculus
Indications for Cystoscopy
Technique
Examination of the Bladder
Chapter XII. Foreign Bodies in the Bladder
Chapter XIII. Ureterocele. Ureteric Prolapse
Ureterocele
False Ureterocele
Prolapse of the Ureter
Chapter XIV. Fistula of the Bladder
Indications for Cystoscopy
Fistula to Intraperitoneal Organs
Suprapubic and Vesico-Vaginal Fistula
Chapter XV. A Miscellany of Bladder Conditions
Leucoplakia
Purpura of the Urinary Tract
Varix
Malakoplakia
Chapter XVI. Funnel-Neck Deformity of the Bladder
Anatomy of Bladder Closure
Importance and Frequency of the Sign
Chapter XVII. Prostatic Hypertrophy and Other Diseases of the Prostate. Endoscopic Prostatic Surgery
Indications for Cystoscopy
The Dangers of Cystoscopy in Prostatic Enlargement
Pathological Anatomy
Technique of Cystoscopy
The Vesical Complications of Prostatic Hypertrophy
Miscellaneous Diseases of the Prostate
Endoscopic Prostatic Surgery: Prostatic Punches; Instruments Using the High-Frequency Cutting Current
Chapter XVIII. Alterations in the Bladder Resulting from Physiological and Pathological Changes in the Uterus
Alterations Due to Pregnancy
Uterine Displacements
Tumours of the Uterus
Chapter XIX. Ureteric Catheterization
The Catheterizing Cystoscope
Ureteric Catheters and Bougies
The Technique of Ureteric Catheterization
Difficulties of Ureteric Catheterization
Dangers of Ureteric Catheterization
Chapter XX. Stone in the Ureter
Diagnosis: Radiology; Ureteric Meatoscopy; Ureteric Catheterization
Treatment: Technique of Various Procedures
Calculous Anuria. Renal Colic
Chapter XXI. Diseases of the Kidney
Ureteric Meatoscopy in Renal Disease: Changes in the Meatus; Changes in the Efflux
Ureteric Catheterization in Diagnosis of Renal Disease
Chapter XXII. Congenital Abnormalities of the Kidney and Ureter
General Embryology
Malformations of the Kidney: Horseshoe Kidney; Unilateral Fused Kidney; Ectopic Kidney; Renal Hypoplasia; Solitary Kidney; Absence of Both Kidneys; Supernumerary Kidney
Congenital Malformations and Displacements of the Ureter: associated with a Misplaced Kidney; Duplication and Bifidity of the Ureter; Errors of Implantation of the Ureter
Chapter XXIII. Renal Function Tests
Excretion Tests: The Urea-Concentration Test; Dye or Color Tests Indigo-Carmine Test, Phenolsulphonephthalein Test; Excretion Urography
Retention Test: The Blood-Urea Test
Value of Separate Renal Function Tests
Urography
Chapter XXIV. Instrumental Pyelography and Ureterography
Data Supplied by Pyelography
Technique of Pyelography
The Normal Renal Pelvis
Movable Kidney
Hydronephrosis
Hydro-Ureter
Congenital Dilatation of Ureter (Megalo-Ureter)
Simple Inflammatory Changes in the Kidney
Polycystic Kidney
Renal Tumors
Renal Calculus
Chapter XXV. Pelvic Resorption
Pyelovenous Backflow: Historical; Anatomy; Methods of Study
Other Routes of Resorption
Practical Application
Chapter XXVI. Excretion Urography
Historical
Available Drugs
Technique of Injection
Fate of the Drug in the Body
Radiological Results
Physiology of the Urinary Tract
Indications for and Contra-Indications to Excretion Urography
Appraisement
Renal Function Testing
Excretion Urography in Special Conditions
Chapter XXVII. Pyeloscopy. Cinematographic Pyelography
Pyeloscopy: Technique; Advantages and Disadvantages
Cinematographic Pyelography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2036
- Published:
- 1st January 1936
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225517