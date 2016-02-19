Cystoscopy and Urography

Table of Contents



Cystoscopy

Chapter I. Historical

Chapter II. The Cystoscope

Advantages of An Irrigating Model

Description of the Indirect Or Prismatic Cystoscope: The Sheath, with Its Irrigating and Lighting Arrangements; Telescope and Optical Arrangements

The Care and Sterilization of the Cystoscope

The Examination of the Cystoscope before Use: Tracing Faults

Adjusting The Current

Store of Lamps

Sources of Current

Chapter III. Examination of a Urological Patient

Order of Investigation

Indications for and Contraindications to Cystoscopy

Anesthesia: Local; Sacral; General; Spinal

Preparation of the Bladder

The Introduction of the Cystoscope

The Examination of the Bladder

Chapter IV. The Normal Bladder

The Mucosa

The Bladder Musculature

The Trigone

Nomenclature of Other Portions of the Bladder

Ureteric Orifices

Movements of the Bladder Wall

The Air Bubble

Chapter V. Cystitis. Simple Ulceration

Cystitis: Simple Cystitis, General Features; Cystitis Due to the Bacillus Coli Communis; Gonorrhoeal Cystitis

Simple Ulceration of the Bladder

Chapter VI. Tuberculosis of the Urinary Tract

Importance of the Preliminary Diagnosis by Clinical and Pathological Means

Preparation of the Patient

Object of the Cystoscopic Examination

Bladder Appearances in Urinary Tuberculosis

Diagnosis of the Kidney Primarily Affected

Examination of the opposite Kidney

Healing of the Bladder

Urography in Renal Tuberculosis

Chapter VII. Syphilis of the Bladder

Chapter VIII. Bilharziasis of the Bladder

Chapter IX. Trabeculation and Diverticula

Trabeculation

Trabeculation Occurring in Disease of the Central Nervous System

False Diverticula

True Diverticula

Chapter X. Tumors of the Bladder

The Significance of Symptomless Hematuria and the Necessity for Its Early Cystoscopic Investigation

The Examination of Vesical Neoplasms: Indications for Cystoscopy; Conditions Complicating Technique

Tumours of Connective-Tissue Origin

Tumours of Epithelial Origin: Villous Papilloma; Nodular Carcinoma

Neoplasms Invading The Bladder Secondarily

Cystography

Indications for Treatment

The Perurethral Treatment of Simple Papilloma of the Bladder

Chemical Coagulation of Bladder Tumors

Endometrioma

Chapter XI. Vesical Calculus

Indications for Cystoscopy

Technique

Examination of the Bladder

Chapter XII. Foreign Bodies in the Bladder

Chapter XIII. Ureterocele. Ureteric Prolapse

Ureterocele

False Ureterocele

Prolapse of the Ureter

Chapter XIV. Fistula of the Bladder

Indications for Cystoscopy

Fistula to Intraperitoneal Organs

Suprapubic and Vesico-Vaginal Fistula

Chapter XV. A Miscellany of Bladder Conditions

Leucoplakia

Purpura of the Urinary Tract

Varix

Malakoplakia

Chapter XVI. Funnel-Neck Deformity of the Bladder

Anatomy of Bladder Closure

Importance and Frequency of the Sign

Chapter XVII. Prostatic Hypertrophy and Other Diseases of the Prostate. Endoscopic Prostatic Surgery

Indications for Cystoscopy

The Dangers of Cystoscopy in Prostatic Enlargement

Pathological Anatomy

Technique of Cystoscopy

The Vesical Complications of Prostatic Hypertrophy

Miscellaneous Diseases of the Prostate

Endoscopic Prostatic Surgery: Prostatic Punches; Instruments Using the High-Frequency Cutting Current

Chapter XVIII. Alterations in the Bladder Resulting from Physiological and Pathological Changes in the Uterus

Alterations Due to Pregnancy

Uterine Displacements

Tumours of the Uterus

Chapter XIX. Ureteric Catheterization

The Catheterizing Cystoscope

Ureteric Catheters and Bougies

The Technique of Ureteric Catheterization

Difficulties of Ureteric Catheterization

Dangers of Ureteric Catheterization

Chapter XX. Stone in the Ureter

Diagnosis: Radiology; Ureteric Meatoscopy; Ureteric Catheterization

Treatment: Technique of Various Procedures

Calculous Anuria. Renal Colic

Chapter XXI. Diseases of the Kidney

Ureteric Meatoscopy in Renal Disease: Changes in the Meatus; Changes in the Efflux

Ureteric Catheterization in Diagnosis of Renal Disease

Chapter XXII. Congenital Abnormalities of the Kidney and Ureter

General Embryology

Malformations of the Kidney: Horseshoe Kidney; Unilateral Fused Kidney; Ectopic Kidney; Renal Hypoplasia; Solitary Kidney; Absence of Both Kidneys; Supernumerary Kidney

Congenital Malformations and Displacements of the Ureter: associated with a Misplaced Kidney; Duplication and Bifidity of the Ureter; Errors of Implantation of the Ureter

Chapter XXIII. Renal Function Tests

Excretion Tests: The Urea-Concentration Test; Dye or Color Tests Indigo-Carmine Test, Phenolsulphonephthalein Test; Excretion Urography

Retention Test: The Blood-Urea Test

Value of Separate Renal Function Tests

Urography

Chapter XXIV. Instrumental Pyelography and Ureterography

Data Supplied by Pyelography

Technique of Pyelography

The Normal Renal Pelvis

Movable Kidney

Hydronephrosis

Hydro-Ureter

Congenital Dilatation of Ureter (Megalo-Ureter)

Simple Inflammatory Changes in the Kidney

Polycystic Kidney

Renal Tumors

Renal Calculus

Chapter XXV. Pelvic Resorption

Pyelovenous Backflow: Historical; Anatomy; Methods of Study

Other Routes of Resorption

Practical Application

Chapter XXVI. Excretion Urography

Historical

Available Drugs

Technique of Injection

Fate of the Drug in the Body

Radiological Results

Physiology of the Urinary Tract

Indications for and Contra-Indications to Excretion Urography

Appraisement

Renal Function Testing

Excretion Urography in Special Conditions

Chapter XXVII. Pyeloscopy. Cinematographic Pyelography

Pyeloscopy: Technique; Advantages and Disadvantages

Cinematographic Pyelography