Cyclura - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437735161, 9781437735178

Cyclura

1st Edition

Natural History, Husbandry, and Conservation of West Indian Rock Iguanas

Authors: Jeffrey Lemm Allison Alberts
eBook ISBN: 9781437735178
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437735161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th August 2011
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Cyclura

List of Contributors

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

Chapter 1. Evolution and Biogeography

Chapter 2. Species Accounts

Chapter 3. Natural History

Chapter 4. Husbandry

Chapter 5. Nutrition

Chapter 6. Health and Medical Management

Chapter 7. Conservation

Bibliography

Glossary

Index

Description

Rock iguanas of the West Indies are considered to be the most endangered group of lizards in the world. They are a flagship species in the Caribbean and on most islands are the largest native land animals. Unfortunately, human encroachment and introduced animals have brought this species to the brink of extinction. Cyclura: Natural History, Husbandry, and Conservation of the West Indian Iguanas is the first book to combine the natural history and captive husbandry of these remarkable reptiles, while at the same time outlining the problems researchers and conservationists are battling to save these beautiful, iconic animals of the Caribbean islands.

Authors Jeffrey Lemm and Allison Alberts have been studying West Indian iguanas for nearly 20 years in the wild and in captivity; their experiences with wild iguanas and their exquisite photos of these charismatic lizards in the wild make this book a must-have for reptile researchers, academics and enthusiasts, as well as anyone interested in nature and conservation.

Key Features

  • Includes chapters with contributions by leading experts on rock iguana taxonomy, nutrition, and diseases
  • Features color photos of all taxa, including habitat and captive shots
  • Provides easily understandable and usable information gleaned from experience and hands-on reptile research

Readership

This book is intended for a wide readership, from specialists in iguana conservation to ecologists, wildlife managers more generally interested in wildlife issues, and breeders. This book will appeal to the global conservation community as well as the zoo community.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781437735178
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437735161

Reviews

"For students and researchers, this volume on the West Indian Rock Iguana provides a comprehensive look at current scholarship in the natural history of this threatened species and provides information on recent scientific study and conservation efforts. Written by a team consisting of animal nutritionists, veterinary doctors, and academics, the volume explores topics in seven subject areas including species evolution and biogeography, species accounts, natural history, husbandry, nutrition, health and medical management, and conservation. Chapters include full-color photographs, detailed information on specific iguanas, procedural descriptions, and statistical data. The material is extensively referenced and includes a glossary."--Reference and Research Book News, Inc.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Lemm Author

Affiliations and Expertise

San Diego Zoo Global, San Diego, CA USA

Allison Alberts Author

Affiliations and Expertise

San Diego Zoo Global, San Diego, CA USA

