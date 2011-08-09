Cyclura
1st Edition
Natural History, Husbandry, and Conservation of West Indian Rock Iguanas
Table of Contents
Cyclura
List of Contributors
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
Chapter 1. Evolution and Biogeography
Chapter 2. Species Accounts
Chapter 3. Natural History
Chapter 4. Husbandry
Chapter 5. Nutrition
Chapter 6. Health and Medical Management
Chapter 7. Conservation
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Description
Rock iguanas of the West Indies are considered to be the most endangered group of lizards in the world. They are a flagship species in the Caribbean and on most islands are the largest native land animals. Unfortunately, human encroachment and introduced animals have brought this species to the brink of extinction. Cyclura: Natural History, Husbandry, and Conservation of the West Indian Iguanas is the first book to combine the natural history and captive husbandry of these remarkable reptiles, while at the same time outlining the problems researchers and conservationists are battling to save these beautiful, iconic animals of the Caribbean islands.
Authors Jeffrey Lemm and Allison Alberts have been studying West Indian iguanas for nearly 20 years in the wild and in captivity; their experiences with wild iguanas and their exquisite photos of these charismatic lizards in the wild make this book a must-have for reptile researchers, academics and enthusiasts, as well as anyone interested in nature and conservation.
Key Features
- Includes chapters with contributions by leading experts on rock iguana taxonomy, nutrition, and diseases
- Features color photos of all taxa, including habitat and captive shots
- Provides easily understandable and usable information gleaned from experience and hands-on reptile research
Readership
This book is intended for a wide readership, from specialists in iguana conservation to ecologists, wildlife managers more generally interested in wildlife issues, and breeders. This book will appeal to the global conservation community as well as the zoo community.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 9th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735178
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437735161
"For students and researchers, this volume on the West Indian Rock Iguana provides a comprehensive look at current scholarship in the natural history of this threatened species and provides information on recent scientific study and conservation efforts. Written by a team consisting of animal nutritionists, veterinary doctors, and academics, the volume explores topics in seven subject areas including species evolution and biogeography, species accounts, natural history, husbandry, nutrition, health and medical management, and conservation. Chapters include full-color photographs, detailed information on specific iguanas, procedural descriptions, and statistical data. The material is extensively referenced and includes a glossary."--Reference and Research Book News, Inc.
About the Authors
Jeffrey Lemm Author
Affiliations and Expertise
San Diego Zoo Global, San Diego, CA USA
Allison Alberts Author
Affiliations and Expertise
San Diego Zoo Global, San Diego, CA USA