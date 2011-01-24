Cybercrime and Espionage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597496131, 9781597496148

Cybercrime and Espionage

1st Edition

An Analysis of Subversive Multi-Vector Threats

Authors: Will Gragido John Pirc
eBook ISBN: 9781597496148
Paperback ISBN: 9781597496131
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 272
Description

Cybercrime and Espionage provides a comprehensive analysis of the sophisticated patterns and subversive multi-vector threats (SMTs) associated with modern cybercrime, cyber terrorism, cyber warfare and cyber espionage. Whether the goal is to acquire and subsequently sell intellectual property from one organization to a competitor or the international black markets, to compromise financial data and systems, or undermine the security posture of a nation state by another nation state or sub-national entity, SMTs are real and growing at an alarming pace. This book contains a wealth of knowledge related to the realities seen in the execution of advanced attacks, their success from the perspective of exploitation and their presence within all industry. It will educate readers on the realities of advanced, next generation threats, which take form in a variety ways.

This book consists of 12 chapters covering a variety of topics such as the maturity of communications systems and the emergence of advanced web technology; how regulatory compliance has worsened the state of information security; the convergence of physical and logical security; asymmetric forms of gathering information; seven commonalities of SMTs; examples of compromise and presence of SMTs; next generation techniques and tools for avoidance and obfuscation; and next generation techniques and tools for detection, identification and analysis.

This book will appeal to information and physical security professionals as well as those in the intelligence community and federal and municipal law enforcement, auditors, forensic analysts, and CIO/CSO/CISO.

Key Features

  • Includes detailed analysis and examples of the threats in addition to related anecdotal information
  • Authors’ combined backgrounds of security, military, and intelligence, give you distinct and timely insights
  • Presents never-before-published information: identification and analysis of cybercrime and the psychological profiles that accompany them

Readership

Information and Physical Security Professionals, Intelligence Community, Federal and Municipal Law Enforcement, Auditors, Forensic Analysts, CIO/CSO/CISO

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

1. Cybercrime and Espionage and the New Security 101

Information in this chapter

Introduction

He Who Does Not Prevent a Crime When He Can, Encourages It

What’s Old Is New Again

A Changing World

Cybercriminal Statistics: U.S. and Abroad

The Statistics of Cybercrime

Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Qualifying Amateurs and Professionals

Trends in 2011

Myopic to the Catastrophic: Advanced Persistent Threats

Points of Confluence: Events That Have Shaped the Future of Privatized Cybercrime and Espionage

Agendas in Next Generation Cybercriminal Activity

The Coming Decade

Summary

2. Evolution Revolution

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Communication

Criminal Activity

Summary

3. The Silent Killer: How Regulatory Compliance has Worsened the State of Information Security

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Regulatory Compliance Telemetry

Transborder Data Flow Restrictions

ISO Security Standards

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

North America Electric Reliability Corporation: Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP)

Summary

References

4. Mediating the Great Divorce: The Convergence of Physical and Logical Security

Information in this chapter

Introduction

The CISSP Physical Security Domains

Environmental Security

The Silos of Security

Two-Factor Authentication

Converging the Great Physical Divide

Physical Device Security (Cryptography)

Proximity-Based Access Control

Summary

References

5. Nonstate Sponsored Attacks: Stealing Information is Our Business… and Business is Good

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Asymmetric Forms of Information Gathering

Blended Reconnaissance

Social Engineering and Social Networking

Point, Click, and Own

Summary

References

6. State-Sponsored Intelligence

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Espionage and Its Influence on Next-Generation Threats

Intelligence Types

Traditional Forms of Intelligence Gathering

Summary

7. Cyber X: Criminal Syndicates, Nation States, Subnational Entities, and Beyond

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Classifying the Cyber Actor

Attack Sophistication Model

Modus Operandi

The Importance of Attribution

Criminal and Organized Syndicates

Nation States

Subnational Entities

Summary

References

8. The Rise of the Subversive Multivector Threat

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Defining the Subversive Multivector Threat (SMT)

Summary

9. Seven Commonalities of Subversive Multivector Threats

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Seven Commonalities of Subversive Multivector Threats

Five Names in Threats You Should Know

Next-Generation Techniques and Tools for Avoidance and Obfuscation

Summary

References

10. Examples of Compromise and Presence of Subversive Multivector Threats

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Black, White, and Gray: Motives and Agendas of Cyber Actors with Respect to Cybercrime and Espionage

Onion Routed and Anonymous Networks

WikiLeaks

Project Aurora

Summary

11. Hiding in Plain Sight: Next-Generation Techniques and Tools for Avoidance and Obfuscation

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Malware Quality Assurance Testing

IP Attribution

IP Spoofing

Summary

References

12. Weapons of Our Warfare: Next-Generation Techniques and Tools for Detection, Identification, and Analysis

Information in this chapter

Introduction

Legacy Firewalls

Antivirus

Intrusion Detection Systems and Intrusion Prevention Systems

What Is in a Name?

MOSAIC

Advanced Meta-Network Security Analysis

Next Generation Security Framework

Summary

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9781597496148
Paperback ISBN:
9781597496131

About the Author

Will Gragido

Will Gragido possesses over 18 years of information security experience. A former United States Marine, Mr. Gragido began his career in the data communications information security and intelligence communities. After USMC, Mr. Gragido worked within several information security consultancy roles performing and leading red teaming, penetration testing, incident response, security assessments, ethical hacking, malware analysis and risk management program development. Mr.Gragido has worked with a variety of industry leading research organizations including International Network Services, Internet Security Systems / IBM Internet Security Systems X-Force, Damballa, Cassandra Security, HP DVLabs, and now RSA NetWitness, where he leads the RSA FirstWatch Advanced Threat Intelligence team.

Will has deep expertise and knowledge in operations, analysis, management, professional services & consultancy, pre-sales / architecture and strong desire to see the industry mature and enterprises & individuals become more secure. Will is a long-standing member of the ISC2, ISACA, and ISSA. Mr.Gragido holds the CISSP and CISA certifications, as well as accreditations in the National Security Agency's Information Security Assessment Methodology (IAM) and Information Security Evaluation Methodology (IEM). Additionally, Mr.Gragido is a Faculty Member of the IANS Institute where he specializes in advanced threat, botnet, and malware analysis. Mr.Gragido is a graduate of DePaul University and is currently preparing for graduate school. An internationally sought after speaker, Will is the co-author of Cybercrime and Espionage: An Analysis of Subversive Multi-Vector Threats.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Member of the IANS Institute where he specializes in advanced threat, botnet, and malware analysis.

John Pirc

John Pirc

John Pirc has more than 19 years of experience in Security R&D, worldwide security product management, marketing, testing, forensics, consulting, and critical infrastructure architecting and deployment. Additionally, John is an advisor to HP’s CISO on Cyber Security and lectured at the US Naval Post Graduate School.

John extensive expertise in the Security field stems from past work experience with the US Intelligence Community, as Chief Technology Officer at CSG LTD, Product Manager at Cisco, Product Line Executive for all security products at IBM Internet Security Systems, Director at McAfee's Network Defense Business Unit, Director of Product Management at HP Enterprise Security Products, Chief Technology Officer at NSS Labs, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Bricata, LLC and most recently as Director of Security Solutions for Forsythe Technology.

In addition to a BBA from the University of Texas, John also holds the NSA-IAM and CEH certifications. He has been named security thought leader from SANS Institute and speaks at top tier security conferences worldwide and has been published in Time Magazine, Bloomberg, CNN and other tier 1 media outlets.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Security Solutions, Forsythe Technology and Co-Founder & Advisor, Bricata, LLC

Reviews

"Risks have evolved. We haven’t. While we stabilize toward checkbox compliance, adversaries and IT accelerate onward. Adversaries know you’re compliant – and do not care – they’re counting on it. Let’s replace faith-based dogma with intellectual honesty. As fellow Cassandras, Will and John confront you with modern threat models and challenge you to adapt".--Joshua Corman, Research Director for Enterprise Security, The 451 Group

"During 2010 three specific names signaled a fundamental shift in the risks that come from dealing in an interconnected world: Project Aurora, Stuxnet, and Wikileaks. This book provides the insights of an intelligence analyst on what got us to this point, and forecasts what information security professionals will be dealing with in the near future".--James Turner, Advisor, IBRS

"Cybercrime and Espionage was probably the most comprehensive and relevant book on the cyber security landscape written to date. The authors captured the true essence of the methods and cyber trade craft backed with use case after use case. I find this book a must have for any security professional or executive that has the responsibility for ensuring the protection of their corporate infrastructure."--Alan Kessler VP & GM HP Networking Security Products Group/TippingPoint

"John and Will have done a great job in framing the threat landscape and pointing out just how far we have to go in order to truly understand the cyber threats confronting us, to better secure our networks, and to mitigate risk within our respective organizations. Cybercrime and Espionage is a great read and should provide a call to action for any executive management team. Well done."--Nick Lantuh, President of Netwitness Corporation

"Overall, this was a really interesting reading material. The authors managed to provide a fresh perspective on the intricacies surrounding modern cyber crime of today, but have not neglected the ‘big picture’."--Help Net Security

Ratings and Reviews

