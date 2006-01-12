Cybercartography, Volume 5
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgments Contributors
- The Theory and Practice of Cartography: An Introduction
- POMP and Circumstance: Plain Old Map Products in a Cybercartographic World
- Exploring the Concept of Cybercartography Using the Holonic Tenets of Integral Theory
- Cybercartography from a Modeling Perspective
- Cybercartography and Society
- Technology and Culture in Cybercartography
- The Cartographer as a Mediator: Cartographic Representation from Shared Geographic Information
- Cybercartography and the New Economy: Collaborative Research in Action
- Interface Design Challenges in Virtual Space
- Cognitive Theories and Aids to Support Navigation of Multimedia Information Space
- Cybercartography: A Multimodal Approach
- Art, Maps and Cybercartography: Stimulating Reflexivity Among Map-Users
- Mapping Play: What Cybercartographers Can Learn from Popular Culture
- Linking Geographical Facts with Cartographic Artifacts
- Pervasive Public Map Displays
- TeleCatography: A New Means of GeoCommunication
- Sound Maps: Music and Sound in Cybercartography
- Interactive Mapping for People Who are Blind or Visually Impaired
- Exploring Conceptual Landscapes: The Design and Implementation of the Georgia Basin Digital Library
- The Development of the Cybercartographic Atlas of Antarctica
- Cybercartography for Education: The Case of the Cybercartographic Atlas of Antarctica
- Applying a Cybercartographic Human Interface (CHI) Model to Create a Cybercartographic Atlas of Canada's Trade with the World
- Remaining Challenges and the Future of Cybercartography
Subject Index
Description
For generations, the map has been central to how societies function all over the world. Cybercartography is a new paradigm for maps and mapping in the information era. Defined as “the organization, presentation, analysis and communication of spatially referenced information on a wide variety of topics of interest to society,” cybercartography is presented in an interactive, dynamic, multisensory format with the use of multimedia and multimodal interfaces.
Cybercartography: Theory and Practice examines the major elements of cybercartography and emphasizes the importance of interaction between theory and practice in developing a paradigm which moves beyond the concept of Geographic Information Systems and Geographical Information Science. It argues for the centrality of the map as part of an integrated information, communication, and analytical package.
This volume is a result of a multidisciplinary team effort and has benefited from the input of partners from government, industry and other organizations. The international team reports on major original cybercartographic research and practice from a variety of disciplinary perspectives, including the humanities, social sciences including human factors psychology, cybernetics, English literature, cultural mediation, cartography, and geography. This new synthesis has intrinsic value for industries, the general public, and the relationships between mapping and the development of user-centered multimedia interfaces.
Key Features
- Discusses the centrality of the map and its importance in the information era
- Provides an interdisciplinary approach with contributions from psychology, music, and language and literature
- Describes qualitative and quantitative aspects of cybercartography and the importance of societal context in the interaction between theory and practice
- Contains an interactive CD-Rom containing color images, links to websites, plus other important information to capture the dynamic and interactive elements of cybercartography
Readership
Cartographers, software companies, geographers, psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 12th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472300
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516299
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D.R. Fraser Taylor Editor
Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.
He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada
Tracey Lauriault Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada