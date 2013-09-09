Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure Protection
1st Edition
Description
This book serves as a security practitioner’s guide to today’s most crucial issues in cyber security and IT infrastructure. It offers in-depth coverage of theory, technology, and practice as they relate to established technologies as well as recent advancements. It explores practical solutions to a wide range of cyber-physical and IT infrastructure protection issues.
Composed of 11 chapters contributed by leading experts in their fields, this highly useful book covers disaster recovery, biometrics, homeland security, cyber warfare, cyber security, national infrastructure security, access controls, vulnerability assessments and audits, cryptography, and operational and organizational security, as well as an extensive glossary of security terms and acronyms.
Written with instructors and students in mind, this book includes methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques through hands-on exercises and worked examples as well as questions and answers and the ability to implement practical solutions through real-life case studies. For example, the new format includes the following pedagogical elements:
• Checklists throughout each chapter to gauge understanding
• Chapter Review Questions/Exercises and Case Studies
• Ancillaries: Solutions Manual; slide package; figure files
This format will be attractive to universities and career schools as well as federal and state agencies, corporate security training programs, ASIS certification, etc.
Key Features
- Chapters by leaders in the field on theory and practice of cyber security and IT infrastructure protection, allowing the reader to develop a new level of technical expertise
- Comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of cyber security issues allows the reader to remain current and fully informed from multiple viewpoints
- Presents methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader's grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions
Readership
Information security practitioners at the managerial, operational and technical levels. Job titles include IT Manager, Information Security Officer, IT Security Analyst, Security Auditor, etc. This book will also be of value to students in upper-level courses in information security management.
Table of Contents
Ch 1. Fault Tolerance and Resilience in Cloud Computing Environments
Ch 2. Data Encryption
Ch 3. Public Key Infrastructure
Ch 4. Physical Security Essentials
Ch 5. Disaster Recovery
Ch 6. Biometrics
Ch 7. Homeland Security
Ch 8. Cyber Warfare
Ch 9. System Security
Ch 10. Securing the Infrastructure
Ch 11. Access Controls
Ch 12. Assessments and Audits
Ch 13. Fundamentals of Cryptography
Ch 14. Satellite Cyber Attack Search and Destroy
Ch 15. Advanced Data Encryption
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 9th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200470
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124166813
About the Author
John Vacca
John Vacca is an information technology consultant, researcher, professional writer, Editor, reviewer, and internationally-known best-selling author based in Pomeroy, Ohio. Since 1982, John has authored/edited 79 books (some of his most recent books include):
- Security in the Private Cloud (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (September 1, 2016))
- Cloud Computing Security: Foundations and Challenges (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (August 19, 2016))
- Handbook of Sensor Networking: Advanced Technologies and Applications (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (January 14, 2015))
- Network and System Security, Second Edition, 2E (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure Protection (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Managing Information Security, Second Edition, 2E (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Computer and Information Security Handbook, 2E (Publisher: Morgan Kaufmann (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (May 31, 2013))
- Identity Theft (Cybersafety) (Publisher: Chelsea House Pub (April 1, 2012))
- System Forensics, Investigation, And Response (Publisher: Jones & Bartlett Learning (September 24, 2010))
- Managing Information Security (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (March 29, 2010))
- Network and Systems Security (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (March 29, 2010))
- Computer and Information Security Handbook, 1E (Publisher: Morgan Kaufmann (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (June 2, 2009))
- Biometric Technologies and Verification Systems (Publisher: Elsevier Science & Technology Books (March 16, 2007))
- Practical Internet Security (Hardcover): (Publisher: Springer (October 18, 2006))
- Optical Networking Best Practices Handbook (Hardcover): (Publisher: Wiley-Interscience (November 28, 2006))
- Guide to Wireless Network Security (Publisher: Springer (August 19, 2006))
He has written more than 600 articles in the areas of advanced storage, computer security and aerospace technology (copies of articles and books are available upon request).
John was also a configuration management specialist, computer specialist, and the computer security official (CSO) for NASA's space station program (Freedom) and the International Space Station Program, from 1988 until his retirement from NASA in 1995.
In addition, John is also an independent online book reviewer. Finally, John was one of the security consultants for the MGM movie titled: "AntiTrust," which was released on January 12, 2001. A detailed copy of Johns author bio can be viewed at URL: http://www.johnvacca.com. John can be reached at: john2164@windstream.net.
Affiliations and Expertise
TechWrite, USA
Reviews
"The book consists of some 15 chapters, each one a contribution by a leading expert in his/her field. The editor is also an expert in his own right, having written some 73 books on IS and related matters over the past 30 years or so.. a well-produced book with some good diagrams and charts." Score: 7 out of 10--BCS.org, February 2014