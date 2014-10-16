Cyber Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Defense
1st Edition
Description
At a time when online surveillance and cybercrime techniques are widespread, and are being used by governments, corporations, and individuals, Cyber Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Defense gives you a practical resource that explains how these activities are being carried out and shows how to defend against them.
Expert author Rob Shimonski shows you how to carry out advanced IT surveillance and reconnaissance, describes when and how these techniques are used, and provides a full legal background for each threat. To help you understand how to defend against these attacks, this book describes many new and leading-edge surveillance, information-gathering, and personal exploitation threats taking place today, including Web cam breaches, home privacy systems, physical and logical tracking, phone tracking, picture metadata, physical device tracking and geo-location, social media security, identity theft, social engineering, sniffing, and more.
Key Features
- Understand how IT surveillance and reconnaissance techniques are being used to track and monitor activities of individuals and organizations
- Find out about the legal basis of these attacks and threats — what is legal and what is not — and how to defend against any type of surveillance
- Learn how to thwart monitoring and surveillance threats with practical tools and techniques
- Real-world examples teach using key concepts from cases in the news around the world
Readership
information security practitioners, analysts, and engineers; forensic specialists; hackers; network administrators; computer system administrators; information security consultants; security researchers; penetration testers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Digital Reconnaissance and Surveillance
- Digital reconnaissance and surveillance
- Threat of digital reconnaissance and surveillance
- Why spy?
- Who spies?
- Legal and ethical principles
- Summary
- Chapter 2: Information Gathering
- Information gathering
- Online reconnaissance
- Physical reconnaissance
- Summary
- Chapter 3: Social Engineering
- Social engineering
- Mitigation of social engineering
- Legal and ethical concerns
- Summary
- Chapter 4: Mobile Phone Tracking
- Phone tracking
- Malicious tracking
- Legal and ethical concerns
- Summary
- Chapter 5: Physical Device Tracking
- Physical tracking
- Legal and ethical concerns
- Summary
- Chapter 6: Web Camera and Video Tracking
- Camera tracking
- Legal and ethical concerns
- Summary
- Chapter 7: Data Capture and Exploitation
- Data threat
- Legal and ethical concerns
- Summary
- Chapter 8: Protection Methods
- Protect yourself!
- Summary
Details
About the Author
Robert Shimonski
Rob Shimonski (www.shimonski.com) is an experienced entrepreneur and an active participant in the business community. Rob is a best-selling author and editor with over 15 years experience developing, producing and distributing print media in the form of books, magazines and periodicals. To date, Rob has successfully created over 100 books that are currently in circulation. Rob has worked for countless companies to include CompTIA, Entrepreneur Magazine, Microsoft, McGraw Hill Education, Cisco, the National Security Agency and Digidesign. Rob has an extremely diverse background in the print media industry filling roles such as author, co-author, technical editor, copy editor and developmental editor. Since print media shifted to the digital domain, Rob has focused the past decade on developing all of the needed skills to produce professional audio and video media. An expert in Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) design and video production, Rob has created over 500 different media packages to include commercials for TV, online advertising clips, audio podcasts and much more. Rob started to train others while in the US Marine Corps. Since, Rob has held a NY State teaching certificate as well as multiple trainer roles in colleges and trade schools across the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
is a networking and security veteran with over 20 years' experience in military, corporate and educational environments.
Reviews
"...an easy-to-read and informative book that can help the general public improve their awareness of cyberthreats and risk-mitigation approaches." --Computing Reviews