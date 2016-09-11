Cyber-Physical Systems

Sabina Jeschke is head of the institute cluster IMA/ZLW & IfU at the RWTH Aachen University since 2009. She studied Physics, Computer Science and Mathematics at the Berlin University of Technology. After research stays at the NASA Ames Research Center/ California and the Georgia Institute of Technology/Atlanta, she gained a doctorate on “Mathematics in Virtual Knowledge Environments” in 2004. Following a junior professorship (2005-2007) at the TU Berlin with the construction and direction of its media center, she was head of the Institute of Information Technology Services (IITS) for electrical engineering at the University of Stuttgart from May 2007 to May 2009, where she was also the director of the Central Information Technology Services (RUS) at the same time. Her research areas are inter alia distributed artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, traffic & mobility, virtual worlds and innovation & future research. Sabina Jeschke is vice dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the RWTH Aachen University, chairwoman of the board of management of the VDI Aachen and member of the supervisory board of the Körber AG. She is a member and consultant of numerous committees and commissions, alumni of the German National Academic Foundation (Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes), IEEE Senior and Fellow of the RWTH Aachen University. In July 2014, the Gesellschaft für Informatik (GI) honoured her with their award Deutschlands digitale Köpfe (Germany's digital heads). In September 2015 she was awarded the Nikola-Tesla Chain by the International Society of Engineering Pedagogy (IGIP) for her outstanding achievements in the field of engineering pedagogy.