Cutaneous Melanoma, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718614

Cutaneous Melanoma, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: William Dzwierzynski
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718614
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Description

In the 10 years since malignant melanoma was last covered in Clinics in Plastic Surgery, significant changes have occurred in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease.  Sentinel lymph node biopsy has now become the standard of care in melanoma.   The staging system was totally revamped in 2002, taking into account the significance of ulceration and the information gained during sentinel node biopsy.  With more than 60,000 patients diagnosed each year with malignant melanoma, the plastic surgeon must continue to be pivotal in the management of patients with this disease, coordinating care among the specialists and being integral in all aspects of surgery and follow-up. 

Details

About the Authors

William Dzwierzynski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor

