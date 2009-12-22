Cutaneous Melanoma, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Authors: William Dzwierzynski
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718614
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Description
In the 10 years since malignant melanoma was last covered in Clinics in Plastic Surgery, significant changes have occurred in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Sentinel lymph node biopsy has now become the standard of care in melanoma. The staging system was totally revamped in 2002, taking into account the significance of ulceration and the information gained during sentinel node biopsy. With more than 60,000 patients diagnosed each year with malignant melanoma, the plastic surgeon must continue to be pivotal in the management of patients with this disease, coordinating care among the specialists and being integral in all aspects of surgery and follow-up.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718614
About the Authors
William Dzwierzynski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.