Cushing’s Disease: An Often Misdiagnosed and Not So Rare Disorder reviews the epidemiology of Cushing’s, including statistics on the incidence and prevalence of this disease. There are discussions of the signs and symptoms and the most common co-morbidities, such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, osteoporosis, amenorrhea, and infertility.

Surgical, medical, and radiotherapeutic treatments, including indications, results, risks, and complications, are reviewed. Also featured is a chapter on the patient’s perspective, coping with Cushing’s, quality of life, and psychosomatic issues.

This book is essential reading for the wide range of physicians who treat patients with Cushing’s disease symptoms, as well as biomedical researchers who investigate the etiology and mechanisms of rare genetic diseases, in particular rare endocrine disorders.