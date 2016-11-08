Cushing's Disease
1st Edition
An Often Misdiagnosed and Not So Rare Disorder
Description
Cushing’s Disease: An Often Misdiagnosed and Not So Rare Disorder reviews the epidemiology of Cushing’s, including statistics on the incidence and prevalence of this disease. There are discussions of the signs and symptoms and the most common co-morbidities, such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, osteoporosis, amenorrhea, and infertility.
Surgical, medical, and radiotherapeutic treatments, including indications, results, risks, and complications, are reviewed. Also featured is a chapter on the patient’s perspective, coping with Cushing’s, quality of life, and psychosomatic issues.
This book is essential reading for the wide range of physicians who treat patients with Cushing’s disease symptoms, as well as biomedical researchers who investigate the etiology and mechanisms of rare genetic diseases, in particular rare endocrine disorders.
Key Features
- Reviews the basics of Cushing’s disease and its interrelation with hormones, the brain, and bodily functions
- Includes chapters on diagnosis, surgical, medical, and radiotherapeutic treatments, and variations in presentation, including cyclical disease
- Presents the cognitive and emotional aspects of Cushing’s and the long-term sequelae
- Offers an important resource for physicians who are accustomed to treating individual symptoms rather than a disease complex
- Reviews multidisciplinary management, and post-treatment management of Cushing’s, including recommendations for Cushing’s Centers of Excellence
Readership
Fellows, residents, and practitioners in endocrinology, internal medicine, primary care; biomedical researchers of endocrine disease and rare genetic diseases across biomedical disciplines
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: The Pituitary Gland: Anatomy, Physiology, and its Function as the Master Gland
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. History
- 3. Embryology
- 4. Anatomy
- 5. Physiology
- 6. Homeostasis
- 7. Hypopituitarism
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Epidemiology and Etiology of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiology of Cushing’s Disease
- 3. Etiology of Cushing’s Disease
- 4. Conclusions
- Disclosures
- Chapter 3: Physical Presentation of Cushing’s Syndrome: Typical and Atypical Presentations
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Symptoms of Cushing’s disease
- 3. Signs of Cushing’s disease
- 4. Comorbidities associated with Cushing’s syndrome
- 5. Cyclical Cushing’s syndrome
- 6. Cushing’s syndrome in athletes
- 7. Pseudo-Cushing’s disease
- 8. Cushing’s syndrome in children and adolescents
- 9. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: The Cognitive, Psychological, and Emotional Presentation of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cognitive and emotional aspects of Cushing’s disease
- 3. Effects of glucocorticoid excess on brain structures
- 4. Effects of glucocorticoid excess on brain metabolism
- 5. Reversibility of cognitive and psychological effects with treatment of Cushing’s disease
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Making the Diagnosis: Laboratory Testing and Imaging Studies
- Abstract
- 1. Making the diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome
- 2. The differential diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome
- 3. Prerequisites for differential diagnostic testing
- Chapter 6: Surgical Treatment of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Indications for surgery
- 2. Preoperative considerations
- 3. Operative considerations
- 4. Potential complications of surgery
- 5. Surgical techniques
- 6. Postoperative routines
- 7. Discharge and postdischarge care
- 8. Outcomes of surgery for Cushing’s disease
- Chapter 7: Medical Treatment of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Overview of medical therapy and its role in the management of Cushing’s Disease
- 2. Classification of medical therapies used in the treatment of Cushing’s disease
- 3. Special populations
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Multidisciplinary Management of Cushing’s Disease: Centers of Excellence Approach
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Brief history of COEs in medicine
- 3. Rationale for COE models in pituitary tumor management
- 4. Essential components of a team approach to Cushing’s disease
- 5. Team management of the Cushing’s disease patient over time
- 6. The role of pituitary COEs in advancing education and research in cushing’s disease
- 7. The future of pituitary Centers of Excellence and working with available expertise
- Chapter 9: Posttreatment Management of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Definitions: cured, persistent, and recurrent Cushing’s disease
- 3. Management of persistent and recurrent Cushing’s disease
- 4. Posttreatment management of Cushing’s disease
- 5. Long-term effects of hypercortisolism in cured patients
- Chapter 10: Coping with Cushing’s Disease: the Patients’ Perspectives
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Coping with a rare disease
- 3. Health complaints in the active phase
- 4. Diagnosis
- 5. Treatment
- 6. Recovery and long-term comorbidities
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Cushing’s Disease in Children and Adolescents: Diagnosis and Management
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiology
- 3. Etiology and pathogenesis
- 4. Clinical presentation
- 5. Diagnostic guidelines and confirmation of the diagnosis of cushing’s disease
- 6. Therapy
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Challenges and Future Developments for Improvement in the Diagnosis and Management of Cushing’s Disease
- Abstract
- 1. Imaging
- 2. Intraoperative techniques
- 3. Genetic factors and potential therapies
- Appendix: Patients’ Perspectives
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128043400
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043905
About the Editor
Edward Laws Jr
Edward R. Laws is currently the Director of the Pituitary/Neuroendocrine Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He was formerly the President of the American College of Surgeons and has served as President of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Editor of Neurosurgery, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for International Education in Neurosurgery, Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and President of the Pituitary Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Director, Pituitary and Neuroendocrine Center, Brigham Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, MA.
Louise Pace
Founder and President, Cushing's Support and Research Foundation
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President, Cushing's Support and Research Foundation