Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education
1st Edition
Developing Criteria and Procedures for the Evaluation of School Curricula in the Perspective of Lifelong Education: A Multinational Study
Description
Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education describes the procedures, results, and implications of a two-year effort by research teams from Japan, Romania, and Sweden to develop and utilize a set of criteria for evaluating school curricula. The research summarized in this book is a step toward the concretization of the principles of lifelong education, which seeks to isolate the salient characteristics of a curriculum that incorporates the principles of lifelong education and to describe several procedures for applying the resulting criteria to written and operational curricula. This compilation draws heavily on the work of the cooperating teams who, after an initial joint planning conference, developed their own versions of the lifelong education criteria and in various ways applied those criteria to their own national curricula. This book is a good reference for school and institute administrators aiming to acquire knowledge on the principles of lifelong education.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1: Lifelong Education and Evaluation of School Curricula
Chapter 2: Plans and Procedures of the Study
Chapter 3: School Curriculum and Its Evaluation
Chapter 4: Development of the Evaluative Criteria
Chapter 5: Applications of the Evaluative Criteria to Various Aspects of the National Curricula
Chapter 6: Steps toward the Preparation of Plans for Improving National Curricula
Chapter 7: Conclusion
Appendix 1: National Research Teams and Reports
Appendix 2: A List of Concept Characteristics of Lifelong Education
Appendix 3: Curriculum Components for the Evaluation of School Curricula in the Perspective of Lifelong Education
Appendix 4: Evaluative Criteria for Curriculum Components
Appendix 5: Form for Combining Curriculum Components and Evaluative Criteria
Appendix 6: Combined List of Criteria and Illustrative Specifications
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156521