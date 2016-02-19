Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080218168, 9781483156521

Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education

1st Edition

Developing Criteria and Procedures for the Evaluation of School Curricula in the Perspective of Lifelong Education: A Multinational Study

Editors: Rodney Skager R.H. Dave
eBook ISBN: 9781483156521
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 150
Description

Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education describes the procedures, results, and implications of a two-year effort by research teams from Japan, Romania, and Sweden to develop and utilize a set of criteria for evaluating school curricula. The research summarized in this book is a step toward the concretization of the principles of lifelong education, which seeks to isolate the salient characteristics of a curriculum that incorporates the principles of lifelong education and to describe several procedures for applying the resulting criteria to written and operational curricula. This compilation draws heavily on the work of the cooperating teams who, after an initial joint planning conference, developed their own versions of the lifelong education criteria and in various ways applied those criteria to their own national curricula. This book is a good reference for school and institute administrators aiming to acquire knowledge on the principles of lifelong education.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1: Lifelong Education and Evaluation of School Curricula

Chapter 2: Plans and Procedures of the Study

Chapter 3: School Curriculum and Its Evaluation

Chapter 4: Development of the Evaluative Criteria

Chapter 5: Applications of the Evaluative Criteria to Various Aspects of the National Curricula

Chapter 6: Steps toward the Preparation of Plans for Improving National Curricula

Chapter 7: Conclusion

Appendix 1: National Research Teams and Reports

Appendix 2: A List of Concept Characteristics of Lifelong Education

Appendix 3: Curriculum Components for the Evaluation of School Curricula in the Perspective of Lifelong Education

Appendix 4: Evaluative Criteria for Curriculum Components

Appendix 5: Form for Combining Curriculum Components and Evaluative Criteria

Appendix 6: Combined List of Criteria and Illustrative Specifications

Index

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156521

About the Editor

Rodney Skager

R.H. Dave

