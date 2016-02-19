Curriculum Evaluation for Lifelong Education describes the procedures, results, and implications of a two-year effort by research teams from Japan, Romania, and Sweden to develop and utilize a set of criteria for evaluating school curricula. The research summarized in this book is a step toward the concretization of the principles of lifelong education, which seeks to isolate the salient characteristics of a curriculum that incorporates the principles of lifelong education and to describe several procedures for applying the resulting criteria to written and operational curricula. This compilation draws heavily on the work of the cooperating teams who, after an initial joint planning conference, developed their own versions of the lifelong education criteria and in various ways applied those criteria to their own national curricula. This book is a good reference for school and institute administrators aiming to acquire knowledge on the principles of lifelong education.