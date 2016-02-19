Current Trends in Organic Synthesis
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Organic Synthesis, Tokyo, Japan, 22-27 August 1982
Current Trends in Organic Synthesis is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Conference on Organic Synthesis, held in Tokyo, Japan on August 22-27, 1982. This conference brings together the significant achievements in the diversified frontier fields of organic synthesis. This book is composed of 33 chapters. The first chapters focus on the synthesis of biologically active natural compounds, including metabolites of arachidonic acid, erythromycin A, verrucarins, steroids, anthracyclines, terpenes, yeast alanine t-RNA, beta-lactam antibiotics, and palitoxin. Other chapters deal with the central problems in stereoselective and chiral synthesis, as well as processes of high degree of stereochemical control and asymmetric induction. These chapters also describe chiral pool synthesis by means of carbohydrate precursors. This book also examines the methodologies in organic synthesis using reagents with boron, aluminum, transition metals, silicon, phosphorus, and sulfur. The remaining chapters are devoted to reactions involving radical initiated ring closure, small ring hydrogenolysis, annulene synthesis, vicarious nucleophilic substitution of aromatic hydrogen, and dichlorine monoxide mediated powerful chlorination. This book is of value to organic chemists and allied scientists.
Leukotrienes and Other Eicosanoids: Syntheses and Synthetic Methods
Synthetic Approaches to Biologically Active Prostacyclin-Analogues
The Aldol Condensation as a Tool for Stereoselective Organic Synthesis
Studies Directed Towards Verrucarins: A Synthesis of Verucarol. An Approach to Verrucarin A
New Approaches to the Total Synthesis of Biologically Active Natural Products
Studies Directed Towards the Chemical Synthesis of Yeast Alanine tRNA
Synthetic Aspects of 1-Oxacephem Antibiotics
Studies Related to Beta-Lactam Compounds
Stereochemistry of Palytoxin
Diastereo- and Enantio-Selective Cycloaddition and Ene Reactions in Organic Synthesis
Regio-, Diastereo-, and Enantioselective C-C Coupling Reactions Using Metalated Hydrazones, Formamides, Allylamines and Aminonitriles
A New Methodology for the Generation of o-Quinodimethanes and Related Intermediates — An Approach to Asymmetric Synthesis of Polycycles
Asymmetric Synthesis Using Enantiomerically Pure Sulfoxides
Stereocontrol via Cyclization Reactions
Stereocontrolled Synthesis of 25S,26-Dihydroxy and la,25S,26-Trihydroxycholecalciferol Side Chains
Carbohydrate Derivatives in the Asymmetric Synthesis of Natural Products
Carbohydrates as "Chiral Templates" in Organic Synthesis — Target: Boromycin
Stereochemical Control in Macrocycle Synthesis
Stereochemical Control in Macrocyclic Compounds
New Hydroborating Agents
Palladium- or Nickel-Catalyzed Cross Coupling Involving Proximally Heterofunctional Reagents
Selective Reactions Using Organoaluminum Reagents
New Access to Conjugated Dienes Via Carbocupration of Alkynes
Quinone Synthesis with Organometallic Reagents
Organo-Silicon Mediated Synthetic Reactions
Trimethylsilanol as a Leaving Group in Preparative Organic Chemistry
Reaction of Silyl Enol Ethers with Carbenes and Carbenoids. New Syntheses of Various Carbonyl Compounds
A New Synthetic Approach to 1,4-Dicarbonyl Systems and Functionalized Cyclopentenones Based on the Horner-Wittig Reaction of Phosphonates Containing Sulfur
Vinyl and Beta-Alkoxy Radicals in Organic Synthesis
Selective Hydrogenolysis of C-C Bonds in Small Ring Compounds
Recent Synthetic Developments in Annulene Chemistry
Vicarious Nucleophilic Substitution of Hydrogen. A New Method of Nucleophilic Alkylation of Nitroarenes
Dichlorine Monoxide. A Powerful and Selective Chlorinating Reagent
