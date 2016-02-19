Current Trends in Organic Synthesis is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Conference on Organic Synthesis, held in Tokyo, Japan on August 22-27, 1982. This conference brings together the significant achievements in the diversified frontier fields of organic synthesis. This book is composed of 33 chapters. The first chapters focus on the synthesis of biologically active natural compounds, including metabolites of arachidonic acid, erythromycin A, verrucarins, steroids, anthracyclines, terpenes, yeast alanine t-RNA, beta-lactam antibiotics, and palitoxin. Other chapters deal with the central problems in stereoselective and chiral synthesis, as well as processes of high degree of stereochemical control and asymmetric induction. These chapters also describe chiral pool synthesis by means of carbohydrate precursors. This book also examines the methodologies in organic synthesis using reagents with boron, aluminum, transition metals, silicon, phosphorus, and sulfur. The remaining chapters are devoted to reactions involving radical initiated ring closure, small ring hydrogenolysis, annulene synthesis, vicarious nucleophilic substitution of aromatic hydrogen, and dichlorine monoxide mediated powerful chlorination. This book is of value to organic chemists and allied scientists.

Leukotrienes and Other Eicosanoids: Syntheses and Synthetic Methods

Synthetic Approaches to Biologically Active Prostacyclin-Analogues

The Aldol Condensation as a Tool for Stereoselective Organic Synthesis

Studies Directed Towards Verrucarins: A Synthesis of Verucarol. An Approach to Verrucarin A

New Approaches to the Total Synthesis of Biologically Active Natural Products

Studies Directed Towards the Chemical Synthesis of Yeast Alanine tRNA

Synthetic Aspects of 1-Oxacephem Antibiotics

Studies Related to Beta-Lactam Compounds

Stereochemistry of Palytoxin

Diastereo- and Enantio-Selective Cycloaddition and Ene Reactions in Organic Synthesis

Regio-, Diastereo-, and Enantioselective C-C Coupling Reactions Using Metalated Hydrazones, Formamides, Allylamines and Aminonitriles

A New Methodology for the Generation of o-Quinodimethanes and Related Intermediates — An Approach to Asymmetric Synthesis of Polycycles

Asymmetric Synthesis Using Enantiomerically Pure Sulfoxides

Stereocontrol via Cyclization Reactions

Stereocontrolled Synthesis of 25S,26-Dihydroxy and la,25S,26-Trihydroxycholecalciferol Side Chains

Carbohydrate Derivatives in the Asymmetric Synthesis of Natural Products

Carbohydrates as "Chiral Templates" in Organic Synthesis — Target: Boromycin

Stereochemical Control in Macrocycle Synthesis

Stereochemical Control in Macrocyclic Compounds

New Hydroborating Agents

Palladium- or Nickel-Catalyzed Cross Coupling Involving Proximally Heterofunctional Reagents

Selective Reactions Using Organoaluminum Reagents

New Access to Conjugated Dienes Via Carbocupration of Alkynes

Quinone Synthesis with Organometallic Reagents

Organo-Silicon Mediated Synthetic Reactions

Trimethylsilanol as a Leaving Group in Preparative Organic Chemistry

Reaction of Silyl Enol Ethers with Carbenes and Carbenoids. New Syntheses of Various Carbonyl Compounds

A New Synthetic Approach to 1,4-Dicarbonyl Systems and Functionalized Cyclopentenones Based on the Horner-Wittig Reaction of Phosphonates Containing Sulfur

Vinyl and Beta-Alkoxy Radicals in Organic Synthesis

Selective Hydrogenolysis of C-C Bonds in Small Ring Compounds

Recent Synthetic Developments in Annulene Chemistry

Vicarious Nucleophilic Substitution of Hydrogen. A New Method of Nucleophilic Alkylation of Nitroarenes

Dichlorine Monoxide. A Powerful and Selective Chlorinating Reagent

