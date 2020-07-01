Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
New Perspectives on Hydrogen Production, Separation, and Utilization
Description
In the last decade, the attention paid to the environmental protection has generated a considerable interest towards the development of new energy carriers and green energy production methods. Hydrogen as an energy carrier becomes a potential important source of energy due to its neutral environmental impact. However, its production, transformation and purification, presents a challenge in the so called hydrogen economy. Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes gives a comprehensive review on the present state of the art of the hydrogen production and purification using new and alternative technologies stressing green processes and environment protection. The book covers green processes, renewable feedstocks utilization and membrane reactor technology for hydrogen production in line with new process intensification strategy.
The book is divided in four sections, ie fundamentals of hydrogen generation, its impact on environmental issue, new applications involving hydrogen and its storage and distribution. The main scope of this book is to offer a new horizon on hydrogen generation and utilization. It stresses the role of new technologies for hydrogen generation, including the “micro-reactors technology for portable applications”, their combination with high temperature fuel cells, the role of gas-separation for both hydrogen purification and CO2 sequestration, the exploitation of renewable sources (biogas, bioethanol and other renewables feedstocks) in reforming processes useful to generate hydrogen, membrane and membrane reactor technology as well as membrane bio-reactors etc.
Key Features
- Presents process intensification and commercialization of new and alternative hydrogen generation technologies
- Relates new hydrogen production methods to their environmental impact
- Outlines the fundamentals of hydrogen generation
- Includes new developed technologies for hydrogen transport and storage
Readership
Chemistry/chemical engineering research students and corporate researcher in alternative energy sources and production processes. Industrial Area: Energy producers, utilities, distribution; Bio-Engineering and Bio-Process Engineering Companies, Bio-Chemical Plants
Table of Contents
Renewable feedstocks and green processes for hydrogen generation
1. Hydrogen Economy: is it the new frontier for green processes and environment protection?
2. Bio-hydrogen from fermentative conversion using bacteria
3. Hydrogen production from wastewater and wood
4. Hydrogen from sun
5. Bioelectrochemical generation of hydrogen in micriobal electrolysis
Alternative technologies for H2 production
6. Membrane Reactor Technology for hydrogen generation from bio-compounds
7. New catalysts for intensified hydrogen production processes
8. Integration of HT-PEMFCs and membrane reactors
9. Hydrogen production in microreactors and micro-membrane reactors
10. Hydrogen generation in membrane bioreactors
11. Co-production of hydrogen and power from NG in Internally reforming fuel cell (IR FC)
H2 purification and CO2 sequestration
12. May hydrogen substitute the petroleum economy in green processes and under environment protection?
13. Hybrid systems for hydrogen up-grading with low environmental impact
14. Methodologies for combined hydrogen purification and CO2 sequestration
15. Conventional processes for hydrogen separation
16. Hydrogen separation and purification by membrane technology
Hydrogen utilization
17. Hydrogen, green chemistry and process intensification
18. Miniaturized membrane systems with PEMFC for energy production in transportation and portable devices
19. H2 in chemical and petrochemical industry
20. New perspectives for hydrogen utilization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173848
About the Editor
Adolfo Iulianelli
Adolfo Iulianelli, Degree in Chemical Engineering in 2002 at University of Calabria (Italy), obtained his PhD Degree in Chemical and Materials Engineering in 2006 at University of Calabria (Italy). Nowadays, he is working at the Institute on Membrane Technology of the National Research Council of Italy (CNR-ITM). He is author or co-author of more than 50 international articles (ISI), 1 patent, more than 50 contributes as oral and poster presentations in national and international conferences, more than 20 book chapters. Furthermore, he is Reviewer of more than 20 international ICI journals, Invited Speaker in more than 5 international conferences, training school, etc. Subject Editor of the Scientific World Journal, Guest Editor for the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (ICI) and Journal of Membrane Science and Technology and Associate Editor of International Journal of Membrane Science and Technology. His research interests are membrane reactors, fuel cells, gas separation, hydrogen production from reforming reactions of renewable sources through inorganic membrane reactors and membrane operations. His h-index is 22 (source: www.scoupus.com).
Affiliations and Expertise
ITM-CNR, Italy
Angelo Basile
Dr. Angelo Basile is a chemical engineer and senior researcher at the ITM-CNR, where he is responsible for research related to both ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. Dr. Basile serves as an associate editor and editor-in-chief of two international scientific journals and has participated in various national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science. Since 2014, Dr. Basile has been a full professor of chemical engineering processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, ITM-CNR, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy