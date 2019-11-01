Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Membranes in Environmental Applications
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments in (Bio-) Membranes: Membranes in Environmental Applications offers an overview of environmental pollution, covering the air, water, waste from agriculture and climate change, and including emerging offenders such as microplastics and electronic waste which can be solved by conventional and advanced membrane techniques. Chapters cover environmental pollution issues followed by specific membrane processes, problems related to environmental pollution, and the different techniques used for solving these problems. For each pollutant, such as CO2 and fuel, water and wastewater, waste from agriculture, etc., specific membrane processes are described.
Users will find a comprehensive overview on the environmental problems that influence climate change and aquatic/water preservation, CO2 emission and air pollution, metals, toxic pollutants in water, wastewater problems and treatments, and more.
Key Features
- Presents an overview on the interconnections between membrane technology and environmental issues
- Provides a comprehensive review of the environmental pollution issues tackled by membrane processes
- Addresses key issues in energy production from renewable sources
Readership
Graduate and post graduate research students and academics in the area of environmental issues and the membrane processes applied to solve the related problems. Energy producers, utilities, distributors; Engineering Companies, Process Engineering and Chemical Plants
Table of Contents
- CO2 Emission and air pollution (VOC, etc) related problems climate change
2. Membranes and Membrane Reactor for CO2 removal
3. Air pollution (VOC, etc) and climate change
4. Membranes for air treatment
5. Fuel and Hydrogen related problems
6. Fuel and Hydrogen treatment and production by membranes
7. Metals toxic pollutants in the environment: Anthropogenic and Geological causes
8. Membranes for toxic and heavy metals removal
9. Wastewater problems and treatments
10. Membrane processes for wastewater remediation
11. Aquatic/Water Environment, treatment and use (i.e. plastics in the seawater, etc)
12. Seawater treatment and energy production by membranes
13. Bio-based and agriculture resources and waste production
14. Bio-refinery by membrane processes
15. General Catalyst related issues
16. Membrane Reactors
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Dr. Angelo Basile is a chemical engineer and senior researcher at the ITM-CNR, where he is responsible for research related to both ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. Dr. Basile serves as an associate editor and editor-in-chief of two international scientific journals and has participated in various national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science. Since 2014, Dr. Basile has been a full professor of chemical engineering processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, ITM-CNR, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Alberto Figoli
Dr. Alberto Figoli obtained his PhD degree at Membrane Technology Group, Twente University (Enschede, The Netherlands) in 2001. He graduated in Food Science and Technology at the Agriculture University of Milan 1996. Since December 2001, he has a permanent position as Researcher at Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM-CNR) in Rende (CS), Italy.
He also had international experience in industrial research labs: about 1 year (1996) at Quest International Nederland B.V. (ICI), Process Research Group, Naarden (The Netherlands) on “Setting of a pilot plant for aromatic compounds extraction using the pervaporation (PV) membrane technology”; Secondment in 2010 and 2011 at GVS, SpA, Bologna, within the EU project “Implementation of Membrane Technology to Industry” (IMETI) on “Preparation and Characterisation of hybrid membranes for VOCs removal”.
He was granted for the “Short Term Mobility Programme” by CNR, in 2004 and 2005, at the “Environmental Protection Agency of United States (USEPA)”, Sustainable Technology Division, Cincinnati (USA) on “Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and aroma removal using a novel asymmetric membrane by pervaporation” nell’ambito dello “Short Term Mobility Programme” funded CNR.
He is responsible and involved in various National and International projects. He is also responsible, within the CNR organisation, for two research lines on membrane preparation and characterisation and on pervaporation (PV) applications.
He is author of more than 60 research papers in peer reviewed journals, several book chapters, a book, two patents and many oral presentations (also as invited lecture) in National and International Conferences and Workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, Italy
Yongdan Li
Yongdan Li serves as the Professor of Industrial Chemistry in Aalto University, Finland. In the academic community, he serves as the Associate Editor of Catalysis Today and the Editorial Board Member of a number of international journals. He served as the Professor of Industrial Catalysis and Changjiang Chair in Tianjin University, China for 24 years. The focus of his research is on the development of catalytic reactors and processes for energy conversion, including membrane reactors and processes. In recent years, he guided active research projects on CO2 separation from flue gas based on membrane processes, syngas production with catalytic membrane reactors, photo catalytic water splitting, lignin de-polymerization, solid oxide fuel cell with non-hydrogen fuels, direct carbon fuel cell, selective catalytic reduction of NOx with ammonia, and non-aqueous flow batteries. The purpose of his efforts is to increase the efficiency of energy conversion both for renewable and fossil resources. The keys are the design principles of catalysts, membranes, films and reactors. Those are the scientific bases in multiscale and are the frontier topics in chemistry, physics and engineering disciplines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering, Aalto University, Aalto, Finland