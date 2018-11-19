Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Membrane Desalination Systems: The Next Generation
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes: Membrane Desalination Systems: The Next Generation explores recent developments and future perspectives in the area of membrane desalination systems. It includes fundamental principles, the different types of smart nano-structured materials, energy and brine disposal issues, design approaches and the environmental impact of membrane desalination technology. The book provides an extensive review of literature in the area of membranes for desalination systems of low energy consumption and discusses the membrane modelling necessary for desalination system validation in achieving high water recovery, low energy and near-zero liquid discharge.
Key Features
- Outlines the use of the potential of salinity gradient power from brines for a low-energy desalination concept
- Focuses on the development of integrated membrane systems to achieve the goal of near-zero-liquid-discharge
- Summarizes the latest advancement in the nanosciences for creating membranes with advanced properties and functions
Readership
Graduates and post graduates, researchers in the area of desalination, water treatment and membrane processes in chemical, mechanical and environmental engineering, materials chemistry and process engineering; R&D Companies and Institutions specializing in membrane-based separation process
Table of Contents
1. Graphene and CNT Technology
2. Carbon-based membranes for Desalination
3. The Impact of Termoplasmonics in Membrane Technology
4. Electrospun Nanofibrous Membranes for Desalination
5. Full-Scale membrane Distillation Systems and Performance Improvment Through Modeling: A Review
6. Membrane Wetting in Membrane Distilation
7. Membrane Crystallization
8. A Review: Desalinating by Forward Osmosis
9. Wind Aided Intensified Evaporation (WAIV): An Environmentally Sustainable Method for Brine Managemen
10. Membrane Desalination in Shale Gas Industry: Applications and Perspectives
11. Fundamentals of Pressure Retarded Osmosis
12. Mathematical Modeling for Electromembrane Processes
13. Salinity Gradient Power Reverse Electrodialysis
14. Integrating Pressure Retarded Osmosis and Membrane Distillation
15. Forward Osmosis, Reverse Electrodialysis and Membrane Distillation: New Integration Options in Pretreatment and Posttreatment Mmebrane Desalination Process
16. The Next Generation Energy Efficient Membrane Desalination Systen wutg Advanced Key Technologies: Mega-Ton Water System
17. The REAPower Project: Power Production from Saline Waters and Concentrated Brines
18. Membrane Operations for Minerals Recovery from Seawater
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135525
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135518
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Efrem Curcio
M.Sc. and PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Calabria. Associate Professor at the Department of Environmental and Chemical Engineering – University of Calabria since 2014. Research Associate at the Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM-CNR). Co-author of >70 papers on peer-reviewed international journals (h-Index: 25, Citations>1800 by Scopus), 2 books (1 edited by Elsevier in English/Chinese, 1 by Imperial College Press), about 150 publications on congress proceedings prevalently international, 1 patent. Fifteen years of experience in design and development of advanced membrane contactors including Membrane Distillation and Membrane Crystallization, pressure-driven membrane operations (Reverse Osmosis, Forward Osmosis, Micro-Ultra-Nano filtration), Integrated Membrane Systems and Process Intensification for applications to water treatment, seawater desalination, energy production (Reverse Electrodialysis). European Membrane Society AWARD 2004 for the best published paper in Membrane Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Environmental and Chemical Engineering, University of Calabria, Italy
Dr. Inamuddin
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia