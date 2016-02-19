Current Topics in Membranes and Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533335, 9780080585048

Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Joseph Hoffman
Series Editors: Gerhard H Giebisch
eBook ISBN: 9780080585048
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1988
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
193.00
135.10
135.10
135.10
154.40
135.10
135.10
154.40
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585048

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Joseph Hoffman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology Yale University School of Medicine

About the Series Editors

Gerhard H Giebisch Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Deparmtenr of Cellular and Molecular Physwbgy Yale University School of Medicine New Haven, Connecticui

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.