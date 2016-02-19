Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 10
1st Edition
Series Editors: Felix Bronner Arnost Kleinzeller
eBook ISBN: 9780080584812
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 366
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584812
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Felix Bronner Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center
Arnost Kleinzeller Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.