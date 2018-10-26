Current Topics in Language , Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Perceptual Learning for Native and Non-Native Speech
Melissa Michaud Baese-Berk, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
2. Common representations of serial order in language and memory
Simon Fischer-Baum, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
3. Neurocomputational Emergentism as a framework for language development
Arturo Hernandez, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
4. Syntactic adaptation
Edith Kaan, Eunjin Chun, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
5. Neural indices of structured sentence representation: state of the art
Ellen Lau, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
6. A review of familial sinistrality and language
Chia-lin Lee, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
7. Monitoring and control in language production
Nazbanou Nozari, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
8. Communicating Semantic and Pragmatic Meanings in Conversational Discourse
Hannah Rohde, Chigusa Kurumada, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
9. Reading ahead by hedging our bets on seeing the future: Eye tracking and electrophysiology evidence for parafoveal lexical processing and saccadic control by partial word recognition
Liz Schotter, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
10. Individual differences in the real-time neural dynamics of language comprehension
Darren Tanner, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
11. He gave my nose a kick or He kicked my nose? Argument structure alternations and event construal
Eva Wittenberg, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
12. The role of discourse context in reference production and comprehension
Si On Yoon, Kara Federmeier and Duane Watson
Description
Language, Volume 68, the latest release in the Psychology of Learning and Motivation, features empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, with this volume presenting the latest on Perceptual Learning for Native and Non-Native Speech, Common representations of serial order in language and memory, Neurocomputational Emergentism as a framework for language development, Syntactic adaptation, Neural indices of structured sentence representation: state-of-the-art, A review of familial sinistrality and language, Monitoring and control in language production, and more.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kara D. Federmeier Serial Volume Editor
Kara D. Federmeier received her Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from the University of California, San Diego. She is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois and a full-time faculty member at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, where she leads the Illinois Language and Literacy Initiative and heads the Cognition and Brain Lab. She is also a Past President of the Society for Psychophysiological Research. Her research examines meaning comprehension and memory using human electrophysiological techniques, in combination with behavioral, eyetracking, and other functional imaging and psychophysiological methods. She has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the Institute of Education Sciences, and the James S. McDonnell Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA
Duane Watson Serial Volume Editor
Duane Watson works in the Department of Psychology and Human Development, Peabody College, Nashville, TN, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology and Human Development, Peabody College, Nashville, TN, USA