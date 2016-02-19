Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Volume 3 covers the relationship between the endocrine system and some types of tumors. The book discusses the perspectives, pitfalls, and potentials of tissue culture in endocrine research; the tumor types associated with ectopic adrenocorticotropin hormone secretion, particularly nonendocrine tumors; and the hormonal control of breast cancer growth in women and rats. The text also describes the status of steroid receptors in breast tumors; the physiopathological aspects of prolactin secretion in patients with pituitary tumors; and the biochemical endocrinology of prostatic tumors. The ectopic production of human chorionic gonadotropin and its alpha- and beta-subunits is also considered. Endocrinologists, oncologists, chemists, gynecologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Tissue Culture in Endocrine Research: Perspectives, Pitfalls, and Potentials
I. Introduction
II. Options in Tissue Culture
III. Regulation of Functional Activity and Growth in Endocrine Cells in Culture
IV. Secondary Applications of Endocrine Cultures
V. Discussion
References
Adrenocorticotropin and Related Peptides in Nonendocrine Tumors
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Definition of Ectopic Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Syndrome
IV. Evidence for Existence of Ectopic Humoral Syndromes
V. Diagnosis of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome
VI. Incidence of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome
VII. Clinical Features of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome
VIII. Characterization of Ectopic ACTH and Related Peptides
IX. Tumor Types Associated with Ectopic ACTH Secretion
X. ACTH and Related Peptides in Control Tumors
XI. Postulated Mechanisms Leading to Ectopic ACTH Secretion
XII. Conclusions
References
Hormonal Control of Breast Cancer Growth in Women and Rats
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Mammary Cancer in the Rat
III. Antiprolactin and Antiestrogen Drugs in Women with Breast Cancer
IV. Discussion
References
Steroid Receptors in Breast Tumors—Current Status
I. Introduction
II. Estrogen
III. Progesterone
IV. Glucocorticoids
V. Androgens
VI. Conclusions
References
Prolactin and Pituitary Tumors
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Survey of the Regulation of Prolactin Secretion
III. Pathological Hyperprolactinemic States
IV. Plasma Prolactin Levels in Patients with Pituitary Tumors
V. Relationships between Prolactin and Other Pituitary Hormones
VI. Plasma Prolactin Levels in Patients without Evidence of Pituitary Tumors
VII. Is Hyperprolactinemia a Marker of Pituitary Tumors
VIII. Possible Approaches to the Treatment of the Pathological Hyperprolactinemic States
References
Biochemical Endocrinology of Prostatic Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH)
III. Prostatic Carcinoma
IV. Conclusions
References
Ectopic Production of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin and Its α- and ß-Subunits
I. Introduction
II. Specific Radioimmunoassays for Circulating HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits
III. Serum Circulating Forms of HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits
IV. Levels of HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits during Normal Pregnancy
V. Levels of HCG and Its Subunits in Patients with Trophoblastic Tumors
VI. HCG and Its Subunits in Nontrophoblastic Tumors
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th May 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217352