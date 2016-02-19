Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Volume 3 covers the relationship between the endocrine system and some types of tumors. The book discusses the perspectives, pitfalls, and potentials of tissue culture in endocrine research; the tumor types associated with ectopic adrenocorticotropin hormone secretion, particularly nonendocrine tumors; and the hormonal control of breast cancer growth in women and rats. The text also describes the status of steroid receptors in breast tumors; the physiopathological aspects of prolactin secretion in patients with pituitary tumors; and the biochemical endocrinology of prostatic tumors. The ectopic production of human chorionic gonadotropin and its alpha- and beta-subunits is also considered. Endocrinologists, oncologists, chemists, gynecologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Tissue Culture in Endocrine Research: Perspectives, Pitfalls, and Potentials

I. Introduction

II. Options in Tissue Culture

III. Regulation of Functional Activity and Growth in Endocrine Cells in Culture

IV. Secondary Applications of Endocrine Cultures

V. Discussion

References

Adrenocorticotropin and Related Peptides in Nonendocrine Tumors

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Definition of Ectopic Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Syndrome

IV. Evidence for Existence of Ectopic Humoral Syndromes

V. Diagnosis of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome

VI. Incidence of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome

VII. Clinical Features of Ectopic ACTH Syndrome

VIII. Characterization of Ectopic ACTH and Related Peptides

IX. Tumor Types Associated with Ectopic ACTH Secretion

X. ACTH and Related Peptides in Control Tumors

XI. Postulated Mechanisms Leading to Ectopic ACTH Secretion

XII. Conclusions

References

Hormonal Control of Breast Cancer Growth in Women and Rats

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Mammary Cancer in the Rat

III. Antiprolactin and Antiestrogen Drugs in Women with Breast Cancer

IV. Discussion

References

Steroid Receptors in Breast Tumors—Current Status

I. Introduction

II. Estrogen

III. Progesterone

IV. Glucocorticoids

V. Androgens

VI. Conclusions

References

Prolactin and Pituitary Tumors

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Survey of the Regulation of Prolactin Secretion

III. Pathological Hyperprolactinemic States

IV. Plasma Prolactin Levels in Patients with Pituitary Tumors

V. Relationships between Prolactin and Other Pituitary Hormones

VI. Plasma Prolactin Levels in Patients without Evidence of Pituitary Tumors

VII. Is Hyperprolactinemia a Marker of Pituitary Tumors

VIII. Possible Approaches to the Treatment of the Pathological Hyperprolactinemic States

References

Biochemical Endocrinology of Prostatic Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH)

III. Prostatic Carcinoma

IV. Conclusions

References

Ectopic Production of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin and Its α- and ß-Subunits

I. Introduction

II. Specific Radioimmunoassays for Circulating HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits

III. Serum Circulating Forms of HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits

IV. Levels of HCG and Its α- and ß-Subunits during Normal Pregnancy

V. Levels of HCG and Its Subunits in Patients with Trophoblastic Tumors

VI. HCG and Its Subunits in Nontrophoblastic Tumors

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Subject Index

