Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531638, 9780080494364

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080494364
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531638
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 2004
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
135.00
114.75
198.00
168.30
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Early Events in the DNA Damage Response Afrotherian origins and interrelationships: New views and future prospects The role of antisense transcription in the regulation in of X-inactivation The Genetics of Hiding the Corpse: Engulfment and Degradation of Apoptotic Cell in C. elegans and D. melanogaster Beginning and Ending an Actin Filament: Control at the barbed end
Life Extension in the Dwarf Mouse

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

This volume contains six important contributions from leading minds in developmental biology.

Key Features

  • Presents major contemporary issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology, stem cells, cloning, and regenerative medicine
  • Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
  • The longest-running forum for current issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080494364
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531638

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.