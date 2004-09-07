Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Hepatic Oval Cells: Helping Redefine a Paradigm in Stem Cell Biology Meiotic DNA Replication Pollen Tube Guidance: the Role of Adhesion and Chemotropic Molecules The biology and diagnostic applications of fetal DNA and RNA in maternal plasma Advances in Tissue Engineering Directions in cell migration along the rostral migratory stream: the pathway for migration in the brain Retinoids in Lung Development and Regeneration Structural Organization and Functions of the Nucleus in Development, Aging and Disease
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
This volume contains eight important contributions from leading minds in developmental biology.
Key Features
- Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
- Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
- The longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080494340
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531614
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.