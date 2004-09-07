Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531614, 9780080494340

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080494340
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th September 2004
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Hepatic Oval Cells: Helping Redefine a Paradigm in Stem Cell Biology Meiotic DNA Replication Pollen Tube Guidance: the Role of Adhesion and Chemotropic Molecules The biology and diagnostic applications of fetal DNA and RNA in maternal plasma Advances in Tissue Engineering Directions in cell migration along the rostral migratory stream: the pathway for migration in the brain Retinoids in Lung Development and Regeneration Structural Organization and Functions of the Nucleus in Development, Aging and Disease

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

This volume contains eight important contributions from leading minds in developmental biology.

  • Hepatic Oval Cells: Helping Redefine a Paradigm in Stem Cell Biology
  • Meiotic DNA Replication
  • Pollen Tube Guidance: the Role of Adhesion and Chemotropic Molecules
  • The biology and diagnostic applications of fetal DNA and RNA in maternal plasma
  • Advances in Tissue Engineering
  • Directions in cell migration along the rostral migratory stream: the pathway for migration in the brain
  • Retinoids in Lung Development and Regeneration
  • Structural Organization and Functions of the Nucleus in Development, Aging and Disease

Key Features

  • Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
  • Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
  • The longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080494340
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531614

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

