Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K.M. Downs, The Murine Allantois.
R.L.Gardner, Axial Relationships Between Egg and Embryo in the Mouse.
B. Bowerman, Maternal Control of Pattern Formation in Early C. elegans Embryos.
J.E. Treisman and U. Heberlein, Eye Development in Drosophila: Formation of the Eye Field and Control of Differentiation.
W.J. Moody, Development of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels and Its Relation to Activity-Dependent Developmental Events.
S.R. DMello, Molecular Regulation of Neuronal Apoptosis.
J. Parrington, F.A. Lai, and K. Swann, A Novel Protein for Ca2+ Signalling at Fertilization.
J. Bard, The Development of the Kidney. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. This year marks a major milestone for the Series as it completes its thirtieth year of publication, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 21st January 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584621
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.