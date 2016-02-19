Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121534011, 9781483217383

Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Thomas C. Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9781483217383
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 294
Description

Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology, Volume 1 covers topics on the pathobiology of animals, invertebrate and vertebrate. The book discusses diseases of the insect integument; neoplasia in fish; and the status of paralytic shellfish poisoning. The text also describes small, free-living amebas with regard to its cultivation, quantitation, identification, classification, pathogenesis, and resistance. Pathobiologists, cellular biologists, parasitologists, and microbiologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Editor's Note

Preface

Diseases of the Insect Integument

I. Introduction

II. The Integument of the Healthy Insect

III. Free External Microbiota of Healthy Insects

IV. Microorganisms That Attack or Are Strongly Attached to the Cuticle

V. Pathogens That Attack the Epidermis

VI. Integument as a Route of Entry and Emergence of Internal Pathogens

VII. Noninfectious Diseases and Abnormalities of the Integument

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Neoplasia in Fish: A Review

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. Classification of Tumors

IV. Epithelial Tumors

V. Mesenchymal Tumors

VI. Tumors of Hemopoietic Tissues

VII. Tumors of Pigment Cells

VIII. Tumors of Nervous Tissue

IX. Miscellaneous Conditions

X. Summary and Conclusions

References

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: A Status Report

I. Introduction

II. Symptoms and Treatment

III. Public Health and Economic Significance

IV. Geographical and Seasonal Distribution

V. Transvectors

VI. Prevention and Control

VII. Source of PSP

VIII. Nature of PSP

IX. Discussion

References

Small, Free-Living Amebas : Cultivation, Quantitation, Identification, Classification, Pathogenesis, and Resistance

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Experimental Data

IV. Conclusions and Summary

V. Recommendations for Research

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217383

About the Editor

Thomas C. Cheng

