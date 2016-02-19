Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology
1st Edition
Volume 1
Editors: Thomas C. Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9781483217383
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 294
Description
Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology, Volume 1 covers topics on the pathobiology of animals, invertebrate and vertebrate. The book discusses diseases of the insect integument; neoplasia in fish; and the status of paralytic shellfish poisoning. The text also describes small, free-living amebas with regard to its cultivation, quantitation, identification, classification, pathogenesis, and resistance. Pathobiologists, cellular biologists, parasitologists, and microbiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Editor's Note
Preface
Diseases of the Insect Integument
I. Introduction
II. The Integument of the Healthy Insect
III. Free External Microbiota of Healthy Insects
IV. Microorganisms That Attack or Are Strongly Attached to the Cuticle
V. Pathogens That Attack the Epidermis
VI. Integument as a Route of Entry and Emergence of Internal Pathogens
VII. Noninfectious Diseases and Abnormalities of the Integument
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Neoplasia in Fish: A Review
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Classification of Tumors
IV. Epithelial Tumors
V. Mesenchymal Tumors
VI. Tumors of Hemopoietic Tissues
VII. Tumors of Pigment Cells
VIII. Tumors of Nervous Tissue
IX. Miscellaneous Conditions
X. Summary and Conclusions
References
Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: A Status Report
I. Introduction
II. Symptoms and Treatment
III. Public Health and Economic Significance
IV. Geographical and Seasonal Distribution
V. Transvectors
VI. Prevention and Control
VII. Source of PSP
VIII. Nature of PSP
IX. Discussion
References
Small, Free-Living Amebas : Cultivation, Quantitation, Identification, Classification, Pathogenesis, and Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Experimental Data
IV. Conclusions and Summary
V. Recommendations for Research
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Thomas C. Cheng
