Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Role of GTP-Binding Proteins in Signal Transduction: From the Sublimely Simple to the Conceptually Complex
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of the Role of GTP in Signal Transduction
III. Contemporary View of G-Protein Structure and Actions
IV. Mechanochemical Basis for Signal Transduction
V. Speculations and Perspectives
References
Activation of Cholera Toxin by ADP-Ribosylation Factors, 20-kDa Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosyltransferase and NAD Glycohydrolase Activities of Cholera Toxin
III. Biochemical Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors
IV. Activation of Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxins by ADP-Ribosylation Factors
V. Immunological Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors
VI. Molecular Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors
VII. Perspectives
References
Signal Transduction by the Colony-Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor; Comparison to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases
I. Introduction
II. Brief Overview of the Biological Actions of CSF-1 and Its Receptor
III. Structure of CSF-1R and Relationship to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases
IV. Biosynthesis of CSF-1R
V. Mechanism of Ligand Activation in RTKs
VI. Role of Autophosphorylation in RTKs
VII. Intracellular Substrates of RTKs
VIII. Regulation of RTKs
IX. Ligand Induction of Gene Expression and Mitogenesis
X. Conclusions
References
The Secretory Granule and the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling
I. Introduction
II. The Mast Cell and Its Secretory Granules
III. The Mechanism of Granule Activation
IV. The Simultaneous Events of Granule Activation
V. A New Model for the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling
VI. Conclusions
References
Calcium Pumps in the Plasma and Intracellular Membranes
I. The Plasma Membrane Ca2+ Pump
II. The Ca2+ Pump of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
III. Pathology of Ca2+ Pumps
IV. General Common Features of Ca2+ Pumps
References
Protein Phosphorylation in Translational Control
I. Introduction
II. Initiation Factors
III. Elongation Factors
IV. mRNP Proteins
V. Ribosomal Proteins
VI. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
VII. Protein Phosphatases Involved in the Dephosphorylation of Translational Components
References
Index
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 32 is a collection of papers that discusses the role of GTP-binding proteins in signal transduction, the activation of cholera toxin by ADP-ribosylation factors, and the signal transduction by the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor. Other papers explain the secretory granule, the mechanism of stimulus-secretion coupling, calcium pumps in the plasma and intracellular membranes, as well as the protein phosphorylation in translational control. One paper proposes a linkage between the multimeric structures and cytoskeletal elements to bridge the signal transducing systems and the cytoskeletal network. Another paper describes the signaling mechanisms utilized by CSF-1R, the similarities, and differences when compared to other receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). The paper explains in detail the mechanism of ligand-induced kinase activation, and also the possible biological role of certain intracellular substrates. Another paper examines the role played by protein phosphorylation in the control of translation, or when possible, any additional regulatory mechanisms operating in other eukaryotic species. Biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and researchers involved in the study of cellular biology will find the collection very useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 28th January 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217314