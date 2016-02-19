Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528324, 9781483217314

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 32

1st Edition

Editors: Earl R. Stadtman P. Boon Chock Alexander Levitzki
eBook ISBN: 9781483217314
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1992
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents


The Role of GTP-Binding Proteins in Signal Transduction: From the Sublimely Simple to the Conceptually Complex

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of the Role of GTP in Signal Transduction

III. Contemporary View of G-Protein Structure and Actions

IV. Mechanochemical Basis for Signal Transduction

V. Speculations and Perspectives

References

Activation of Cholera Toxin by ADP-Ribosylation Factors, 20-kDa Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. ADP-Ribosyltransferase and NAD Glycohydrolase Activities of Cholera Toxin

III. Biochemical Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

IV. Activation of Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxins by ADP-Ribosylation Factors

V. Immunological Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

VI. Molecular Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

VII. Perspectives

References

Signal Transduction by the Colony-Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor; Comparison to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

I. Introduction

II. Brief Overview of the Biological Actions of CSF-1 and Its Receptor

III. Structure of CSF-1R and Relationship to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

IV. Biosynthesis of CSF-1R

V. Mechanism of Ligand Activation in RTKs

VI. Role of Autophosphorylation in RTKs

VII. Intracellular Substrates of RTKs

VIII. Regulation of RTKs

IX. Ligand Induction of Gene Expression and Mitogenesis

X. Conclusions

References

The Secretory Granule and the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling

I. Introduction

II. The Mast Cell and Its Secretory Granules

III. The Mechanism of Granule Activation

IV. The Simultaneous Events of Granule Activation

V. A New Model for the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling

VI. Conclusions

References

Calcium Pumps in the Plasma and Intracellular Membranes

I. The Plasma Membrane Ca2+ Pump

II. The Ca2+ Pump of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

III. Pathology of Ca2+ Pumps

IV. General Common Features of Ca2+ Pumps

References

Protein Phosphorylation in Translational Control

I. Introduction

II. Initiation Factors

III. Elongation Factors

IV. mRNP Proteins

V. Ribosomal Proteins

VI. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases

VII. Protein Phosphatases Involved in the Dephosphorylation of Translational Components

References

Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 32 is a collection of papers that discusses the role of GTP-binding proteins in signal transduction, the activation of cholera toxin by ADP-ribosylation factors, and the signal transduction by the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor. Other papers explain the secretory granule, the mechanism of stimulus-secretion coupling, calcium pumps in the plasma and intracellular membranes, as well as the protein phosphorylation in translational control. One paper proposes a linkage between the multimeric structures and cytoskeletal elements to bridge the signal transducing systems and the cytoskeletal network. Another paper describes the signaling mechanisms utilized by CSF-1R, the similarities, and differences when compared to other receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). The paper explains in detail the mechanism of ligand-induced kinase activation, and also the possible biological role of certain intracellular substrates. Another paper examines the role played by protein phosphorylation in the control of translation, or when possible, any additional regulatory mechanisms operating in other eukaryotic species. Biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and researchers involved in the study of cellular biology will find the collection very useful.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217314

About the Editors

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

P. Boon Chock Editor

Alexander Levitzki Editor

