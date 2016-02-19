Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 32

Table of Contents



The Role of GTP-Binding Proteins in Signal Transduction: From the Sublimely Simple to the Conceptually Complex

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of the Role of GTP in Signal Transduction

III. Contemporary View of G-Protein Structure and Actions

IV. Mechanochemical Basis for Signal Transduction

V. Speculations and Perspectives

References

Activation of Cholera Toxin by ADP-Ribosylation Factors, 20-kDa Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. ADP-Ribosyltransferase and NAD Glycohydrolase Activities of Cholera Toxin

III. Biochemical Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

IV. Activation of Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxins by ADP-Ribosylation Factors

V. Immunological Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

VI. Molecular Characterization of ADP-Ribosylation Factors

VII. Perspectives

References

Signal Transduction by the Colony-Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor; Comparison to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

I. Introduction

II. Brief Overview of the Biological Actions of CSF-1 and Its Receptor

III. Structure of CSF-1R and Relationship to Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

IV. Biosynthesis of CSF-1R

V. Mechanism of Ligand Activation in RTKs

VI. Role of Autophosphorylation in RTKs

VII. Intracellular Substrates of RTKs

VIII. Regulation of RTKs

IX. Ligand Induction of Gene Expression and Mitogenesis

X. Conclusions

References

The Secretory Granule and the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling

I. Introduction

II. The Mast Cell and Its Secretory Granules

III. The Mechanism of Granule Activation

IV. The Simultaneous Events of Granule Activation

V. A New Model for the Mechanism of Stimulus-Secretion Coupling

VI. Conclusions

References

Calcium Pumps in the Plasma and Intracellular Membranes

I. The Plasma Membrane Ca2+ Pump

II. The Ca2+ Pump of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

III. Pathology of Ca2+ Pumps

IV. General Common Features of Ca2+ Pumps

References

Protein Phosphorylation in Translational Control

I. Introduction

II. Initiation Factors

III. Elongation Factors

IV. mRNP Proteins

V. Ribosomal Proteins

VI. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases

VII. Protein Phosphatases Involved in the Dephosphorylation of Translational Components

References

Index