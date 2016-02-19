Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528232, 9781483217222

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217222
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1984
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents


Contributors

Pyruvate Carboxylase

I. Introduction

II. Structural Studies

III. Studies on the Mechanism of Action

IV. Carboxylation of Biotin

V. Translocation of Biotin Between the Two Subsites

VI. Carboxylation of Pyruvate

VII. Detailed Description of the Steady-State Mechanism

VIII. Participation of the Allosteric Activator Acetyl-CoA

IX. Conclusion

References

The Role of Fructose 2,6-Bisphosphate in the Regulation of Carbohydrate Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Discovery and Identification of Fructose 2,6-P2

III. Regulation of Fructose 2,6-P2 Levels

IV. Regulation of Enzyme Activity by Fructose 2,6-P2

V. Regulation of Hepatic Carbohydrate Metabolism by Fructose 2,6-P2

References

Plasma Membrane ATPase of Fungi and Plants as a Novel Type of Proton Pump

I. Introduction

II. In Vivo Studies on the Proton Pumps of Fungi and Plants

III. ATPase and Proton Transport in Isolated Plasma Membranes

IV. Purification and Reconstitution of the Proton-Pumping ATPase

V. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Adrenergic Control of Phosphofructokinase and Glycolysis in Rat Heart

I. Introduction

II. Adrenergic Regulation of PFK in Liver and Muscle

III. Properties of the Epinephrine-Activated Form of Heart PFK

IV. Adrenergic Receptors Involved in the Activation of Heart PFK

V. Molecular Mechanisms

VI. Deactivase

VII. The Role of Adrenergic Control of PFK in Cardiac Glycolysis

VIII. Obesity and the Adrenergic Regulation of Cardiac PFK and Glucose Metabolism

IX. The Functional Significance of Adrenergic Control of PFK and Glucose Uptake

References

Regulation of ATP-Mg-Dependent Protein Phosphatase

I. Introduction

II. Protein Kinases and Phosphatases in Glycogen Metabolism

III. Protein Components Involved in the Regulation of the Multisubstrate Protein Phosphatase

IV. Characterization of the ATP-Mg-Dependent Multisubstrate Protein Phosphatase

V. Integration of Protein Phosphatase Activity in the Hormonal and Metabolic Regulation of Glycogen Metabolism

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Transport and Regulation of Polypeptide Precursors of Mature Mitochondrial Proteins

I. Introduction

II. The Dual Origin of Mitochondrial Proteins

III. Protein Transport Across Membranes in Biological Systems

IV. Protein Transport from Cytosol to Mitochondria

V. Enzymatic Activity of Protein Precursors

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Cumulative Contributors Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 23 is a collection of papers that discusses pyruvate carboxylase, the regulation of carbohydrate metabolism, and the plasma membrane ATPase of fungi or plants. Other papers deal with adrenergic control of phosphofructokinase, protein phosphatase, as well as the regulation of polypeptide precursors of mature mitochondrial proteins. One paper explains the three dimensional structure of pyruvate carboxylase and its reaction mechanism. Electron microscopic analyses show that four monomers of pyruvate carboxylases isolated from vertebrate sources form a tight tetrahedron-like structure. Another paper describes the regulation of fructose 2,6-bisphosphate concentration in the liver and of the enzymes that are responsible for its metabolism, and the mechanism involved in fructose, particularly in the regulation of 6-phosphofructo-1-kinase and fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase activity. The paper also explains the role of this effector in the regulation of hepatic carbohydrate metabolism. One paper deals with the different levels of biological organization (whole cells, isolated plasma membranes, and purified enzyme) that characterizes the plasma membrane ATPase of fungi and plants as a novel type of proton pump. The collection can prove useful for biologists, microbiologists, students, and professors of biology and biophysics.

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217222

