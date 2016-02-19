Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Glutamine Metabolism in Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Enzymes of Glutamine Metabolism
III. The Role of Glutamine in the Flow of Nitrogen
References
Glycogen Synthase and Glycogen Synthase Kinases
I. Introduction
II. Glycogen Synthase
III. Glycogen Synthase Kinases
IV. Multiple Phosphorylation of Glycogen Synthase and Its Effect on Enzymic Properties
V. Regulation of Glycogen Synthase Activity by Covalent Phosphorylation
VI. Conclusion
References
Note Added in Proof
Covalent Modification of Phosphofructokinase by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Phosphorylation of Liver and Muscle PFK
III. The PFK-Inactivating Enzyme
IV The Physiological Role of PFK Phosphorylation
References
Note Added in Proof
Regulation of Liver 3-Hydroxy-3-Methylglutaryl-CoA Reductase
I. Background
II. Rat Liver Microsomal HMG-CoA Reductase
III. In Vitro Modulation of HMG-CoA Reductase Activity by Covalent Modification
IV. Characterization and in Vitro Modulation of Reductase Kinase
V. In Vivo Modulation of HMG-CoA Reductase Activity
VI. In Vivo Modulation of Reductase Kinase Activity
VII. In Vivo Modulation of the Enzymic Activity and Degree of Phosphorylation of HMG-CoA Reductase
VIII. Bicyclic Cascade of HMG-CoA Reductase and Its Comparison with the Cascade Systems of Glycogen Phosphorylase and Glutamine Synthetase
IX. Current Model for in Vivo Regulation of Cholesterol Biosynthesis
X. Summary
References
Phosphorylation Reactions That Influence the Activity of eIF-2
I. Introduction
II. Phosphorylation of eIF-2α
III. Phosphorylation of eIF-2β
IV. Hypotheses on the Role of eIF-2 Phosphorylation
References
Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)Transferases and Their Effects on Cellular Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Protein Synthesis by Diphtheria Toxin and Pseudomonas Exotoxin A
III. Activation of Adenylate Cyclase by Choleragen and Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin
IV ADP-Ribosylation of RNA Polymerase in Phage-Infected Escherichia coli
V. ADP-Ribosyltransferase from Turkey Erythrocytes
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
Does Vanadium Play a Role in Cellular Regulation?
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Effects
III. Metabolic Effects
IV. Effects on Enzyme Activities
V. ATPases
VI. Adenyl Cyclase
VII. NADH Oxidase
VIII. Transport and Intracellular Distribution
IX. Nonenzymic Effects of Vanadate
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 20 evaluates the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.
This book discusses the role of glutamine in the flow of nitrogen, regulation of glycogen synthase activity by covalent phosphorylation, and physiological role of PFK phosphorylation. The in vivo modulation of HMG-CoA reductase activity, hypotheses on the role of eIF-2 phosphorylation, and ADP-ribosyltransferase from turkey erythrocytes are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the non-enzymic effects of vanadate and phosphorylation of liver and muscle PFK.
This volume is a good source for biologists and researchers interested in advances in the general area of cellular regulation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217192