Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528201, 9781483217192

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217192
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Glutamine Metabolism in Higher Plants

I. Introduction

II. Enzymes of Glutamine Metabolism

III. The Role of Glutamine in the Flow of Nitrogen

References

Glycogen Synthase and Glycogen Synthase Kinases

I. Introduction

II. Glycogen Synthase

III. Glycogen Synthase Kinases

IV. Multiple Phosphorylation of Glycogen Synthase and Its Effect on Enzymic Properties

V. Regulation of Glycogen Synthase Activity by Covalent Phosphorylation

VI. Conclusion

References

Note Added in Proof

Covalent Modification of Phosphofructokinase by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. Phosphorylation of Liver and Muscle PFK

III. The PFK-Inactivating Enzyme

IV The Physiological Role of PFK Phosphorylation

References

Note Added in Proof

Regulation of Liver 3-Hydroxy-3-Methylglutaryl-CoA Reductase

I. Background

II. Rat Liver Microsomal HMG-CoA Reductase

III. In Vitro Modulation of HMG-CoA Reductase Activity by Covalent Modification

IV. Characterization and in Vitro Modulation of Reductase Kinase

V. In Vivo Modulation of HMG-CoA Reductase Activity

VI. In Vivo Modulation of Reductase Kinase Activity

VII. In Vivo Modulation of the Enzymic Activity and Degree of Phosphorylation of HMG-CoA Reductase

VIII. Bicyclic Cascade of HMG-CoA Reductase and Its Comparison with the Cascade Systems of Glycogen Phosphorylase and Glutamine Synthetase

IX. Current Model for in Vivo Regulation of Cholesterol Biosynthesis

X. Summary

References

Phosphorylation Reactions That Influence the Activity of eIF-2

I. Introduction

II. Phosphorylation of eIF-2α

III. Phosphorylation of eIF-2β

IV. Hypotheses on the Role of eIF-2 Phosphorylation

References

Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)Transferases and Their Effects on Cellular Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition of Protein Synthesis by Diphtheria Toxin and Pseudomonas Exotoxin A

III. Activation of Adenylate Cyclase by Choleragen and Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin

IV ADP-Ribosylation of RNA Polymerase in Phage-Infected Escherichia coli

V. ADP-Ribosyltransferase from Turkey Erythrocytes

VI. Summary and Perspectives

References

Does Vanadium Play a Role in Cellular Regulation?

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Effects

III. Metabolic Effects

IV. Effects on Enzyme Activities

V. ATPases

VI. Adenyl Cyclase

VII. NADH Oxidase

VIII. Transport and Intracellular Distribution

IX. Nonenzymic Effects of Vanadate

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 20 evaluates the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.

This book discusses the role of glutamine in the flow of nitrogen, regulation of glycogen synthase activity by covalent phosphorylation, and physiological role of PFK phosphorylation. The in vivo modulation of HMG-CoA reductase activity, hypotheses on the role of eIF-2 phosphorylation, and ADP-ribosyltransferase from turkey erythrocytes are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the non-enzymic effects of vanadate and phosphorylation of liver and muscle PFK.

This volume is a good source for biologists and researchers interested in advances in the general area of cellular regulation.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217192

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.