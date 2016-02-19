Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase: A Regulatory Enzyme in the Photosynthetic Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase
III. Regulation of Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase
IV. Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase and Regulation of Photosynthesis
V. Concluding Remarks
Glycolate Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. 14C Tracer Experiments Establishing the Glycolate Pathway
III. Magnitude of the Glycolate Pathway
IV. The Glycolate Pathway and Peroxisomes
V. Environmental Factors Affecting Glycolate Biosynthesis
VI. Ribulose Diphosphate Oxygenase-Catalyzed Formation of Phosphoglycolate
VII. Phosphoglycolate Phosphatase and Phosphoglycerate Phosphatase
VIII. Glycolate from the Oxidation of a Thiamine Pyrophosphate-C2 Complex
IX. Other Possible Mechanisms
X. Glycolate Excretion After Formation
XI. Speculation and Discussion
Molecular Mechanisms in Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Events in Blood Coagulation
III. Regulatory Mechanisms in Blood Coagulation
IV. Termination of Coagulation
V. The Cascade Concept and Other Biological Processes
Enzymatic ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins and Regulation of Cellular Activity
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosylation of EF 2 by Diphtheria Toxin
III. ADP-Ribosylation of Nuclear Proteins
Selected Topics on the Biochemistry of Spermotogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Obtaining Enriched Populations of Various Cell Types from the Testis
III. Enzyme Profile Changes during Spermatogenesis
IV. Biochemical Changes During Cryptorchidism
V. Hormonal Control of Spermatogenesis
Enzyme Degradation and Its Regulation by Group-Specific Proteases in Various Organs of Rats
I. Introduction
II. Biological Background of the Discovery of Group-Specific Protease for Pyridoxal Enzymes
III. Organ Distribution and Multiplicity of Group-Specific Proteases for Pyridoxal Enzymes
IV. Comparison of Group-Specific Proteases for Pyridoxal Enzymes from Various Organs
V. Other Studies on Intracellular Proteases That Affect Enzyme Proteins
VI. Mode of Proteolytic Degradation Catalyzed by Group-Specific Proteases
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 7 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of RuDP carboxylase in plant photosynthesis that appears to be controlled by the relative concentrations of F6P and FDP. This text then examines the glycolate pathway of metabolism in plants and algae. Other chapters consider the sequence of events as well as the mechanisms of regulation that are involved in the formation of the fibrin clot. This book discusses as well the biology of spermatogenesis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of enzyme synthesis and its regulation at the gene level.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.
242 pages
- 242
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th December 1973
Academic Press
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217062