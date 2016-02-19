Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 7 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of RuDP carboxylase in plant photosynthesis that appears to be controlled by the relative concentrations of F6P and FDP. This text then examines the glycolate pathway of metabolism in plants and algae. Other chapters consider the sequence of events as well as the mechanisms of regulation that are involved in the formation of the fibrin clot. This book discusses as well the biology of spermatogenesis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of enzyme synthesis and its regulation at the gene level.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.