Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528072, 9781483217062

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217062
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1973
Page Count: 242
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume 7

Contents of Previous Volumes

Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase: A Regulatory Enzyme in the Photosynthetic Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase

III. Regulation of Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase

IV. Ribulose 1,5-Diphosphate Carboxylase and Regulation of Photosynthesis

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Glycolate Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. 14C Tracer Experiments Establishing the Glycolate Pathway

III. Magnitude of the Glycolate Pathway

IV. The Glycolate Pathway and Peroxisomes

V. Environmental Factors Affecting Glycolate Biosynthesis

VI. Ribulose Diphosphate Oxygenase-Catalyzed Formation of Phosphoglycolate

VII. Phosphoglycolate Phosphatase and Phosphoglycerate Phosphatase

VIII. Glycolate from the Oxidation of a Thiamine Pyrophosphate-C2 Complex

IX. Other Possible Mechanisms

X. Glycolate Excretion After Formation

XI. Speculation and Discussion

References

Molecular Mechanisms in Blood Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Events in Blood Coagulation

III. Regulatory Mechanisms in Blood Coagulation

IV. Termination of Coagulation

V. The Cascade Concept and Other Biological Processes

References

Enzymatic ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins and Regulation of Cellular Activity

I. Introduction

II. ADP-Ribosylation of EF 2 by Diphtheria Toxin

III. ADP-Ribosylation of Nuclear Proteins

References

Selected Topics on the Biochemistry of Spermotogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Obtaining Enriched Populations of Various Cell Types from the Testis

III. Enzyme Profile Changes during Spermatogenesis

IV. Biochemical Changes During Cryptorchidism

V. Hormonal Control of Spermatogenesis

References

Enzyme Degradation and Its Regulation by Group-Specific Proteases in Various Organs of Rats

I. Introduction

II. Biological Background of the Discovery of Group-Specific Protease for Pyridoxal Enzymes

III. Organ Distribution and Multiplicity of Group-Specific Proteases for Pyridoxal Enzymes

IV. Comparison of Group-Specific Proteases for Pyridoxal Enzymes from Various Organs

V. Other Studies on Intracellular Proteases That Affect Enzyme Proteins

VI. Mode of Proteolytic Degradation Catalyzed by Group-Specific Proteases

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 7 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of RuDP carboxylase in plant photosynthesis that appears to be controlled by the relative concentrations of F6P and FDP. This text then examines the glycolate pathway of metabolism in plants and algae. Other chapters consider the sequence of events as well as the mechanisms of regulation that are involved in the formation of the fibrin clot. This book discusses as well the biology of spermatogenesis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of enzyme synthesis and its regulation at the gene level.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217062

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

