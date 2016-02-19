Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Role of Proteases in Sporulation
I. Introduction
II. Extracellular Proteases of Bacilli
III. Regulation of Extracellular Protease Synthesis and Sporulation
IV. Protein Turnover during Sporulation
V. The Modification of RNA Polymerase and Aldolase by a Serine Protease
VI. Conclusions
Regulatory Properties of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
I. Introduction
II. General Properties
III. G6PD from Microorganisms
IV. G6PD from Mammalian Cells
V. Concluding Remarks
The Behavior of Intact Biochemical Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Essential Concepts and Techniques Illustrated by the Analysis of a Simple System
III. Natural Selection of Feedback Inhibition Patterns in Biosynthetic Pathways
IV. On the Significance of Feedforward Inhibition in a Biosynthetic Pathway
V. Cascaded Enzymatic Mechanisms
VI. Summary
A Possible Role for Kinetic Reaction Mechanism Dependent Substrate and Product Effects in Enzyme Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Product Effects on Enzyme Velocity Responses
III. Product Effects on Cooperative Substrate Binding
IV. Substrate Effects on Enzyme Velocity Responses
V. Simulations and Observations with Actual Systems
VI. Michaelis Constants
VII. Evaluation and Future Developments
Control of Biogenesis of Isoprenoid Compounds in Animals
I. The Pathways of Biogenesis
II. Cholesterol
III. Ubiquinone
IV. Bile Acids
V. Steroid Hormones
VI. Concluding Remarks
On Allosteric Models
I. Some General Relations
II. A Parent Model
III. The MWC and Induced-Fit Models as Subcases
IV. The Effect of a Second Ligand
V. The Effect of Subunit Heterogeneity
VI. An Example from Trout Hemoglobin
VII. Conclusion
Regulation of Uridylic Acid Biosynthesis in Eukaryotic Cells
I. General Pathway for Uridylic Acid Biosynthesis
II. Genetic Control of Enzyme Levels in Fungi
III. The Eukaryotic Enzymes
Flip-Flop Mechanisms and Half-Site Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. The Flip-Flop Mechanism. Description of a Model, the Alkaline Phosphatase of Eschenchia coli
III. Half-Site Enzymes
IV. Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity and Flip-Flop Mechanisms for Allosteric Enzymes
V. The Functional and Evolutionary Advantages of Half-Site Enzymes and Flip-Flop Mechanisms
Note Added in Proof
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 6 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the well-defined stages of sporulation that can be correlated with the appearance of several enzymes, ultrastructures, and chemical components associated with the developing spore. This text then examines the regulatory properties of G6PD from various sources, with emphasis to those cells in which these properties may operate in vivo in the control of carbohydrate metabolism. Other chapters consider the various methods for analyzing biochemical systems. The final chapter deals with kinetic cooperativity, which is the basis of the flip-flop mechanism.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.
