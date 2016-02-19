Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 6 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the well-defined stages of sporulation that can be correlated with the appearance of several enzymes, ultrastructures, and chemical components associated with the developing spore. This text then examines the regulatory properties of G6PD from various sources, with emphasis to those cells in which these properties may operate in vivo in the control of carbohydrate metabolism. Other chapters consider the various methods for analyzing biochemical systems. The final chapter deals with kinetic cooperativity, which is the basis of the flip-flop mechanism.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.