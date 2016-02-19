Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528065, 9781483217055

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217055
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1972
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume 6

Contents of Previous Volumes

Role of Proteases in Sporulation

I. Introduction

II. Extracellular Proteases of Bacilli

III. Regulation of Extracellular Protease Synthesis and Sporulation

IV. Protein Turnover during Sporulation

V. The Modification of RNA Polymerase and Aldolase by a Serine Protease

VI. Conclusions

References

Regulatory Properties of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

I. Introduction

II. General Properties

III. G6PD from Microorganisms

IV. G6PD from Mammalian Cells

V. Concluding Remarks

References

The Behavior of Intact Biochemical Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. Essential Concepts and Techniques Illustrated by the Analysis of a Simple System

III. Natural Selection of Feedback Inhibition Patterns in Biosynthetic Pathways

IV. On the Significance of Feedforward Inhibition in a Biosynthetic Pathway

V. Cascaded Enzymatic Mechanisms

VI. Summary

References

A Possible Role for Kinetic Reaction Mechanism Dependent Substrate and Product Effects in Enzyme Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Product Effects on Enzyme Velocity Responses

III. Product Effects on Cooperative Substrate Binding

IV. Substrate Effects on Enzyme Velocity Responses

V. Simulations and Observations with Actual Systems

VI. Michaelis Constants

VII. Evaluation and Future Developments

References

Control of Biogenesis of Isoprenoid Compounds in Animals

I. The Pathways of Biogenesis

II. Cholesterol

III. Ubiquinone

IV. Bile Acids

V. Steroid Hormones

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

On Allosteric Models

I. Some General Relations

II. A Parent Model

III. The MWC and Induced-Fit Models as Subcases

IV. The Effect of a Second Ligand

V. The Effect of Subunit Heterogeneity

VI. An Example from Trout Hemoglobin

VII. Conclusion

References

Regulation of Uridylic Acid Biosynthesis in Eukaryotic Cells

I. General Pathway for Uridylic Acid Biosynthesis

II. Genetic Control of Enzyme Levels in Fungi

III. The Eukaryotic Enzymes

References

Flip-Flop Mechanisms and Half-Site Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. The Flip-Flop Mechanism. Description of a Model, the Alkaline Phosphatase of Eschenchia coli

III. Half-Site Enzymes

IV. Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity and Flip-Flop Mechanisms for Allosteric Enzymes

V. The Functional and Evolutionary Advantages of Half-Site Enzymes and Flip-Flop Mechanisms

References

Note Added in Proof

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 6 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the well-defined stages of sporulation that can be correlated with the appearance of several enzymes, ultrastructures, and chemical components associated with the developing spore. This text then examines the regulatory properties of G6PD from various sources, with emphasis to those cells in which these properties may operate in vivo in the control of carbohydrate metabolism. Other chapters consider the various methods for analyzing biochemical systems. The final chapter deals with kinetic cooperativity, which is the basis of the flip-flop mechanism.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217055

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.