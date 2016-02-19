Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume I presents the molecular basis of biological energy transduction. This book focuses on photosynthetic reactions.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the second photosystem that evolves oxygen from water. This text then presents a brief historical background of fluorescence in relation to the development of the two-pigment-system concept of photosynthesis and indicates the significance of fluorescence measurements in the study of photosynthesis. Other chapters consider mitochondrial ion transport, its relation to active transport in cells, and its possible effects on muscle contraction. This book discusses as well the concept of uncoupling in oxidative phosphorylation. The reader is also introduced to the biochemical basis of luminescence, which has been investigated in several organisms. The final chapter deals with the study of mitochondrial cations and of the cation transport.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, molecular biologists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Kinetics and Intermediates of the Oxygen Evolution Step in Photosynthesis
I. Pool Sizes and Time Constants
II. Intermediates on the Reducing or Oxidizing Side
References
Fluorescence Yield in Photosynthetic Systems and its Relation to Electron Transport
I. Introduction
II. Re-Evaluation of Fluorescence
III. Current Theories of Fluorescence
IV. Fluorescence Yield and Electron Transport
References
Uncoupling and Energy Transfer Inhibition in Photophosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Coupling, Uncoupling, and Energy Transfer Inhibition
III. Endogenous Uncoupling Factors and Uncoupling Reaction Conditions
IV. Exogenous Uncouplers
V. EDTA Treatment and the Release of Coupling Factor
VI. ATPase, Exchange Reactions, and Uncoupling
VII. Uncoupled Electron Transport and Chloroplast Conformation
VIII. Effect of Uncouplers on Ion Balances and Energy States in Chloroplasts
IX. Energy Transfer Inhibition
X. Summary and Speculations Concerning Mechanisms of Uncoupling
References
The Chemistry of Bioluminescence
I. Introduction
II. Type I-Direct Oxidation: Simple Enzyme-Substrate Systems
III. Type II-Substrate Activation Followed by Oxidation
IV. Type III-Reduction Followed by Oxidation: Pyridine Nucleotide Linked
V. Type IV-Peroxidation Reactions
VI. Type V-Ion-Activated Flash Reactions
References
Structure and Function of the Contractile Protein Myosin
I. Preparation and Homogeneity
II. Active Center Studies
III. Molecular Weight of Myosin
IV. Chemical Structure of Myosin
V. Physical Structure of Myosin
References
Energized Calcium Transport and Relaxing Factors
I. Introduction
II. Correlation Between the Behavior of Actin and Myosin in Vitro and in Vivo
III. Relaxation Resulting from the Removal of Ca from the Medium and the Myofibrils
IV. Relaxation Caused by Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
V. Mechanisms of Ca Transport by Reticulum
VI. Ca Uptake by Mitochondria
VII. Ca Transport by the Cell Membrane
VIII. Physiological Aspects of the Regulation of Cytoplasmic Ca Levels by the Ca Transporting Systems
IX. Conclusions
References
Ion Transport in Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. General Remarks
III. Energy-Dependent Movements of Ions
IV. Movements of Sodium
V. Movement of Divalent Cations
VI. Participation of Intermediates of Oxidative Phosphorylation in Cation Transport
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224725