Editors: D. R. Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483224725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 304
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume I presents the molecular basis of biological energy transduction. This book focuses on photosynthetic reactions.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the second photosystem that evolves oxygen from water. This text then presents a brief historical background of fluorescence in relation to the development of the two-pigment-system concept of photosynthesis and indicates the significance of fluorescence measurements in the study of photosynthesis. Other chapters consider mitochondrial ion transport, its relation to active transport in cells, and its possible effects on muscle contraction. This book discusses as well the concept of uncoupling in oxidative phosphorylation. The reader is also introduced to the biochemical basis of luminescence, which has been investigated in several organisms. The final chapter deals with the study of mitochondrial cations and of the cation transport.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, molecular biologists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Kinetics and Intermediates of the Oxygen Evolution Step in Photosynthesis

I. Pool Sizes and Time Constants

II. Intermediates on the Reducing or Oxidizing Side

References

Fluorescence Yield in Photosynthetic Systems and its Relation to Electron Transport

I. Introduction

II. Re-Evaluation of Fluorescence

III. Current Theories of Fluorescence

IV. Fluorescence Yield and Electron Transport

References

Uncoupling and Energy Transfer Inhibition in Photophosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. Coupling, Uncoupling, and Energy Transfer Inhibition

III. Endogenous Uncoupling Factors and Uncoupling Reaction Conditions

IV. Exogenous Uncouplers

V. EDTA Treatment and the Release of Coupling Factor

VI. ATPase, Exchange Reactions, and Uncoupling

VII. Uncoupled Electron Transport and Chloroplast Conformation

VIII. Effect of Uncouplers on Ion Balances and Energy States in Chloroplasts

IX. Energy Transfer Inhibition

X. Summary and Speculations Concerning Mechanisms of Uncoupling

References

The Chemistry of Bioluminescence

I. Introduction

II. Type I-Direct Oxidation: Simple Enzyme-Substrate Systems

III. Type II-Substrate Activation Followed by Oxidation

IV. Type III-Reduction Followed by Oxidation: Pyridine Nucleotide Linked

V. Type IV-Peroxidation Reactions

VI. Type V-Ion-Activated Flash Reactions

References

Structure and Function of the Contractile Protein Myosin

I. Preparation and Homogeneity

II. Active Center Studies

III. Molecular Weight of Myosin

IV. Chemical Structure of Myosin

V. Physical Structure of Myosin

References

Energized Calcium Transport and Relaxing Factors

I. Introduction

II. Correlation Between the Behavior of Actin and Myosin in Vitro and in Vivo

III. Relaxation Resulting from the Removal of Ca from the Medium and the Myofibrils

IV. Relaxation Caused by Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

V. Mechanisms of Ca Transport by Reticulum

VI. Ca Uptake by Mitochondria

VII. Ca Transport by the Cell Membrane

VIII. Physiological Aspects of the Regulation of Cytoplasmic Ca Levels by the Ca Transporting Systems

IX. Conclusions

References

Ion Transport in Mitochondria

I. Introduction

II. General Remarks

III. Energy-Dependent Movements of Ions

IV. Movements of Sodium

V. Movement of Divalent Cations

VI. Participation of Intermediates of Oxidative Phosphorylation in Cation Transport

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

