Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume I presents the molecular basis of biological energy transduction. This book focuses on photosynthetic reactions.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the second photosystem that evolves oxygen from water. This text then presents a brief historical background of fluorescence in relation to the development of the two-pigment-system concept of photosynthesis and indicates the significance of fluorescence measurements in the study of photosynthesis. Other chapters consider mitochondrial ion transport, its relation to active transport in cells, and its possible effects on muscle contraction. This book discusses as well the concept of uncoupling in oxidative phosphorylation. The reader is also introduced to the biochemical basis of luminescence, which has been investigated in several organisms. The final chapter deals with the study of mitochondrial cations and of the cation transport.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, molecular biologists, scientists, and research workers.