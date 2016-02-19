Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199719, 9781483224749

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483224749
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 478
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the phenomena associated with biological energy transduction at different levels of sophistication. This book discusses the energy-linked processes in mitochondria.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the core of the mechanism of oxidative phosphorylation. This text then explains the basic features of artificial membranes model system and its usefulness in probing membrane phenomena. Other chapters consider the thermodynamic and kinetic aspects of active transport of ions and attempt to relate photoreception with the subsequent electrophysiological events. This book discusses as well the regulation of respiration by muscular activity and on energy transduction in phototropism and phototaxis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of phototaxis in microorganisms and explains the phenomenon as a translational response of a freely moving organism to a light stimulus.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, and physiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

A Scrutiny of Mitcheirs Chemiosmotic Hypothesis of Respiratory Chain and Photosynthetic Phosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. The Experimental Basis of the Mitchell Hypothesis

III. The Proton "Current" and the Protonmotive Force

IV. Mitchell's Loops

V. Photophosphorylation

VI. Uncouplers and Transport-Mediating Antibiotics

VII. Some Controversial Matters

VIII. Last Words

References

Electron Transfer and Energy Conservation

I. Introduction

II. Electron Transfer in Model Systems

III. Charge-Transfer Spectra

IV. The Electron-Transfer Centers of Biology

V. Electron-Transfer Chains

VI. Phases, Membranes, and Electron Transfer

VII. Phosphorylation

VIII. Other Features of the Electron-Transfer Chain

IX. Photoactivated Electron Transfer

References

Translocators in Bimolecular Lipid Membranes: Their Role in Dissipative and Conservative Bioenergy Transductions

I. Introduction

II. The Formation of Planar and Vesicular Bilayers

III. Intrinsic Properties of Lipid Bilayers

IV. Induced or Extrinsic Properties of Lipid Bilayers

V. On the Natural Evolution of Cellular Membranes and Protocells

VI. Conclusions

References

Energy Relationships and the Active Transport of Ions

I. Introduction

II. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Considerations

III. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Considerations and the Concept of the Critical Energy Barrier Applied to the Transport of Sodium and Potassium in Nerve

IV. Final Discussion

References

Energy Utilization and Oxidative Recovery Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Three Fundamental Topics

III. Oxidative Recovery Metabolism

IV. Conclusion

References

The Mechanism of the Visual Process

I. Structure of the Visual System

II. Visual Pigments

III. Photoreceptor Physiology

IV. Visual Excitation

References

Energy Transduction in Algal Phototaxis

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Measuring Phototaxis

III. Phototaxis in Flagellated Green Algae

IV. Phototaxis in Blue-Green Algae

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
478
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224749

About the Editor

D. Rao Sanadi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.