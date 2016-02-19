Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the phenomena associated with biological energy transduction at different levels of sophistication. This book discusses the energy-linked processes in mitochondria.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the core of the mechanism of oxidative phosphorylation. This text then explains the basic features of artificial membranes model system and its usefulness in probing membrane phenomena. Other chapters consider the thermodynamic and kinetic aspects of active transport of ions and attempt to relate photoreception with the subsequent electrophysiological events. This book discusses as well the regulation of respiration by muscular activity and on energy transduction in phototropism and phototaxis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of phototaxis in microorganisms and explains the phenomenon as a translational response of a freely moving organism to a light stimulus.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, and physiologists.