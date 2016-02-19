Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the phenomena associated with biological energy transduction at different levels of sophistication. This book discusses the energy-linked processes in mitochondria.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the core of the mechanism of oxidative phosphorylation. This text then explains the basic features of artificial membranes model system and its usefulness in probing membrane phenomena. Other chapters consider the thermodynamic and kinetic aspects of active transport of ions and attempt to relate photoreception with the subsequent electrophysiological events. This book discusses as well the regulation of respiration by muscular activity and on energy transduction in phototropism and phototaxis. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of phototaxis in microorganisms and explains the phenomenon as a translational response of a freely moving organism to a light stimulus.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, and physiologists.
Table of Contents
A Scrutiny of Mitcheirs Chemiosmotic Hypothesis of Respiratory Chain and Photosynthetic Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Basis of the Mitchell Hypothesis
III. The Proton "Current" and the Protonmotive Force
IV. Mitchell's Loops
V. Photophosphorylation
VI. Uncouplers and Transport-Mediating Antibiotics
VII. Some Controversial Matters
VIII. Last Words
Electron Transfer and Energy Conservation
I. Introduction
II. Electron Transfer in Model Systems
III. Charge-Transfer Spectra
IV. The Electron-Transfer Centers of Biology
V. Electron-Transfer Chains
VI. Phases, Membranes, and Electron Transfer
VII. Phosphorylation
VIII. Other Features of the Electron-Transfer Chain
IX. Photoactivated Electron Transfer
Translocators in Bimolecular Lipid Membranes: Their Role in Dissipative and Conservative Bioenergy Transductions
I. Introduction
II. The Formation of Planar and Vesicular Bilayers
III. Intrinsic Properties of Lipid Bilayers
IV. Induced or Extrinsic Properties of Lipid Bilayers
V. On the Natural Evolution of Cellular Membranes and Protocells
VI. Conclusions
Energy Relationships and the Active Transport of Ions
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Considerations
III. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Considerations and the Concept of the Critical Energy Barrier Applied to the Transport of Sodium and Potassium in Nerve
IV. Final Discussion
Energy Utilization and Oxidative Recovery Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Three Fundamental Topics
III. Oxidative Recovery Metabolism
IV. Conclusion
The Mechanism of the Visual Process
I. Structure of the Visual System
II. Visual Pigments
III. Photoreceptor Physiology
IV. Visual Excitation
Energy Transduction in Algal Phototaxis
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Measuring Phototaxis
III. Phototaxis in Flagellated Green Algae
IV. Phototaxis in Blue-Green Algae
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224749