Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 6 provides information pertinent to the phenomenon of energy transduction. This book covers a wide variety of topics, including photosynthesis, muscle contraction, transport across membranes, and oxidative phosphorylation.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the solute transport functions of membrane vesicles from kidney and intestine. This text then examines the specialized calcium transport system of mitochondria from both mechanistic and biological viewpoints. Other chapters consider the energy-transducing mechanisms in bacteria and chromoplast from the standpoint of mechanism. This book discusses as well ionophores and channel formers as powerful tools in the study of membrane function. The final chapter deals with the metabolic link between fundamental cell physiological events, such as hormonal perturbation of metabolism and cell development, on the one hand, and an altered ability of mitochondria to transport Ca2+, on the other.
This book is a valuable resource for bioenergeticists, biochemists, biologists, and microbiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Energy Balance in Muscle Contraction: A Biochemical Approach
I. Introduction
II. Energy Stores and ~P Pools
III. Myothermic Methods and Energy Balance
IV. Myothermal Observations Concerning Energy Balance
V. Restoration of Chemical Energy Pools
VI. A Biochemical Model of Energy Balance
VII. Epilogue
References
Transport in Membrane Vesicles Isolated from the Mammalian Kidney and Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Ultrastructure and Biochemical Composition of the Membranes
III. Transport of D-Glucose by Membrane Vesicles
IV. Transport of Amino Acids by Membrane Vesicles
V. Transport of Ions by Membrane Vesicles
References
Membranes and Energy Transduction in Bacteria
I. The Revolution in Membrane Biology
II. Bacterial Energy Economy
III. Proton-Translocating Pathways
IV. The Work of Transport
V. Chemical Work: Phosphorylation and Reduction
VI. The Work of Movement
VII. Coupling and Uncoupling
Addendum
References
Proton Translocation in Chloroplasts
I. Introduction
II. Photosynthetic Electron Transport, Photophosphorylation, and the Topography of the Chloroplast Membrane
III. Native and Artificial Energy Conservation (P/e2 Ratios)
IV. Light-Driven Proton Uptake
V. Light-Driven Membrane Potential
VI. Phenomena Related to the Electrochemical Proton Potential
VII. Proton Translocation by the ATP-Forming Complex
VIII. The Competence of the Electrochemical Proton Potential for Energy Transmission
IX. Regulatory Functions of the Electrochemical Proton Potential and Conformational Changes
X. Models for the Mechanism of Proton Translocation
XI. Conclusion
References
The Use of Ionophores and Channel Formers in the Study of the Function of Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Ionophores
III. Channel Formers
IV. Use of Ionophores for Monovalent Cations and Channel Formers in Mitochondria, Chloroplasts, and Chromatophores
V. Ionophores for Divalent Cations in Biological Membranes
VI. Isolation and Characterization of Ionophores from Animal Membranes
VII. Antibiotics as Models of Channels or Carriers in Biological Membranes
VIII. Conclusions
References
Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
I. Introduction
II. Phases in the Development of the Study of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
III. An Analysis of the Calcium Transport System
IV. The Control of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
V. The Physiological Role of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
VI. Concluding Remarks
Appendix: Chemical Formulas of Specific Compounds Employed in the Study of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216904