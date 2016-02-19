Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525064, 9781483216904

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483216904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 336
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 6 provides information pertinent to the phenomenon of energy transduction. This book covers a wide variety of topics, including photosynthesis, muscle contraction, transport across membranes, and oxidative phosphorylation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the solute transport functions of membrane vesicles from kidney and intestine. This text then examines the specialized calcium transport system of mitochondria from both mechanistic and biological viewpoints. Other chapters consider the energy-transducing mechanisms in bacteria and chromoplast from the standpoint of mechanism. This book discusses as well ionophores and channel formers as powerful tools in the study of membrane function. The final chapter deals with the metabolic link between fundamental cell physiological events, such as hormonal perturbation of metabolism and cell development, on the one hand, and an altered ability of mitochondria to transport Ca2+, on the other.

This book is a valuable resource for bioenergeticists, biochemists, biologists, and microbiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Energy Balance in Muscle Contraction: A Biochemical Approach

I. Introduction

II. Energy Stores and ~P Pools

III. Myothermic Methods and Energy Balance

IV. Myothermal Observations Concerning Energy Balance

V. Restoration of Chemical Energy Pools

VI. A Biochemical Model of Energy Balance

VII. Epilogue

References

Transport in Membrane Vesicles Isolated from the Mammalian Kidney and Intestine

I. Introduction

II. Ultrastructure and Biochemical Composition of the Membranes

III. Transport of D-Glucose by Membrane Vesicles

IV. Transport of Amino Acids by Membrane Vesicles

V. Transport of Ions by Membrane Vesicles

References

Membranes and Energy Transduction in Bacteria

I. The Revolution in Membrane Biology

II. Bacterial Energy Economy

III. Proton-Translocating Pathways

IV. The Work of Transport

V. Chemical Work: Phosphorylation and Reduction

VI. The Work of Movement

VII. Coupling and Uncoupling

Addendum

References

Proton Translocation in Chloroplasts

I. Introduction

II. Photosynthetic Electron Transport, Photophosphorylation, and the Topography of the Chloroplast Membrane

III. Native and Artificial Energy Conservation (P/e2 Ratios)

IV. Light-Driven Proton Uptake

V. Light-Driven Membrane Potential

VI. Phenomena Related to the Electrochemical Proton Potential

VII. Proton Translocation by the ATP-Forming Complex

VIII. The Competence of the Electrochemical Proton Potential for Energy Transmission

IX. Regulatory Functions of the Electrochemical Proton Potential and Conformational Changes

X. Models for the Mechanism of Proton Translocation

XI. Conclusion

References

The Use of Ionophores and Channel Formers in the Study of the Function of Biological Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Ionophores

III. Channel Formers

IV. Use of Ionophores for Monovalent Cations and Channel Formers in Mitochondria, Chloroplasts, and Chromatophores

V. Ionophores for Divalent Cations in Biological Membranes

VI. Isolation and Characterization of Ionophores from Animal Membranes

VII. Antibiotics as Models of Channels or Carriers in Biological Membranes

VIII. Conclusions

References

Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

I. Introduction

II. Phases in the Development of the Study of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

III. An Analysis of the Calcium Transport System

IV. The Control of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

V. The Physiological Role of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

VI. Concluding Remarks

Appendix: Chemical Formulas of Specific Compounds Employed in the Study of Mitochondrial Calcium Transport

References

Subject Index

