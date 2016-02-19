Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 5 provides information pertinent to the molecular properties of purified enzymes and defined reactions. This book presents the development in the research on oxidative phosphorylation.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the contributions to the knowledge of membrane structure based on X-ray diffraction analysis. This text then examines the reactions of chlorophyll in model systems and the luminescence linked with light absorptions, which relate to the early events in photosynthesis. Other chapters relate spectroscopic and EPR measurements to redox changes linked with energy coupling in the mitochondrial electron carriers. This book discusses as well the role of soluble proteins in the energy transfer process of oxidative phosphorylation. The final chapter deals with the chemical and structural properties of the photoreceptors in the visual process.
This book is a valuable resource for biophysicists, physiologists, biologists, biochemists, physical chemists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
X-Ray Diffraction Studies on Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Structure Analysis
III. Surface Structure of Membranes
IV. Lamellar Structure of Nerve Myelin
V. Lamellar Structure of Retinal Photoreceptors
VI. Oriented Membrane Preparations
VII. Membrane Dispersions
VIII. The Arrangement of the Lipid Hydrocarbon Chains
IX. The Localization of the Terminal Methyl Groups
X. Summary and Conclusions
XI. General Perspective
References
Chlorophyll and Light Energy Transduction in Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Chlorophyll as Electron Donor-Acceptor
III. Endogamous Chlorophyll Dimers and Oligomers
IV. Visible Absorption Spectra of Chlorophyll Oligomers and the Nature of Antenna Chlorophyll
V. Exogamous Chlorophyll-Nucleophile Adducts
VI. Photoactivity of Chlorophyll Species
VII. ESR of in Vivo Active Center Chlorophyll
VIII. Chlorophyll Model for Conversion of Light
References
Chemically and Physically Induced Luminescence as a Probe of Photosynthetic Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Luminescence Induced by an Acid-Base Transition
III. Various Other Chemiluminescences
IV. Thermoluminescence
V. Ferricyanide-Induced Luminescence
VI. Salt-Induced Luminescence
VII. Flash Activation of Luminescence
VIII. Conclusion
References
The Reducing Side of Photosystem I
I. Introduction
II. FRS, ORS, and SL-ETH
III. CRS
IV. P430, Bound NHI, and Photoredoxin
V. "310" Factor
VI. D-2 Factor
VII. Phosphodoxin
VIII. Protein Factor
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
The Chemistry of Vertebrate and Invertebrate Visual Photoreceptors
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of Visual Photoreceptor Cells
III. Properties of Visual Pigments and Their Membranes
IV. The Chromophore of Visual Pigments
V. Photolysis of Visual Pigments
VI. Other Retinal-Based Pigments
VII. A Summing Up
References
Mechanism of Actomyosin ATPase and the Problem of Muscle Contraction
I. Introduction
II. Some General Properties of Muscle
III. Enzymatic Properties
IV. Problem of Relaxation
V. Enzyme Schemes and Contraction Models
References
Energy-Transducing Components in Mitochondrial Respiration
I. Introduction
II. The Thermodynamic Behavior of Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
III. The Oxidation-Reduction Potentials of the Components of Intact Mitochondria
IV. The Dependence of the Half-Reduction Potentials of the Components on the Phosphate Potential
V. A Thermodynamic Profile of the Respiratory Chain Components and the Energy Conservation Sites
VI. Oxidation-Reduction Potentials in "Open" and "Potential Clamped" Systems
VII. On the Nature of Respiratory Control
VIII. Evidence for a Direct Involvement of the Oxidation-Reduction Components in Energy Transduction
IX. Is an Intact Membrane Required for Energy Conservation?
X. Summary
Appendix I
Appendix II
References
Kinetics of Cytochromes b
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of Oxidation of the Cytochromes b
III. Kinetics of Reduction of the b Cytochromes
IV. Behavior of the b Cytochromes in the Antimycin A-Inhibited System
V. Behavior of the Cytochromes b at 0°C
VI. Kinetic Studies on Succinate-Cytochrome C1 Reductase
VII. Interpretation of the Reaction Kinetics of Cytochromes b
VIII. Kinetic Behavior of Cytochromes b and the Energy Coupling Reactions
IX. Summary
References
Mitochondrial Coupling Factors
I. Introduction
II. Problems Encountered in the Isolation, Identification, and Assay of Coupling Factors
III. Properties of Isolated Coupling Factors
IV. Evidence for the Functional Role of Coupling Factors
V. Structural Role of Coupling Factors
VI. Alternative Approaches to the Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Coupling Factors
VII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216898
About the Editor
D. Rao Sanadi
Lester Packer
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA