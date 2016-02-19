Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 5 provides information pertinent to the molecular properties of purified enzymes and defined reactions. This book presents the development in the research on oxidative phosphorylation.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the contributions to the knowledge of membrane structure based on X-ray diffraction analysis. This text then examines the reactions of chlorophyll in model systems and the luminescence linked with light absorptions, which relate to the early events in photosynthesis. Other chapters relate spectroscopic and EPR measurements to redox changes linked with energy coupling in the mitochondrial electron carriers. This book discusses as well the role of soluble proteins in the energy transfer process of oxidative phosphorylation. The final chapter deals with the chemical and structural properties of the photoreceptors in the visual process.

This book is a valuable resource for biophysicists, physiologists, biologists, biochemists, physical chemists, and research workers.