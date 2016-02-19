Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525057, 9781483216898

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi Lester Packer
eBook ISBN: 9781483216898
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 390
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 5 provides information pertinent to the molecular properties of purified enzymes and defined reactions. This book presents the development in the research on oxidative phosphorylation.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the contributions to the knowledge of membrane structure based on X-ray diffraction analysis. This text then examines the reactions of chlorophyll in model systems and the luminescence linked with light absorptions, which relate to the early events in photosynthesis. Other chapters relate spectroscopic and EPR measurements to redox changes linked with energy coupling in the mitochondrial electron carriers. This book discusses as well the role of soluble proteins in the energy transfer process of oxidative phosphorylation. The final chapter deals with the chemical and structural properties of the photoreceptors in the visual process.

This book is a valuable resource for biophysicists, physiologists, biologists, biochemists, physical chemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

X-Ray Diffraction Studies on Biological Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Structure Analysis

III. Surface Structure of Membranes

IV. Lamellar Structure of Nerve Myelin

V. Lamellar Structure of Retinal Photoreceptors

VI. Oriented Membrane Preparations

VII. Membrane Dispersions

VIII. The Arrangement of the Lipid Hydrocarbon Chains

IX. The Localization of the Terminal Methyl Groups

X. Summary and Conclusions

XI. General Perspective

References

Chlorophyll and Light Energy Transduction in Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Chlorophyll as Electron Donor-Acceptor

III. Endogamous Chlorophyll Dimers and Oligomers

IV. Visible Absorption Spectra of Chlorophyll Oligomers and the Nature of Antenna Chlorophyll

V. Exogamous Chlorophyll-Nucleophile Adducts

VI. Photoactivity of Chlorophyll Species

VII. ESR of in Vivo Active Center Chlorophyll

VIII. Chlorophyll Model for Conversion of Light

References

Chemically and Physically Induced Luminescence as a Probe of Photosynthetic Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Luminescence Induced by an Acid-Base Transition

III. Various Other Chemiluminescences

IV. Thermoluminescence

V. Ferricyanide-Induced Luminescence

VI. Salt-Induced Luminescence

VII. Flash Activation of Luminescence

VIII. Conclusion

References

The Reducing Side of Photosystem I

I. Introduction

II. FRS, ORS, and SL-ETH

III. CRS

IV. P430, Bound NHI, and Photoredoxin

V. "310" Factor

VI. D-2 Factor

VII. Phosphodoxin

VIII. Protein Factor

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

The Chemistry of Vertebrate and Invertebrate Visual Photoreceptors

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of Visual Photoreceptor Cells

III. Properties of Visual Pigments and Their Membranes

IV. The Chromophore of Visual Pigments

V. Photolysis of Visual Pigments

VI. Other Retinal-Based Pigments

VII. A Summing Up

References

Mechanism of Actomyosin ATPase and the Problem of Muscle Contraction

I. Introduction

II. Some General Properties of Muscle

III. Enzymatic Properties

IV. Problem of Relaxation

V. Enzyme Schemes and Contraction Models

References

Energy-Transducing Components in Mitochondrial Respiration

I. Introduction

II. The Thermodynamic Behavior of Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

III. The Oxidation-Reduction Potentials of the Components of Intact Mitochondria

IV. The Dependence of the Half-Reduction Potentials of the Components on the Phosphate Potential

V. A Thermodynamic Profile of the Respiratory Chain Components and the Energy Conservation Sites

VI. Oxidation-Reduction Potentials in "Open" and "Potential Clamped" Systems

VII. On the Nature of Respiratory Control

VIII. Evidence for a Direct Involvement of the Oxidation-Reduction Components in Energy Transduction

IX. Is an Intact Membrane Required for Energy Conservation?

X. Summary

Appendix I

Appendix II

References

Kinetics of Cytochromes b

I. Introduction

II. Kinetics of Oxidation of the Cytochromes b

III. Kinetics of Reduction of the b Cytochromes

IV. Behavior of the b Cytochromes in the Antimycin A-Inhibited System

V. Behavior of the Cytochromes b at 0°C

VI. Kinetic Studies on Succinate-Cytochrome C1 Reductase

VII. Interpretation of the Reaction Kinetics of Cytochromes b

VIII. Kinetic Behavior of Cytochromes b and the Energy Coupling Reactions

IX. Summary

References

Mitochondrial Coupling Factors

I. Introduction

II. Problems Encountered in the Isolation, Identification, and Assay of Coupling Factors

III. Properties of Isolated Coupling Factors

IV. Evidence for the Functional Role of Coupling Factors

V. Structural Role of Coupling Factors

VI. Alternative Approaches to the Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Coupling Factors

VII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

D. Rao Sanadi

Lester Packer

Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.

Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.

He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:

Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA

