Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 16 focuses on photosynthetic electron transfer, ATP-synthesizing reactions, and nitrogen fixation. It looks at the application of biochemistry and biophysics in the exploitation of gene isolation, sequencing, and analysis of structure and function. It also reviews photosystems I and II and electron transfer reactions in eukaryotic chloroplasts of more modern plants as well as in photosynthetic membranes of the very ancient cyanobacteria. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of photosystems I and II. Then, it discusses the ATP synthesis in chloroplasts, with special attention given to the genes and their protein products that produce the ATP synthase complexes of the plant mitochondria and chloroplasts. The reader is then introduced to the mechanism of proton gradient formation and calcium-gated control of the type of gradient formed, the evidence for localized domains of proton accumulation, the reaction center of purple bacteria, and the physical aspects of electron transfer. The final chapter examines the nitrogen fixation in plants and bacteria, with emphasis on the metabolic origins of the reducing power and ATP used in nitrogen fixation. Biophysicists, biochemists, and others interested in bioenergetics will find this book highly informative.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Photosystem II: Molecular Organization, Function, and Acclimation
I. Introduction
II. Thylakoid Membrane Subfractionation: A Main Route toward Understanding Photosystem II
III. The Multiprotein Complex
IV. The Water-Plastoquinone Oxidoreductase Activity
V. Light Inactivation of Photosystem II
VI. Thylakoid Membrane Organization and Dynamics of Photosystem II
VII. Long-Term Light Acclimation of Photosystem II
Photosystem I
I. Introduction
II. Primary Charge Separation in Photochemical Reaction Centers
III. Individual Components in Photosystem I
IV. Polypeptide Composition of Photosystem I
V. Studies of Photosystem I Complex by Electron Microscopy and X-Ray Diffraction
VI. Structural and Functional Correlation of Photosystem I with Bacterial and Photosystem II Reaction Centers
Electron Transport between Photosystem II and Photosystem I
I. Transmembrane Complexes
II. The Plastoquinone Connection between Photosystem II and the Cytochrome b6f Complex
III. Lateral Segregation and Distribution in the Thylakoid Membrane of Photosystem II, Photosystem I, and Cytochrome 66/Complexes
IV. Topography of the Cytochrome b6f Complex; Quinone Binding Sites; Activation of the LHC II Kinase
V. Plastoquinol:Plastocyanin Oxidoreductase: PQH2 Oxidation; Turnover of the Rieske Center and Cytochrome f; Reduction of Plastocyanin
VI. The Plastocyanin Connection between the Cytochrome b6f Complex and Photosystem I
VII. The Photosystem I Reaction Center
VIII. The Terminal Steps of Noncyclic Electron Transport
IX. Regulation of Noncyclic and Cyclic Electron Transport
Chloroplast and Plant Mitochondrial ATP Synthases
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast ATP Synthase (CF0F1)
III. Plant Mitochondrial ATP Synthase (F0F1)
IV. Sorting of Cytoplasmically Synthesized Subunits between Chloroplasts and Mitochondria
Energy Coupling in Chloroplasts: A Calcium-Gated Switch Controls Proton Fluxes between Localized and Delocalized Proton Gradients
I. Introduction
II. Mobile, Sequestered Protons within Membrane Domains
III. Criteria for Detecting Localized and Delocalized Energy Coupling in Thylakoids
IV. Linking Domain Protons with Energy-Coupling Proton Fluxes
V. Two Localized Buffering Domains with Different pKa Values, Deduced from ATP Formation Onset Lags and Proton Uptake in the Presence or Absence of Pyridine
VI. Other Reports Showing Localized or Delocalized Coupling in Thylakoids
VII. Regulation of Localized and Delocalized Energy Coupling: Calcium-Gated Proton Fluxes
VIII. Calcium-Controlled Proton Flux Gating in Intact Chloroplasts
IX. Physiological Implications of Calcium-Gated Proton Fluxes
The Reaction Center Protein from Purple Bacteria: Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Reaction Center Structure and Function
III. Theoretical Treatments of Reaction Centers
IV Energetics of Reactions Involving (BChl)2, BPh, and QA
V. Electron Transfers in the Reaction Center: Free Energy, Temperature, and Path Dependence
VI. Free Energy and Rates of Electron Transfers between QA and QB
VII. Free Energy and Rates of Reactions with Bound Cytochromes
VIII. Factors Controlling Binding of Cofactors to the Reaction Center
IX. Further Questions
Energetics of and Sources of Energy for Biological Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Nitrogenase Enzyme System
III. The Nitrogenase Reactions
IV. Thermodynamics of the Nitrogenase Reaction
V. Electron Donors to the Nitrogenase Complex
VI. Sources of ATP for Nitrogenase
VII. Integration of Nitrogenase Activity into Metabolism
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
