Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 16 focuses on photosynthetic electron transfer, ATP-synthesizing reactions, and nitrogen fixation. It looks at the application of biochemistry and biophysics in the exploitation of gene isolation, sequencing, and analysis of structure and function. It also reviews photosystems I and II and electron transfer reactions in eukaryotic chloroplasts of more modern plants as well as in photosynthetic membranes of the very ancient cyanobacteria. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of photosystems I and II. Then, it discusses the ATP synthesis in chloroplasts, with special attention given to the genes and their protein products that produce the ATP synthase complexes of the plant mitochondria and chloroplasts. The reader is then introduced to the mechanism of proton gradient formation and calcium-gated control of the type of gradient formed, the evidence for localized domains of proton accumulation, the reaction center of purple bacteria, and the physical aspects of electron transfer. The final chapter examines the nitrogen fixation in plants and bacteria, with emphasis on the metabolic origins of the reducing power and ATP used in nitrogen fixation. Biophysicists, biochemists, and others interested in bioenergetics will find this book highly informative.

Photosystem II: Molecular Organization, Function, and Acclimation

I. Introduction

II. Thylakoid Membrane Subfractionation: A Main Route toward Understanding Photosystem II

III. The Multiprotein Complex

IV. The Water-Plastoquinone Oxidoreductase Activity

V. Light Inactivation of Photosystem II

VI. Thylakoid Membrane Organization and Dynamics of Photosystem II

VII. Long-Term Light Acclimation of Photosystem II

Photosystem I

I. Introduction

II. Primary Charge Separation in Photochemical Reaction Centers

III. Individual Components in Photosystem I

IV. Polypeptide Composition of Photosystem I

V. Studies of Photosystem I Complex by Electron Microscopy and X-Ray Diffraction

VI. Structural and Functional Correlation of Photosystem I with Bacterial and Photosystem II Reaction Centers

Electron Transport between Photosystem II and Photosystem I

I. Transmembrane Complexes

II. The Plastoquinone Connection between Photosystem II and the Cytochrome b6f Complex

III. Lateral Segregation and Distribution in the Thylakoid Membrane of Photosystem II, Photosystem I, and Cytochrome 66/Complexes

IV. Topography of the Cytochrome b6f Complex; Quinone Binding Sites; Activation of the LHC II Kinase

V. Plastoquinol:Plastocyanin Oxidoreductase: PQH2 Oxidation; Turnover of the Rieske Center and Cytochrome f; Reduction of Plastocyanin

VI. The Plastocyanin Connection between the Cytochrome b6f Complex and Photosystem I

VII. The Photosystem I Reaction Center

VIII. The Terminal Steps of Noncyclic Electron Transport

IX. Regulation of Noncyclic and Cyclic Electron Transport

Chloroplast and Plant Mitochondrial ATP Synthases

I. Introduction

II. Chloroplast ATP Synthase (CF0F1)

III. Plant Mitochondrial ATP Synthase (F0F1)

IV. Sorting of Cytoplasmically Synthesized Subunits between Chloroplasts and Mitochondria

Energy Coupling in Chloroplasts: A Calcium-Gated Switch Controls Proton Fluxes between Localized and Delocalized Proton Gradients

I. Introduction

II. Mobile, Sequestered Protons within Membrane Domains

III. Criteria for Detecting Localized and Delocalized Energy Coupling in Thylakoids

IV. Linking Domain Protons with Energy-Coupling Proton Fluxes

V. Two Localized Buffering Domains with Different pKa Values, Deduced from ATP Formation Onset Lags and Proton Uptake in the Presence or Absence of Pyridine

VI. Other Reports Showing Localized or Delocalized Coupling in Thylakoids

VII. Regulation of Localized and Delocalized Energy Coupling: Calcium-Gated Proton Fluxes

VIII. Calcium-Controlled Proton Flux Gating in Intact Chloroplasts

IX. Physiological Implications of Calcium-Gated Proton Fluxes

The Reaction Center Protein from Purple Bacteria: Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Overview of Reaction Center Structure and Function

III. Theoretical Treatments of Reaction Centers

IV Energetics of Reactions Involving (BChl)2, BPh, and QA

V. Electron Transfers in the Reaction Center: Free Energy, Temperature, and Path Dependence

VI. Free Energy and Rates of Electron Transfers between QA and QB

VII. Free Energy and Rates of Reactions with Bound Cytochromes

VIII. Factors Controlling Binding of Cofactors to the Reaction Center

IX. Further Questions

Energetics of and Sources of Energy for Biological Nitrogen Fixation

I. Introduction

II. Description of the Nitrogenase Enzyme System

III. The Nitrogenase Reactions

IV. Thermodynamics of the Nitrogenase Reaction

V. Electron Donors to the Nitrogenase Complex

VI. Sources of ATP for Nitrogenase

VII. Integration of Nitrogenase Activity into Metabolism

Index

