Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 15: Structure, Biogenesis, and Assembly of Energy Transducing Enzyme Systems presents the reaction mechanisms involved in membrane-associated energy transducing processes at the molecular level. This book discusses the developments in the energy transducing systems.

Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the composition and structural aspects of the four respiratory chain complexes. This text then discusses the genetic aspects of various energy transducing systems. Other chapters consider the electron transfer chains of chloroplast, mitochondria, and some photosynthetic bacteria, which contain a multiprotein complex with similar functional and structural properties. This book discusses as well the structure and function of multiple and variable amounts of subunits in cytochrome-c oxidase from various organisms. The final chapter deals with the interdisciplinary path of bioenergetics, with the center of gravity moving from chemistry through genetics to physics.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists.