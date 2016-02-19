Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525156, 9781483216997

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Structure, Biogenesis, and Assembly of Energy Transducing Enzyme Systems

Editors: C. P. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781483216997
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 1987
Page Count: 402
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 15: Structure, Biogenesis, and Assembly of Energy Transducing Enzyme Systems presents the reaction mechanisms involved in membrane-associated energy transducing processes at the molecular level. This book discusses the developments in the energy transducing systems.

Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the composition and structural aspects of the four respiratory chain complexes. This text then discusses the genetic aspects of various energy transducing systems. Other chapters consider the electron transfer chains of chloroplast, mitochondria, and some photosynthetic bacteria, which contain a multiprotein complex with similar functional and structural properties. This book discusses as well the structure and function of multiple and variable amounts of subunits in cytochrome-c oxidase from various organisms. The final chapter deals with the interdisciplinary path of bioenergetics, with the center of gravity moving from chemistry through genetics to physics.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Structure of NADH-Ubiquinone Reductase (Complex I)

I. Introduction

II. Catalytic Properties

III. Monomer or Dimer

IV. The Polypeptide Composition

V. Fragmentation of the Enzyme

VI. Structural Studies Using Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Probes

VII. The Structure of the Enzyme and Its Relationship to Mechanism

References

Structure of the Succinate-Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase (Complex II)

I. Introduction

II. Iron-Sulfur Clusters of Succinate Dehydrogenase

III. Cytochrome b of the Succinate-UQ Reductase

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Structure of Mitochondrial Ubiquinol-Cytochrome-c Reductase (Complex III)

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Molecular Weight

III. Structural Features of Subunits

IV. Three-Dimensional Structure

V. Topography of Subunits

VI. Structure-Function Relationship

VII. Summary

References

Structure of Cytochrome-c Oxidase

I. Introduction

II. Size and Shape of of the Bovine Heart Cytochrome-c Oxidase

III. Aggregation State in Relation to Function

IV. Prosthetic Groups

V. Subunit Structure

VI. Arrangement of Polypeptides in the Cytochrome-c Oxidase Complex

VII. Identification of Apoproteins for the Redox Centers

VIII. Proton Pumping and Subunit MtIII

IX. Cytochrome c Binding Sites and Subunit MtII

X. Role of the Cytoplasmically Synthesized Polypeptides in Cytochrome-c Oxidase Activity

References

Evolution of a Regulatory Enzyme: Cytochrome-c Oxidase (Complex IV)

I. Introduction

II. Role of Cytochrome-c Oxidase in Energy Metabolism

III. Catalytic Cofactors and Role of Lipids

IV. Biosynthesis and Assembly

V. Subunit Composition

VI. Tissue-Specific Isozymes

VII. Amino Acid Sequences

VIII. Structure and Membrane Orientation

IX. Binding Domains

X. Kinetics

XI. Proton Translocation

XII. Regulatory Function of Subunits

XIII. Evolution of Cytochrome-c Oxidase

References

The Assembly of F1F0-ATPase in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. Assembly of the b Subunit into a Functional F0

III. Proton-Impermeable F0 Sectors Resulting from Mutant F1-ATPase Subunits

IV. Assembly of F0 Subunits in Genetically Engineered Strains

V. Summary

References

Biogenesis of Mitochondrial Energy Transducing Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Biogenesis of Nuclear-Coded Mitochondrial Proteins

III. Biogenesis of Proteins Coded by Mitochondrial Genes

IV. Coordination Between Cytoplasmic and Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis

V. Assembly of Protein Complexes

VI. Biogenesis Pathways

VII. Perspectives

References

Biogenesis of Mammalian Mitochondria

I. The Mitochondrial Genome

II. Mitochondrial Proteins Encoded in the Nucleus

III. Nuclear and Mitochondrial Interactions

IV. Mitochondria and Disease

References

Structure and Biogenesis of Chloroplast Coupling Factor CF0CF1-ATPase

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Chloroplast ATPase

III. Biogenesis of the Proton-ATPase Complex

IV. Future Directions

References

Mitochondrial Gene Products

I. Introduction

II. Ribosomal RNAs

III. Transfer RNAs

IV. Proteins

V. Other Gene Products

VI. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Overview: Bioenergetics Between Chemistry, Genetics, and Physics

I. Introduction

II. Proteins Are Molecular Engines

III. How Engines Evolved

IV. How Engines are Assembled

V. How Engines are Maintained

VI. Future Prospects: Bioenergetics Beyond Chemistry, Genetics, and Physics

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216997

About the Editor

C. P. Lee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.