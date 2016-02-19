Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Structure, Biogenesis, and Assembly of Energy Transducing Enzyme Systems
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 15: Structure, Biogenesis, and Assembly of Energy Transducing Enzyme Systems presents the reaction mechanisms involved in membrane-associated energy transducing processes at the molecular level. This book discusses the developments in the energy transducing systems.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the composition and structural aspects of the four respiratory chain complexes. This text then discusses the genetic aspects of various energy transducing systems. Other chapters consider the electron transfer chains of chloroplast, mitochondria, and some photosynthetic bacteria, which contain a multiprotein complex with similar functional and structural properties. This book discusses as well the structure and function of multiple and variable amounts of subunits in cytochrome-c oxidase from various organisms. The final chapter deals with the interdisciplinary path of bioenergetics, with the center of gravity moving from chemistry through genetics to physics.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Structure of NADH-Ubiquinone Reductase (Complex I)
I. Introduction
II. Catalytic Properties
III. Monomer or Dimer
IV. The Polypeptide Composition
V. Fragmentation of the Enzyme
VI. Structural Studies Using Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Probes
VII. The Structure of the Enzyme and Its Relationship to Mechanism
References
Structure of the Succinate-Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase (Complex II)
I. Introduction
II. Iron-Sulfur Clusters of Succinate Dehydrogenase
III. Cytochrome b of the Succinate-UQ Reductase
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Structure of Mitochondrial Ubiquinol-Cytochrome-c Reductase (Complex III)
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Molecular Weight
III. Structural Features of Subunits
IV. Three-Dimensional Structure
V. Topography of Subunits
VI. Structure-Function Relationship
VII. Summary
References
Structure of Cytochrome-c Oxidase
I. Introduction
II. Size and Shape of of the Bovine Heart Cytochrome-c Oxidase
III. Aggregation State in Relation to Function
IV. Prosthetic Groups
V. Subunit Structure
VI. Arrangement of Polypeptides in the Cytochrome-c Oxidase Complex
VII. Identification of Apoproteins for the Redox Centers
VIII. Proton Pumping and Subunit MtIII
IX. Cytochrome c Binding Sites and Subunit MtII
X. Role of the Cytoplasmically Synthesized Polypeptides in Cytochrome-c Oxidase Activity
References
Evolution of a Regulatory Enzyme: Cytochrome-c Oxidase (Complex IV)
I. Introduction
II. Role of Cytochrome-c Oxidase in Energy Metabolism
III. Catalytic Cofactors and Role of Lipids
IV. Biosynthesis and Assembly
V. Subunit Composition
VI. Tissue-Specific Isozymes
VII. Amino Acid Sequences
VIII. Structure and Membrane Orientation
IX. Binding Domains
X. Kinetics
XI. Proton Translocation
XII. Regulatory Function of Subunits
XIII. Evolution of Cytochrome-c Oxidase
References
The Assembly of F1F0-ATPase in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Assembly of the b Subunit into a Functional F0
III. Proton-Impermeable F0 Sectors Resulting from Mutant F1-ATPase Subunits
IV. Assembly of F0 Subunits in Genetically Engineered Strains
V. Summary
References
Biogenesis of Mitochondrial Energy Transducing Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Biogenesis of Nuclear-Coded Mitochondrial Proteins
III. Biogenesis of Proteins Coded by Mitochondrial Genes
IV. Coordination Between Cytoplasmic and Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis
V. Assembly of Protein Complexes
VI. Biogenesis Pathways
VII. Perspectives
References
Biogenesis of Mammalian Mitochondria
I. The Mitochondrial Genome
II. Mitochondrial Proteins Encoded in the Nucleus
III. Nuclear and Mitochondrial Interactions
IV. Mitochondria and Disease
References
Structure and Biogenesis of Chloroplast Coupling Factor CF0CF1-ATPase
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Chloroplast ATPase
III. Biogenesis of the Proton-ATPase Complex
IV. Future Directions
References
Mitochondrial Gene Products
I. Introduction
II. Ribosomal RNAs
III. Transfer RNAs
IV. Proteins
V. Other Gene Products
VI. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Overview: Bioenergetics Between Chemistry, Genetics, and Physics
I. Introduction
II. Proteins Are Molecular Engines
III. How Engines Evolved
IV. How Engines are Assembled
V. How Engines are Maintained
VI. Future Prospects: Bioenergetics Beyond Chemistry, Genetics, and Physics
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
