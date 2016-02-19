Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 14
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 14 provides information pertinent to the structure and function relationship of energy-transducing membranes. This book presents a number of biochemical and biophysical approaches that are valuable in some systems.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cytochrome oxidase, a noncrystallizable membrane protein. This text then determines the interaction of small organic molecules with biological membranes on a molecular level. Other chapters consider the various physical techniques that are used to investigate the structural and dynamic properties of proteins, lipids, and membranes, including neutron diffraction, X-ray diffraction, electron microscopy, optical rotatory dispersion, nuclear magnetic resonance, fluorescence spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy. This book discusses as well the biological importance of metal ions. The final chapter deals with optical activity spectroscopy as a recognized tool for the examination of the conformation of biological macromolecules.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biophysicists, and biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Structure of Cytochrome Oxidase Redox Centers in Native and Modified Forms: An EXAFS Study
I. Introduction
II. General Background
III. EXAFS Studies on the Resting Enzyme
IV. Cu EXAFS
V. Fe EXAFS
VI. EXAFS Study on the Pulsed Oxidase
VII. Chemical Studies
VIII. The Active Site of Cytochrome Oxidase in Its Resting (S-Bridged) and Pulsed (Nonbridged) Forms
IX. Summary
References
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction for Probing the Interactions of Small Molecules with Membrane Structures
I. Overview
II. Small Molecule-Membrane Systems Employed
III. Neutron Diffraction Approach
IV. X-Ray Diffraction Approach
V. Drug "Conformation" and Orientation in Biological Membranes
VI. Molecular Model for Drug Binding to Cardiac Sarcolemmal Receptors
VII. Conclusions
References
19F NMR Investigations of Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Types of Nuclei Used in Membrane Studies by NMR
III. Theoretical Aspects of 19F NMR as Applied to Membrane Systems
IV. 19F NMR Studies of Model Membrane Systems
V. 19F NMR Studies of Bacterial Membrane Lipids
VI. A Strategy For Investigating Protein-Lipid Interactions in Membranes Using 19F NMR
VII. Perturbations Produced by Substituting 19F Atoms for 1H Atoms in Membrane Lipids and Proteins
VIII. Summary
References
Metal Ion NMR: Application to Biological Systems
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Applications
References
Circular Dichroism Studies of Electron-Transport Components
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Intrinsic Circular Dichroism Spectra
IV. Extrinsic Circular Dichroism Spectra
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th July 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216980