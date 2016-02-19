Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525149, 9781483216980

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 14

Editors: C. P. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781483216980
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1985
Page Count: 208
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 14 provides information pertinent to the structure and function relationship of energy-transducing membranes. This book presents a number of biochemical and biophysical approaches that are valuable in some systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cytochrome oxidase, a noncrystallizable membrane protein. This text then determines the interaction of small organic molecules with biological membranes on a molecular level. Other chapters consider the various physical techniques that are used to investigate the structural and dynamic properties of proteins, lipids, and membranes, including neutron diffraction, X-ray diffraction, electron microscopy, optical rotatory dispersion, nuclear magnetic resonance, fluorescence spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy. This book discusses as well the biological importance of metal ions. The final chapter deals with optical activity spectroscopy as a recognized tool for the examination of the conformation of biological macromolecules.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biophysicists, and biologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Structure of Cytochrome Oxidase Redox Centers in Native and Modified Forms: An EXAFS Study

I. Introduction

II. General Background

III. EXAFS Studies on the Resting Enzyme

IV. Cu EXAFS

V. Fe EXAFS

VI. EXAFS Study on the Pulsed Oxidase

VII. Chemical Studies

VIII. The Active Site of Cytochrome Oxidase in Its Resting (S-Bridged) and Pulsed (Nonbridged) Forms

IX. Summary

References

X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction for Probing the Interactions of Small Molecules with Membrane Structures

I. Overview

II. Small Molecule-Membrane Systems Employed

III. Neutron Diffraction Approach

IV. X-Ray Diffraction Approach

V. Drug "Conformation" and Orientation in Biological Membranes

VI. Molecular Model for Drug Binding to Cardiac Sarcolemmal Receptors

VII. Conclusions

References

19F NMR Investigations of Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Types of Nuclei Used in Membrane Studies by NMR

III. Theoretical Aspects of 19F NMR as Applied to Membrane Systems

IV. 19F NMR Studies of Model Membrane Systems

V. 19F NMR Studies of Bacterial Membrane Lipids

VI. A Strategy For Investigating Protein-Lipid Interactions in Membranes Using 19F NMR

VII. Perturbations Produced by Substituting 19F Atoms for 1H Atoms in Membrane Lipids and Proteins

VIII. Summary

References

Metal Ion NMR: Application to Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Applications

References

Circular Dichroism Studies of Electron-Transport Components

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Intrinsic Circular Dichroism Spectra

IV. Extrinsic Circular Dichroism Spectra

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216980

