Current Topics in Amorphous Materials
1st Edition
Physics & Technology
Description
This review addresses the current state-of-the-art in the physics of amorphous materials and its practical applications. Because of the keen interest in these new technological innovations in the amorphous material application fields, particular emphasis has been placed on some important basic knowledge and current topics in the application fields which inlude information directly useful to scientists and R&D engineers in industry, institutes and university laboratories.
Table of Contents
Preface. Part 1: Materials Physics and Chemistry. Introduction. Short-range structure. Dynamical structure. Medium-range structure. Quasicrystals. Electronic and magnetic properties. Part 2: Amorphous Materials. Introduction. Processing. New amorphous alloys and properties. Applications. Part 3: Progress in magnetic material and applications. Introduction. Materials and magnetic properties. Applications. Part 4: Physics and Technology of Amorphous Semiconductors. Introduction. Structure and related knowledges. Electronic and optical properties. Film deposition technologies. Devices physics and superlattices. Devices. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 14th January 1994
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290300
About the Editor
Y. Sakurai
Y. Hamakawa
K. Shirae
T. Masumoto
K. Suzuki
Affiliations and Expertise
