Current Topics in Amorphous Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815767, 9781483290300

Current Topics in Amorphous Materials

1st Edition

Physics & Technology

Editors: Y. Sakurai Y. Hamakawa K. Shirae T. Masumoto K. Suzuki
eBook ISBN: 9781483290300
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 14th January 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This review addresses the current state-of-the-art in the physics of amorphous materials and its practical applications. Because of the keen interest in these new technological innovations in the amorphous material application fields, particular emphasis has been placed on some important basic knowledge and current topics in the application fields which inlude information directly useful to scientists and R&D engineers in industry, institutes and university laboratories.

Table of Contents

Preface. Part 1: Materials Physics and Chemistry. Introduction. Short-range structure. Dynamical structure. Medium-range structure. Quasicrystals. Electronic and magnetic properties. Part 2: Amorphous Materials. Introduction. Processing. New amorphous alloys and properties. Applications. Part 3: Progress in magnetic material and applications. Introduction. Materials and magnetic properties. Applications. Part 4: Physics and Technology of Amorphous Semiconductors. Introduction. Structure and related knowledges. Electronic and optical properties. Film deposition technologies. Devices physics and superlattices. Devices. Subject index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483290300

About the Editor

Y. Sakurai

Y. Hamakawa

K. Shirae

T. Masumoto

K. Suzuki

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Pathology & Lab Medicine, 410 Brinkhous Bullitt Bldg, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.