Current Therapy in Reptile Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Current Therapy in Reptile Medicine and Surgery is a valuable reference that emphasizes topics of real clinical relevance in reptile and amphibian medicine. With details on therapeutic regimens, this text also features coverage of infectious diseases, anesthesia, surgery, and advances in biology and conservation. Colorful illustrations showcase exotic animals, and numerous tables and figures provide quick access to essential information.
"This is a great book for anyone interested in herptile medicine and surgery, worth every penny and I am sure will go on to become a regular series." Reviewed by: Jonathan Cracknell. Date: 25/07/2014
Key Features
- Selected topics of real clinical significance from the latest veterinary scientific literature explore today’s reptile and amphibian practice.
- A discussion of the most current theory and practical applications of diagnostic endoscopy in reptiles provides insight into minimally-invasive endoscopic procedures, including biopsy techniques.
- Expert contributors combine forces to bring you the most cutting-edge information available, offering authoritative and sometimes controversial opinions in particular areas.
- Expert contributors offer the most current thoughts on diagnosing new and emerging diseases, including a thorough review of molecular diagnostics.
- The latest therapeutics are discussed, and the most up-to-date formulary and library of normal clinical pathology values is provided.
- The most current and comprehensive discussion of amphibian medicine in print in the last decade!
Table of Contents
Specialization in Reptile Medicine
SECTION I: ADVANCES IN REPTILE MEDICINE
1. Current Herpetological Husbandry and Products
2. Common Pathology and Diseases Seen in Pet Store Reptiles
3. Clinical Aspects of Evolution in Reptile Medicine
4. Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics
5. Clinical Virology
6. Updates on Fungal Infections in Reptiles
7. Therapeutics
8. Clinical Pathology
9. CT and MRI
10. Ultrasonography
11. Conditioning and Behavioral Training in Reptiles
SECTION II: ADVANCES IN ANESTHESIA, SURGERY AND ANALGESIA
12. Anesthesia
13. Diagnostic Endoscopy
14. Endosurgery
15. Vacuum Assisted Wound Closure in Chelonians
16. New Techniques in Chelonian Shell Repair
17. Video Telescopic Operating Microscope: A Recent Development in Reptile Microsurgery
18. Analgesia
19. Reptiles and Amphibians in Laboratory Animal Medicine
SECTION III: ADVANCES IN AMPHIBIAN MEDICINE
20. Amphibian Therapy
21. Amphibian Diversity in a New Era of Amphibian Taxonomy
22. Exhibiting Amphibians
23. Infectious Diseases of Amphibians: It Isn't Just Redleg Anymore
24. Chytridiomycosis
25. Short Tongue Syndrome and Hypovitaminosis A
26. Ranaviruses
SECTION IV: ADVANCES IN BIOLOGY, CONSERVATION, LEGAL AND RESEARCH
27. Conservation Issues
28. Invasive and Introduced Reptiles and Amphibians
29. Techniques for Working with Wild Reptiles
30. Forensics in Reptile Investigation
APPENDICES
Appendix 1: Developing your Reptile Medicine IQ: Learning How to Get the Most Out of and Contribute to the Herpetologic Literature
Appendix 2: Drug Formulary and Laboratory Normals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 16th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455708932
About the Editor
Douglas Mader
Affiliations and Expertise
Marathon Veterinary Hospital, Marathon, FL