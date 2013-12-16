Current Therapy in Reptile Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455708932, 9780323242936

Current Therapy in Reptile Medicine and Surgery

1st Edition

Editors: Douglas Mader Stephen Divers
eBook ISBN: 9780323242936
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455708932
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th December 2013
Page Count: 488
Description

Current Therapy in Reptile Medicine and Surgery is a valuable reference that emphasizes topics of real clinical relevance in reptile and amphibian medicine. With details on therapeutic regimens, this text also features coverage of infectious diseases, anesthesia, surgery, and advances in biology and conservation. Colorful illustrations showcase exotic animals, and numerous tables and figures provide quick access to essential information.

"This is a great book for anyone interested in herptile medicine and surgery, worth every penny and I am sure will go on to become a regular series." Reviewed by: Jonathan Cracknell. Date: 25/07/2014

Key Features

  • Selected topics of real clinical significance from the latest veterinary scientific literature explore today’s reptile and amphibian practice.

  • A discussion of the most current theory and practical applications of diagnostic endoscopy in reptiles provides insight into minimally-invasive endoscopic procedures, including biopsy techniques.

  • Expert contributors combine forces to bring you the most cutting-edge information available, offering authoritative and sometimes controversial opinions in particular areas.

  • Expert contributors offer the most current thoughts on diagnosing new and emerging diseases, including a thorough review of molecular diagnostics.

  • The latest therapeutics are discussed, and the most up-to-date formulary and library of normal clinical pathology values is provided.

  • The most current and comprehensive discussion of amphibian medicine in print in the last decade!

Table of Contents

Specialization in Reptile Medicine

SECTION I: ADVANCES IN REPTILE MEDICINE

1. Current Herpetological Husbandry and Products

2. Common Pathology and Diseases Seen in Pet Store Reptiles

3. Clinical Aspects of Evolution in Reptile Medicine

4. Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5. Clinical Virology

6. Updates on Fungal Infections in Reptiles

7. Therapeutics

8. Clinical Pathology

9. CT and MRI

10. Ultrasonography

11. Conditioning and Behavioral Training in Reptiles

SECTION II: ADVANCES IN ANESTHESIA, SURGERY AND ANALGESIA

12. Anesthesia

13. Diagnostic Endoscopy

14. Endosurgery

15. Vacuum Assisted Wound Closure in Chelonians

16. New Techniques in Chelonian Shell Repair

17. Video Telescopic Operating Microscope: A Recent Development in Reptile Microsurgery

18. Analgesia

19. Reptiles and Amphibians in Laboratory Animal Medicine

SECTION III: ADVANCES IN AMPHIBIAN MEDICINE

20. Amphibian Therapy

21. Amphibian Diversity in a New Era of Amphibian Taxonomy

22. Exhibiting Amphibians

23. Infectious Diseases of Amphibians: It Isn't Just Redleg Anymore

24. Chytridiomycosis

25. Short Tongue Syndrome and Hypovitaminosis A

26. Ranaviruses

SECTION IV: ADVANCES IN BIOLOGY, CONSERVATION, LEGAL AND RESEARCH

27. Conservation Issues

28. Invasive and Introduced Reptiles and Amphibians

29. Techniques for Working with Wild Reptiles

30. Forensics in Reptile Investigation

APPENDICES

Appendix 1: Developing your Reptile Medicine IQ: Learning How to Get the Most Out of and Contribute to the Herpetologic Literature

Appendix 2: Drug Formulary and Laboratory Normals

About the Editor

Douglas Mader

Affiliations and Expertise

Marathon Veterinary Hospital, Marathon, FL

Stephen Divers

