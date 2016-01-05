Current Therapy in Exotic Pet Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455740840, 9780323243551

Current Therapy in Exotic Pet Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Mitchell Thomas Tully
eBook ISBN: 9780323243551
eBook ISBN: 9781455740864
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455740840
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2016
Page Count: 512
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This brand-new, full-color reference is a foundational text for veterinarians and veterinary students learning about companion exotic animal diseases. Organized by body system, Current Therapy in Exotic Pet Practice walks students through the most relevant information concerning the diagnosis and treatment of exotic animals — including the most relevant information on anatomy, physical examination, diagnostic testing, disease conditions, therapeutics, epidemiology of diseases, and zoonoses. Topics such as captive care, current standards of care for all exotic species, veterinary clinical epidemiology, and the effective prevention and management of infectious diseases are also included.

Key Features

  • Expert guidance on treating various disease conditions provides authoritative support for veterinarians who are less experienced in companion exotic pet care.
  • Renowned authors and editors carefully selected topics of real clinical importance. 
  • Detailed coverage on how to identify and treat diseases (from common to rare) helps alleviate apprehension a veterinarian may feel when treating an unfamiliar species.
  • Includes the latest information from the current scientific literature and addresses hot topics associated with treating companion exotic animals today.
  • Vivid full-color images demonstrate the unique anatomic and medical features of each group of animals covered.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
      Mark A. Mitchell and Thomas N. Tully Jr.
    2. Integumentary system
      Samantha Haskins and Mark A. Mitchell
    3. Respiratory System
      Hugues Beaufrere
    4. Cardiovascular System
      Hugues Beaufrere
    5. Gastrointestinal System
      Kenneth R. Welle
    6. Endocrine System
      Joao Brandao
    7. Musculoskeletal System
      Mike McFadden
    8. Central Nervous System
      Thomas N. Tully, Jr.
    9. Special Senses:  Ophthalmology
      Amber Labelle
    10. Reproductive Systems
      Megan Watson
    11. Excretory System
      Mark Acierno

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323243551
eBook ISBN:
9781455740864
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455740840

About the Author

Mark Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Thomas Tully

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Zoological Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.