Current Therapy in Exotic Pet Practice
1st Edition
Description
This brand-new, full-color reference is a foundational text for veterinarians and veterinary students learning about companion exotic animal diseases. Organized by body system, Current Therapy in Exotic Pet Practice walks students through the most relevant information concerning the diagnosis and treatment of exotic animals — including the most relevant information on anatomy, physical examination, diagnostic testing, disease conditions, therapeutics, epidemiology of diseases, and zoonoses. Topics such as captive care, current standards of care for all exotic species, veterinary clinical epidemiology, and the effective prevention and management of infectious diseases are also included.
Key Features
- Expert guidance on treating various disease conditions provides authoritative support for veterinarians who are less experienced in companion exotic pet care.
- Renowned authors and editors carefully selected topics of real clinical importance.
- Detailed coverage on how to identify and treat diseases (from common to rare) helps alleviate apprehension a veterinarian may feel when treating an unfamiliar species.
- Includes the latest information from the current scientific literature and addresses hot topics associated with treating companion exotic animals today.
- Vivid full-color images demonstrate the unique anatomic and medical features of each group of animals covered.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Mark A. Mitchell and Thomas N. Tully Jr.
2. Integumentary system
Samantha Haskins and Mark A. Mitchell
3. Respiratory System
Hugues Beaufrere
4. Cardiovascular System
Hugues Beaufrere
5. Gastrointestinal System
Kenneth R. Welle
6. Endocrine System
Joao Brandao
7. Musculoskeletal System
Mike McFadden
8. Central Nervous System
Thomas N. Tully, Jr.
9. Special Senses: Ophthalmology
Amber Labelle
10. Reproductive Systems
Megan Watson
11. Excretory System
Mark Acierno
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 5th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323243551
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740864
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455740840
About the Author
Mark Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
Thomas Tully
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Zoological Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA