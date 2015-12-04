Current Therapy in Avian Medicine and Surgery

Introduction/Foreword

SECTION 1: ADVANCES IN AVIAN MEDICINE

1. Avian Medicine: An Overview

A: A Historical View of Avian Medicine

B: Specializing in Avian Medicine and its Practice

C: Critical Thinking and Practical Application of Evidence-Based Medicine in Avian Practice

2. Infectious Disease

A: The Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

B: Avian Bornavirus and PDD

C: Psittacid Herpesviruses and Associated Diseases

D: Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease

E: Avian Influenza

F: Aspergillosis

G: Coccidial Diseases

H: Macrorhabdosis

I: Chlamydiosis

J: Mycobacteriosis

K: Usutu Virus

3. Neoplastic Diseases in Avian Species

4. Advancements in Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy

A: Foundations in Avian Nutrition

B: Advancements in Nutrition of Loridae

C: Nutriceuticals

5. Behavioral Medicine

6. The Cardiovascular System

7. Advancements in Diagnosis and Management of Disorders of the Colon and Cloaca

8. Pleura, Pericardium and Peritoneum: The Coelomic Cavities of Birds and There Relationship to the Lung-Air Sac System

9. The Nervous System

10. The Endocrine System

A: Anatomy and Physiology of the Protein Hormones and the Glands that Produce Them

B: Endocrinology of the Protein Hormones in Avian Species: Diseases

C: Diagnosis and Treatment of Avian Endocrine Diseases

11. The Immune System

12. Reproduction

A: Advancements in Methods for Improving Reproductive Success

B: Advancements in Methods for Decreasing Reproductive Success

13. Advances in Clinical Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine

A: Foundations in Avian Clinical Pathology

B: Hematology

C: Clinical Biochemistries

D: Cytology

E: Molecular Diagnostic Testing

F. Diagnostic Testing of Age of Birds and its Applications

14. Advances in Diagnostic Imaging

15. Management and Medicine of Backyard Poultry

16. Medicine of Strigiformes

17. Critical Care

18. Advancements in Diagnosis and Management of Toxicologic Problems

SECTION 2: ADVANCES IN ANESTHESIA, ANALGESIA AND SURGERY

19. Anesthesia

20. Recognition, Assessment and Management of Pain in Birds

21. Surgery

A: Principles of Microsurgery

B: Surgical Approaches to the Ventral Coelom and Selected Procedures

C: Surgical Approaches to the Left Lateral Coelom and Selected Procedures

D: Proventriculotomy/Ventriculotomy

E: Orthopedic Surgery

SECTION 3: ADVANCES IN WELFARE, CONSERVATION, AND PRACTICE MANAGEMENT

22. Advancements in Management of the Welfare of Avian Species

A: Foundations in Avian Welfare

B: Animal Welfare Acts and Their Influence on Avian Welfare

C: Wing Trimming or Deflighting Procedures – A Global View

D: The Human-Avian Bond

E: Euthanasia

23. Conservation of Avian Species

A: Foundations in Avian Conservation

B: Advancements in Radiotelemetry

C: The Spix's Macaw Recovery Program

D: The Takahe Recovery Project

E: The California Condor Recovery Project

F: The Whooping Recovery Project

24. Practice Management and Risk Management

A: Practice Management

B: Managing Risk in Avian Practice

C: The Forensic Necropsy

SECTION 4: PATTERN RECOGNITION

25: A Global View of Common Conditions in Common Companion Bird Species

A. Australia

B. Europe

C. North America

D. Mexico and Central America

E. South America

F. Africa

Appendices

Appendix 1 Table of Common Drugs and Approximate Doses

Appendix 2 Normal Clinical Pathologic Data

Appendix 3 Normal Biologic Data

