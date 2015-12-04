Current Therapy in Avian Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Description
A current and cutting-edge reference, Current Therapy in Avian Medicine and Surgery takes the popular Current Therapy approach in providing succinct and clear information pertinent to the medical care of avian species. Most chapters include an up-to-date delivery of the current state of knowledge on their subject material, and provide practical approaches and thought processes applicable to diagnosis and therapy where appropriate. Information is always easy to find, with topics including the latest advances in internal medicine; behavioral medicine; anesthesia, analgesia, and surgery. Sections dedicated to welfare, conservation, and practice risk management explore important, but less commonly discussed aspects of avian practice; and the pattern recognition portion of the text offers readers a view of what companion bird conditions are likely to be seen in practice in different parts of the world. Written by a team of highly regarded contributors from around the world, this text helps readers, regardless of location and current knowledge, develop and augment skills in the medical and surgical care of avian species.
Key Features
-
The Current Therapy format provides current, up-to-date, succinct and clear information pertinent to the medical and surgical care of avian species.
- Coverage of clinically significant topics includes current veterinary scientific literature and hot topics relating to today’s avian medicine and surgery.
- Coverage of a wide variety of bird species includes psittacines, pigeons, raptors, ratites, waterfowl, gallinaceous birds, and less common species.
- More than 800 full-color images show avian disease, management strategies and thought processes, and aid in formulating guidelines to care.
- World-renowned, expert contributors provide cutting-edge information, offering authoritative, accurate, and sometimes controversial opinions in many areas of study.
- Summary tables simplify the lookup of key facts and treatment guidelines.
- References in each chapter facilitate further reading and research on specific topics.
Table of Contents
Introduction/Foreword
SECTION 1: ADVANCES IN AVIAN MEDICINE
1. Avian Medicine: An Overview
A: A Historical View of Avian Medicine
B: Specializing in Avian Medicine and its Practice
C: Critical Thinking and Practical Application of Evidence-Based Medicine in Avian Practice
2. Infectious Disease
A: The Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases
B: Avian Bornavirus and PDD
C: Psittacid Herpesviruses and Associated Diseases
D: Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease
E: Avian Influenza
F: Aspergillosis
G: Coccidial Diseases
H: Macrorhabdosis
I: Chlamydiosis
J: Mycobacteriosis
K: Usutu Virus
3. Neoplastic Diseases in Avian Species
4. Advancements in Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy
A: Foundations in Avian Nutrition
B: Advancements in Nutrition of Loridae
C: Nutriceuticals
5. Behavioral Medicine
6. The Cardiovascular System
7. Advancements in Diagnosis and Management of Disorders of the Colon and Cloaca
8. Pleura, Pericardium and Peritoneum: The Coelomic Cavities of Birds and There Relationship to the Lung-Air Sac System
9. The Nervous System
10. The Endocrine System
A: Anatomy and Physiology of the Protein Hormones and the Glands that Produce Them
B: Endocrinology of the Protein Hormones in Avian Species: Diseases
C: Diagnosis and Treatment of Avian Endocrine Diseases
11. The Immune System
12. Reproduction
A: Advancements in Methods for Improving Reproductive Success
B: Advancements in Methods for Decreasing Reproductive Success
13. Advances in Clinical Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine
A: Foundations in Avian Clinical Pathology
B: Hematology
C: Clinical Biochemistries
D: Cytology
E: Molecular Diagnostic Testing
F. Diagnostic Testing of Age of Birds and its Applications
14. Advances in Diagnostic Imaging
15. Management and Medicine of Backyard Poultry
16. Medicine of Strigiformes
17. Critical Care
18. Advancements in Diagnosis and Management of Toxicologic Problems
SECTION 2: ADVANCES IN ANESTHESIA, ANALGESIA AND SURGERY
19. Anesthesia
20. Recognition, Assessment and Management of Pain in Birds
21. Surgery
A: Principles of Microsurgery
B: Surgical Approaches to the Ventral Coelom and Selected Procedures
C: Surgical Approaches to the Left Lateral Coelom and Selected Procedures
D: Proventriculotomy/Ventriculotomy
E: Orthopedic Surgery
SECTION 3: ADVANCES IN WELFARE, CONSERVATION, AND PRACTICE MANAGEMENT
22. Advancements in Management of the Welfare of Avian Species
A: Foundations in Avian Welfare
B: Animal Welfare Acts and Their Influence on Avian Welfare
C: Wing Trimming or Deflighting Procedures – A Global View
D: The Human-Avian Bond
E: Euthanasia
23. Conservation of Avian Species
A: Foundations in Avian Conservation
B: Advancements in Radiotelemetry
C: The Spix's Macaw Recovery Program
D: The Takahe Recovery Project
E: The California Condor Recovery Project
F: The Whooping Recovery Project
24. Practice Management and Risk Management
A: Practice Management
B: Managing Risk in Avian Practice
C: The Forensic Necropsy
SECTION 4: PATTERN RECOGNITION
25: A Global View of Common Conditions in Common Companion Bird Species
A. Australia
B. Europe
C. North America
D. Mexico and Central America
E. South America
F. Africa
Appendices
Appendix 1 Table of Common Drugs and Approximate Doses
Appendix 2 Normal Clinical Pathologic Data
Appendix 3 Normal Biologic Data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 4th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323243674
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455746729
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455746712