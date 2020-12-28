Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 40-4

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Nicole D. Pecora and Matthew Pettengill, will cover Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Update in Diagnostics of Bloodstream Infections, Panels and Syndromic Testing in Clinical Microbiology, Lab Consolidation and Centralization, Update in Susceptibility Testing: Phenotypic and Genotypic Methods, Genomics in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Automation in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Coronavirus Detection in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory: Are We Ready for Identifying and Diagnosing a Novel Strain?, Update on Biosafety and Emerging Infections for the Clinical Microbiology Lab, Update in Clinical Mycology, Point of Care Testing in Microbiology, Pediatric Diagnostic Microbiology, Antimicrobial Stewardship: What the Clinical Laboratory Needs to Know, Fellowship Training for the Future Clinical Microbiology Laboratory Director, Update in Diagnostics/Susceptibility of Mycobacterial Diseases, Role of the Clinical Microbiology Lab in One Health, Update in Infectious Disease Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, and more.

