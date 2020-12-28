Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Nicole D. Pecora and Matthew Pettengill, will cover Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Update in Diagnostics of Bloodstream Infections, Panels and Syndromic Testing in Clinical Microbiology, Lab Consolidation and Centralization, Update in Susceptibility Testing: Phenotypic and Genotypic Methods, Genomics in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Automation in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Coronavirus Detection in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory: Are We Ready for Identifying and Diagnosing a Novel Strain?, Update on Biosafety and Emerging Infections for the Clinical Microbiology Lab, Update in Clinical Mycology, Point of Care Testing in Microbiology, Pediatric Diagnostic Microbiology, Antimicrobial Stewardship: What the Clinical Laboratory Needs to Know, Fellowship Training for the Future Clinical Microbiology Laboratory Director, Update in Diagnostics/Susceptibility of Mycobacterial Diseases, Role of the Clinical Microbiology Lab in One Health, Update in Infectious Disease Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323733953
About the Editors
Nicole Pecora
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester
Matthew Pettengill
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Dept. of Pathology
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.