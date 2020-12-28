Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733953

Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Editors: Nicole Pecora Matthew Pettengill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733953
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Nicole D. Pecora and Matthew Pettengill, will cover Current Issues in Clinical Microbiology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Update in Diagnostics of Bloodstream Infections, Panels and Syndromic Testing in Clinical Microbiology, Lab Consolidation and Centralization, Update in Susceptibility Testing: Phenotypic and Genotypic Methods, Genomics in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Automation in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, Coronavirus Detection in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory: Are We Ready for Identifying and Diagnosing a Novel Strain?, Update on Biosafety and Emerging Infections for the Clinical Microbiology Lab, Update in Clinical Mycology, Point of Care Testing in Microbiology, Pediatric Diagnostic Microbiology, Antimicrobial Stewardship: What the Clinical Laboratory Needs to Know, Fellowship Training for the Future Clinical Microbiology Laboratory Director, Update in Diagnostics/Susceptibility of Mycobacterial Diseases, Role of the Clinical Microbiology Lab in One Health, Update in Infectious Disease Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323733953

About the Editors

Nicole Pecora

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester

Matthew Pettengill

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Dept. of Pathology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.