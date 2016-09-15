Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Dr. Jonathan W-C. Wong, currently is a professor in the Department of Biology, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong SAR. He is also serving as the Director of the Sino-Forest Applied Research Centre for Pearl River Delta Environment (ARCPE), as well as the Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre (HKORC). He received his M.Phil. from the Chinese University Hong Kong and Ph.D. degree from Murdoch University, Australia. He joined the Hong Kong Baptist University in 1992 and continues to serve in various capacities. Prof. Wong is serving as a Visiting Professor in the China University of Agriculture, Nanjing Agricultural University and Shangdong University, China. He conducts research in organic waste management and treatment with particular emphasis on composting and bioenergy production striving towards zero-waste organic waste disposal. He chaired three international conferences on solid waste (ICSWHK 2011, 2013 and 2015). He has served/serving as member of International Advisory Board, Scientific committee and in other capacities of various International Conferences. Prof. Wong was bestowed with Medal of Honor by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2011 for his service and contribution to the Environment. He is elected as a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts. He is serving in the Editorial Board of six journals, notably, as Regional Editor of ‘Environmental Technology’ and Board member of ‘Bioresource Technology’. Prof. Wong has authored over 500 publications including refereed journals, conferences proceedings, four patents, more than 100 technical reports, editing 12 books/journals volumes and others.