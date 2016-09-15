Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Production, Isolation and Purification of Industrial Products
Description
Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Production, Isolation and Purification of Industrial Products provides extensive coverage of new developments, state-of-the-art technologies, and potential future trends, focusing on industrial biotechnology and bioengineering practices for the production of industrial products, such as enzymes, organic acids, biopolymers, and biosurfactants, and the processes for isolating and purifying them from a production medium.
During the last few years, the tools of molecular biology and genetic and metabolic engineering have rendered tremendous improvements in the production of industrial products by fermentation. Structured by industrial product classifications, this book provides an overview of the current practice, status, and future potential for the production of these agents, along with reviews of the industrial scenario relating to their production.
Key Features
- Provides information on industrial bioprocesses for the production of microbial products by fermentation
- Includes separation and purification processes of fermentation products
- Presents economic and feasibility assessments of the various processes and their scaling up
- Links biotechnology and bioengineering for industrial process development
Readership
Postgraduate and PhD students and researchers in academia, government and corporate research in the area of bioengineering/biochemical engineering, biomedical/biological engineering and industrial biotechnology
Table of Contents
Part 1 Industrial and Therapeutic Enzymes
1. Amyloltic Enzymes: Alpha Amylase
2. Amylolytic Enzymes: Glucoamyalse
3. Pectinolytic enzymes
4. Cellulases
5. Industrial enzymes: Beta-glucosidases
6. Industrial enzymes: Xylanases
7. Proteolytic enzymes
8. Lipolytic enzymes
9. Laccases
10. Peroxidases
11. Therapeutic enzymes: L-Glutaminase
12. Therapeutic Enzymes: L-Asparaginases
13. Industrial & Therapeutic Enzymes- Penicillin acylase
Other Enzymes
14. Other Enzymes: Phytases
15. Chitinases
16. a-GALACTOSIDASES
17. B-GALACTOSIDASES
18. Inulinases
19. Keratinases
20. Tannases
21. Microbial Aminopeptidases
22. Nattokinases
23. Polysaccharide lyases
Part 2 Organic Acids
24. Production and application of lactic acid
25. Production and application of citric acid
26. Gluconic acid
27. Production and applications of succinic acid
Part 3 Biopolymers/Other Products
28. Production and application of polylactides (PLA)
29. Production and application of polyalkynotes (PHA)
30. Production and application of polyglutamic acid (PGA)
31. Production and application of 1,3 propanediol
32. Biodegradation of biopolymers
33. Production of fungal spores for biological control
Part 4 Products Isolation and Purification
34. Approaches for the isolation and purification of fermentation products
35. Cell disruption and isolation of intra-cellular products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 886
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636621
About the Editor
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Sangeeta Negi
Dr Sangeeta Negi is Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, India. She has a first class Master’s degree in Biochemistry and a PhD in Biotechnology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. She has also worked as an academic guest at the Biological Engineering Department; Polytech Clermont-Ferrand; Universite Baise Pascal, France; and at the Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group (BPE); Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL) Switzerland. Dr Negi’s current research interests are in the area of biofuels, industrial enzymes, and bioremediation. She is an editorial board member of the Journal of Waste Conversion, Bioproducts and Biotechnology, and Journal of Environmental Science and Sustainability. She has been awarded as "Outstanding reviewer" by Elsevier and has won the Young Scientist Award by DST at the National Seminar on Biological and Alternative Energies Present and Future organized by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in 2009. She has also won Best Poster Award at the International Congress on Bioprocesses in Food Industries (ICBF 2008) at Hyderabad. Dr Negi has contributed to nearly 50 publications, including review articles, original papers, and conference communications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Tech., Trivandrum, India
Carlos Soccol
Professor Carlos Ricardo Soccol is the research group leader of DEBB (Department of Bioprocess Engineering and Biotechnology) at the Federal University of Paraná, Brazil, with twenty years of experience in biotechnological research and development of bioprocesses with industrial application. He is graduated in Chemical Engineering (UFPR, 1979), Master in Food Technology (UFPR, 1986) and Ph.D. in Genie Enzymatique, Microbiologie et Bioconversion (Université de Technologie de Compiègne,- France, 1992). Postdoctor at Institut ORSTOM/IRD (Montpellier, 1994 and 1997) and at the Université de Provence et de la Méditerranée (Marseille, 2000). He is HDR Professor at Ecole d'Ingénieurs Supériure of Luminy, Marseille-France. He has experience in the areas of Science and Food Technology, with emphasis on Agro-industrial and Agroalimentary Biotechnology, acting in the following areas: bioprocess engineering and solid state fermentation, submerged fermentation, bioseparations, industrial bioprocesses, enzyme technology, tissue culture, bio-industrial projects and bioproduction. He is currently Coordinator of Master BIODEV-UNESCO, Associate Editor of five international journals and Editor in Chief of Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology Journal. Professor Soccol received several national and international awards which include Science & Technology award of the Govt. of Paraná (1996), Scopus/Elsevier award (2009), Dr. Honoris Causa, University Blaise Pascal-France (2010), Outstanding Scientist – 5th International Conference on Industrial Bioprocesses, Taipei, Taiwan (2012), Elected Titular Member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (2014). He is a technical and scientific consultant of several companies, agencies and scientific journals in Brazil and abroad. He has supervised and formed 96 Master Science students, 48 PhD students and 14 Post-Doctorate Students. He has 995 publications/communications which include 17 books, 107 book chapters, 270 original research papers, 557 research communications in international and national conferences and has registered 44 patents. His research articles until the moment were cited (Scopus DataBase) 5600 Times with Index h=36.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Group Leader, Department of Bioprocess Engineering and Biotechnology, Federal University of Parana, Brazil