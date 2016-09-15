Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Biological Treatment of Industrial Effluents
Description
Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Biological Treatment of Industrial Effluents provides extensive coverage of new developments, state-of-the-art technologies, and potential future trends in data-based scientific knowledge and advanced information on the role and application of environmental biotechnology and engineering in the treatment of industrial effluents.
These treatment processes have been broadly classified under aerobic and anaerobic processes which determines the scope and level of pollutant removal. Chapters in this volume review the most recent developments and perspectives at different environmental cleanup operation scales.
- Outlines available biochemical processes for the treatment of solid industrial waste
- Covers aerobic and anaerobic treatments, their mechanisms, and selection criteria
- Highlights specific industrial applications, such as anammox processes
Postgraduate and PhD students and researchers in academia, government and corporate research in the area of bioengineering/biochemical engineering, biomedical/biological engineering and industrial biotechnology
Section 1: Aerobic Treatment
1. Aerobic microbes in aquatic environments
2. Aerobic treatment of effluents from food and beverage industries
3. Aerobic treatment of effluents from textile industry
4. Aerobic treatment of effluents from aquaculture industry
5. Aerobic treatment of effluents from pharmaceutical and personal care products industry
6. Aerobic treatment of effluents from petroleum industry
7. Aerobic treatment of effluents from pulp and paper industry
8. Aerobic treatment of effluents from mining industry
9. Aerobic treatment of effluents from electronic and electrochemical industry
10. Aerobic treatment of effluents from other industries
11. Aerobic treatment in cold climate countries
Section 2: Anaerobic Treatment
12. Preference to Anaerobic treatments over aerobic treatment
13. Microbiology and Biochemistry of anaerobic treatment
14. Anaerobic Bioreactors/digesters: Design and Development
15. Process controls
16. Application of Molecular biological tools to monitor process efficiency
17. Low strength wastewater
18. High strength wastewater with specific examples
19. Dechlorination processes
20. Anammox processes
21. Treatment of recalcitrant waste
22. Removal toxic component of wastewater
23. Combination with other treatments
24. By-products of anaerobic treatments: Methane and Manure
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636652
Duu-Jong Lee
Prof Duu-Jong Lee is currently a Life-Time Specially Appointed Professor of National Taiwan University (NTU) and Chair Professor and Vice President of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST). He obtained his Bachelor (1984) and PhD (1989) degrees both at Chemical Engineering Department, NTU. Professor Lee has strong research interest in the area of industrial wastewater treatment, biomass to energy and environmental management, especially in microscale transport/reaction process in biomass matrix. During the past 27 years of his career, he has completed several projects successfully and developed various processes with full-scale applications. The research carried out till-date has credited him with more than 1000 publications/communications. The citations in SCOPUS on Dr Lee’s work has exceeded 14000 with h=57. Professor Lee is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships. He was also the President of the Taiwan Institute of Chemical Engineers with 3500 members in Taiwan and overseas.
Life-Time Specially Appointed Professor of National Taiwan University (NTU) and Chair Professor and Vice President of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), Taiwan
Patrick Hallenbeck
Prof Patrick C. Hallenbeck, microbiologist, obtained a Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of California Berkeley (USA) and held post-doctoral positions at the French Nuclear Energy Center, Grenoble (France), and the University of California, Davis (USA) before taking up a position as professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Montreal and a Senior Scientist at the US Air Force Academy Life Sciences Research Center. Dr. Hallenbeck’s research interests are in microbial physiology, applied microbiology and biotechnology, biological energy production, anaerobic metabolism, and nitrogen fixation. Dr. Hallenbeck is President of the Biohydrogen subdivision of the International Hydrogen Association. He has served on the organizing committees of numerous international conferences, was chair of ISPP2009, and was chair of BioH2 2013. He is author of over sixty original research publications, twenty-two reviews and book chapters, and numerous abstracts in conference proceedings. He is editor of two books. Prof. Hallenbeck won Outstanding Scientist award for 2012 from the IFIBiop (www.ifibiop.org). He is currently researching the role of metabolite sensing and signaling in the regulation of microbial metabolism, and using metabolic engineering to increase biofuels production. He is editorial board member in Bioresource Technology, Journal of Bacteriology, Frontiers in Microbiology, and Marine Biotechnology and Section Editor of Biotechnology for Biofuels.
Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Montreal, Canada and Senior Scientist at the US Air Force Academy Life Sciences Research Center
Hao Ngo
Prof Hao Huu Ngo is an academic with more than thirty years' professional experience in Australia and in Asian countries. He is currently a Professor of Environmental Engineering and serving as Deputy Director and Research Theme Coordinator - Sustainable Water: Treatment and Reuse Technologies and Management, Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater (CTWW), School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology, Sydney.
Prof. Ngo is well known for his activities in the areas of water and wastewater, waste treatment and reuse technologies, which include advanced biological waste treatment (aerobic and anaerobic membrane bioreactors, specific attached and/or suspended growth bioreactors, biosorption), membrane technologies (membrane hybrid system, desalination), and physical-chemical separation technologies as pretreatment or post-treatment (adsorption, flocculation and filtration). His expertise and practical experience also covers the areas of solid waste management, alternative water resources, water management and impact assessment, desalination and specific green technologies: water - waste - bioenergy. He has published more than 300 publications including two books and several book chapters/patents while receiving quite a number of highly recognized honors/awards. He has served as Editor of Bioresource Technology and Editorial Board member of several esteemed ISI/SCI international journals.
Professor of Environmental Engineering, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology, Sydney
Veeriah Jegatheesan
Prof Veeriah Jegatheesan (Jega) received his PhD in Water Engineering and has 20 years of experience in water research. He has worked as a consultant at Sydney Water Corporation and has collaborated with several other water authorities in Australia. Currently he is attached to the School of Engineering at RMIT University, Australia. His research focuses on sustainable catchment management through the application of novel treatment processes, resource recovery and mathematical modelling. He has co-edited four books and was managing guest editor for 15 special issues in peer reviewed journals and has published 90 journal articles. He is the chief editor of a book series entitled “Applied Environmental Science and Engineering for a Sustainable Future” published by Springer. He is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Water Sustainability and an Editorial Board Member of a number of journals. His core expertise are Membrane system design, Aquaculture, Desalination, Forward osmosis, Resource recovery and Water distribution maintenance management. Professor Jegatheesan is the co-founder and the chair of an international conference on the “Challenges in Environmental Science and Engineering (CESE)” which is held annually since 2008 around the world.
School of Engineering at RMIT University, Australia
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India