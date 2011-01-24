Current Concepts in the Treatment of the Rheumatoid Hand, Wrist and Elbow, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704552

Current Concepts in the Treatment of the Rheumatoid Hand, Wrist and Elbow, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Chung
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704552
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 144
Description

A Historical Analysis of the Etiology of RA as a Disease, Advances in the Medical Treatment of RA,Controversy in the Treatment of the RA Hand: Perspective from Rheumatology, Controversy in the Treatment of the RA Hand: Perspective from Hand Surgery, Current Concepts in the Surgical Management of Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritic Hands and Wrists, Controversy in the Treatment of the RA Elbow, Current Concepts in the Treatment of the RA DRUJ,Current Concepts in the Treatment of the RA Wrist, The RA Thumb, The RA MCP Joint, RA Finger Reconstruction, Tendon Reconstruction for the RA Hand, Outcomes Research in RA Hand Surgery

Details

About the Authors

Kevin Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

