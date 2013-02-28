Current Concepts in the Management of Pathologic Conditions, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-1

Guest Editor John Campbell presents a comprehensive look at pathologic conditions. The issue will cover tumors of the tongue base and hypopharynx, keratocystic odontogenic tumors, third molar pathology, sinus grafting, oral cancer, burning tongue, parotid pathology, verrucous hyperkeratosis and verrucous carcinoma, osteonecrosis, fluorescent intraoperative angiography, neuropathic pain, and more.