Current Concepts in the Management of Pathologic Conditions, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-1
Authors: John Campbell
Published Date: 28th February 2013
Description
Guest Editor John Campbell presents a comprehensive look at pathologic conditions. The issue will cover tumors of the tongue base and hypopharynx, keratocystic odontogenic tumors, third molar pathology, sinus grafting, oral cancer, burning tongue, parotid pathology, verrucous hyperkeratosis and verrucous carcinoma, osteonecrosis, fluorescent intraoperative angiography, neuropathic pain, and more.
Details
About the Authors
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, Buffalo, NY Institute for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy, Baltimore, MD
