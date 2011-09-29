Current Concepts in Temporomandibular Joint Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704224

Current Concepts in Temporomandibular Joint Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Ness
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704224
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Description

Guest Editor Martin Steed has assembled a comprehensive review of peripheral trigeminal nerve injury, repair and regeneration. Articles will include peripheral nerve response to injury, clinical trigeminal neurosensory testing, inferior alveolar and lingual nerve imaging, management of inferior alveolar and lingual nerve injuries related to dental implants, management of third molar related injuries, microsurgical techniques for peripheral trigeminal nerve injuries, sensory retraining after peripheral trigeminal nerve injury, advances in bioengineered conduits for peripheral nerve regeneration, autogenous/allograft/conduits for bridging peripheral trigeminal nerve gaps.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704224

About the Authors

Gregory Ness Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, VCU School of Dentistry and VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA, USA

