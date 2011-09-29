Current Concepts in Temporomandibular Joint Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-2

Guest Editor Martin Steed has assembled a comprehensive review of peripheral trigeminal nerve injury, repair and regeneration. Articles will include peripheral nerve response to injury, clinical trigeminal neurosensory testing, inferior alveolar and lingual nerve imaging, management of inferior alveolar and lingual nerve injuries related to dental implants, management of third molar related injuries, microsurgical techniques for peripheral trigeminal nerve injuries, sensory retraining after peripheral trigeminal nerve injury, advances in bioengineered conduits for peripheral nerve regeneration, autogenous/allograft/conduits for bridging peripheral trigeminal nerve gaps.